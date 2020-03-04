Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

INEC Recruitment 2020: How to Successfully Apply & Terms of Use – The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is currently inviting applications from suitably qualified candidates for employment to the position of Registration Area Officers (RAOs) on Grade Levels 07 and 08 in the Local Government Areas (LGAs) across the Country and experienced Professionals on Grade Levels 09 – 14 – Apply here!

All applications are to be made online. Suitably qualified candidates should log on to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Portal www.inecrecruitment.com or visit the recruitmentportalngr.com page to complete the prescribed application form FREE of charge. Only shortlisted candidates will be invited for the next phase of the recruitment exercise.

Important Notice for Completing Your Application

If you already signified your interest by filling a form on inecrecruitment.com from 10th to 15th February 2020, check your email for instructions on how to finish up the process you have started. It contains a password to log in.

Check your Inbox and Spam Folder.

If you cannot find it, you can reset your password.

Do you use a “@Yahoo.com” Address?

Delivery to @yahoo.com email accounts is heavily delayed. You can use your mobile number as your password to log in to continue your application.

This is a One-Time Password to your account if it is not yet active/verified. You will have to set a new password afterwards to continue.

Terms of Use

You must be 18 years and above to register on this platform.

One and only one registration is permitted, failure to comply will lead to disqualification

The application is free

You must possess a valid form of identification

You can be called to any part of the country for an aptitude test, interview or job placement, as the Commission deems fit

You will be responsible for all your expenses if called for an aptitude test or interview, this include your transportation, feeding and accommodation

You cannot edit your biodata once submitted

The Commission reserves the right to cancel your application on an account of a breach

The Commission reserves the right to modify the application, the terms of use, and any other agreement as it relates to this exercise

Signing up signifies that you have read and agree to these conditions.

Application Closing Date

8th March, 2020.

If you are yet to apply for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) 2020 Recruitment, then click the link below:

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Nationwide Massive Graduate & Exp. Recruitment 2020