Edo governorship election 2020: Obaseki vs Oshiomole, Edo State APC news – The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed September 19th 2020 for the governorship election in Edo state, this page will be updated daily with all the news relating to Oshiomole vs Obaseki and PDP vs APC including following all the intrigues of the campaign train.

Although the quarrel between Governor Godwin Obaseki and his predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole began with the muscle flexing that preceded the primaries that threw up the party candidates in the 2019 general election, the real fight festered with the nocturnal inauguration of 10 members of state lawmakers, which saw the outing of 14 others even when later showed up to join others, they are yet to be inaugurated.

Today the controversy have metamorphosed into the battle of giant ego vs power tussle between the former comrades, this post will equally be updated with all the news coming out of Edo state, Oshiomole vs Obaseki which will no doubt shape the Edo State governorship election 2020.

Below are the top 10 trending news on Edo governorship election 2020, Obaseki vs Oshiomole as at today Friday 28th, 2020:

1) Court Suspends Oshiomhole As APC Chairman – A High Court in Maitama, Abuja has suspended Adams Oshiomhole as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Concise News understands that Justice Danlami Senchi, on Tuesday, ruled that Oshiomhole step down as the chairman, pending the determination of the substantive suit seeking his perpetual removal.

2) EDO 2020: Two South-west govs back Obaseki on plots to remove Oshiomhole – MORE intrigues have continued to unfold ahead of the 2020 governorship election in Edo State as Vanguard reliably gathered Thursday that Governor Godwin Obaseki has got the support of two governors of the South-West (names withheld) to join the campaign to remove Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC. One of the governors is said to have rode on the back of Oshiomhole to get to power.

Those who want Oshiomhole out accused him of playing major roles in APC’s misfortunes in Rivers, Bayelsa, Zamfara, and Taraba, adding that with him in the saddle APC will lose Edo and Ondo this year as he is already backing unpopular aspirants to challenge the incumbents

However, supporters of Oshiomhole countered that Obaseki wants automatic ticket, and does not want primaries because he is scared of strong opposition. And so getting Oshiomhole out will pave the way for Obaseki to easily get his second term as they see Oshiomhole as a major obstacle to his second term ambition.

3) FG commends Obaseki as over 5,000 Edo residents get jobs, micro credit – In furtherance of the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration’s job creation and empowerment drive, over 5,000 Edo residents, including youths and women, have benefited from the Federal Government’s rural area engagement programme, tagged Special Public Works (SPW).

The pilot phase of the programme was flagged off in Benin City, the Edo State capital, by the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo and the Director General, National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Dr Nasir Argungu.

The pilot phase includes the flag-off of the 5,000 transient jobs for women and youths under the Presidency’s pilot SPW programme, disbursement of Micro Enterprise Enhancement Scheme (MEES) loan to 1,069 beneficiaries and resettlement items to 41 persons in the state.

Commending the governor’s developmental achievements in the state, Keyamo described Governor Obaseki as a man that God has destined to win, adding that Edo State was chosen among the eight states to benefit from the Federal Government Special Public Work programme, because of the special interest of President Muhammadu Buhari in the governor.

4) Obaseki reforms: Edo ranks second in states’ devt index – On the back of far-reaching reforms and programmes by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration, Edo State has been ranked second highest in developmental strides among states controlled by the All Progressives Congress (APC) by the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF)’s peer-review mechanism.

In a report by the Director-General of the PGF, Salihu Moh Lukman, the forum revealed that Edo State was on a steady progression with 12 developmental initiatives for the month of January, spreading across health, education, infrastructure, economy, agriculture, sports, justice and sensitization.

The report titled, “January 2020 Progressives Strides – Tracking Development Initiatives in the APC States”, representing the performance of all states in terms of development.

5) Edo APC: Obaseki, Oshiomhole’s loyalists square off in wait for Akande peace panel – Pending the visit of the Chief Bisi Akande-led National Reconciliation Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the combatants in the crisis rocking the Edo State chapter of the party are sticking to their guns.

Mixed reactions have continued to trail the possibility of the re-election of Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State amid the political unrest that has engulfed the state since he fell out with his political godfather, Adams Oshiomhole, who incidentally is the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Against the backdrop of the political turmoil, the state chapter of the APC recently declared a one-day prayer and fasting for the return of peace ahead of the September governorship election.

This is coming as some powers-that-be in the state has vowed to give Obaseki a treatment akin to the one received by a former governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode from his political benefactor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

6) Edo Election: EU tasks politicians on restraint in quests for power – Mr Ketil Karlsen, European Union Ambassador to Nigeria, has urged politicians to show restraints in their quest for power.

Karlsen gave the advice on Thursday in Benin during a visit to Chief Dan Orbih, state Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and leaders of the party.

He also appealed for peace and non-violence in the forthcoming Edo governorship election, adding that the EU was also meeting with other political parties on the same message.

He advocated collaborative effort in order to amend the electoral law and pledged EU’s willingness to support the process.

He explained that the EU has over 3,000 projects across the Niger Delta and was partnering with Edo Government on many projects.

Karlsen also noted the role of the EU in the repatriation of youths trapped along illegal migrants routes and rehabilitating them to cut the illegal trade.

7) How Bayelsa verdict weighs against Oshiomhole as Edo guber race draws near – As Edo State 2020 governorship election draws nearer, stakeholders in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state and across the country have continued to express worry over the chances of their party retaining power. One of their major concerns is the dimension to which the ongoing face-off between the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole and the incumbent, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has gone.

With Bayelsa State already lost to the opposition due to the party’s inability to handle its affairs well under the watch of Oshiomhole, stakeholders’ fears for Edo have become palpable. Some stakeholders have called what happened in Bayelsa as an unforgivable act of impunity on the part of the party’s leadership led by Oshiomhole. This is more so after a similar incident cost the party Taraba State only last year.

8) Edo 2020: Ize-Inyamu speaks on consensus candidate for APC – A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has said it could be a welcome development for APC to have a consensus candidate for the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

Mr Ize-Iyamu was a governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2016 governorship election in Edo.

He recently decamped from PDP to APC, fueling suspicion that he may have the backing of the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, for the APC governorship ticket in the state.

“I am a team player. I think if we can get to a level we can actually engage ourselves, interface, and then come up with a consensus, it saves a lot of money, a lot of stress, a lot of bitterness, a lot of rivalry, you know, I will be fine,” Mr Ize-Iyamu said in a video posted recently on YouTube.

The politician said there is nothing wrong with APC having a consensus candidate for the election. He revealed that he and three others are holding talks in that regard.

9) Oshiomhole has not endorsed any governorship candidate ― Ize-Iyamu: ALL Progressives Congress (APC) aspirant in the 2020 governorship election in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu has stated that the National Chairman of the party Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has not endorsed any aspirant to succeed the incumbent governor of the State Mr. Godwin Obaseki.

Ize-Iyamu said this while speaking with journalists in Benin on Tuesday.

He decried the high level of intolerance among some APC members especially against those who were not supporting the re-election bid of Governor Godwin Obaseki describing such action as ‘political immaturity’.

10) Edo PDP at the Crossroads Over Zoning – Adibe Emenyonu writes that the Peoples Democratic Party in Edo State looks good to cause an upset in the governorship election in the state, if it manages critical decisions at its upcoming congress well

It is expected that with the bad blood and crisis within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, its rival, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would take the advantage to block all loopholes, emerge stronger and take over governance in the state.

Late last year, when the party caucus led by former governor, Chief Lucky Igbinedion hosted a meeting in his residence in Benin City, a statement emerged that the party agreed that positions; particularly the state chairmanship and governorship will not be zoned.

11) ‘All-knowing’ Oshiomhole destroying APC, says Muiz Banire – A former national legal adviser of Nigeria’s ruling party has accused the party’s chairman of ruining it and asked him to “step aside”

Muiz Banire said Adams Oshiomhole’s consolidation of powers in himself stifled due process and created room for an improper screening of party candidates in past elections.

“Lust as the national chairman was the chairman of the appeal body of the party for the complaints from primaries, he equally headed the appeal screening committee from which appeals arising from the screening exercises terminated,” Banire said in an opinion piece on Thursday.