Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) Recruitment 2020 – Applications are invited from interested and suitably qualified graduates for Hubmart Stores Limited Recruitment for Baker. The Application deadline is 13th March 2020 – Apply here!

The Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority is a Nigerian establishment which manages the Nigeria sovereign wealth fund, into which the surplus income produced from Nigeria’s excess oil reserves is deposited.

The NSIA is in the process of strengthening its operations and enhancing overall capacity towards delivering its mandate. In this regard, the Authority is seeking to recruit suitably qualified, result-oriented and exceptional professionals to fill the vacant position below:

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Treasury and Strategic Planning Manager

Reference Number: NS20 / 3005

Location: Abuja

Details

Reporting to the Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer, the successful candidate wl assess, organise and manage the efficient utilization of the Authority’s funds to maintain the institution’s liquidity, manage overall cost of funds, support fund raising, and mitigate operational and financial risk.

This Officer will lead; financial planning, business forecasting and drive strategic analysis around key business initiatives.

Responsibilities

Develop models for potential changes to capitol structure and support acquisition and divestiture planning.

Ensure forecast accuracy by reviewing short-term and long-term trends tar the Authority’s investing products

Monitor economic and market trends, anticipates potential impact on the Authority’s financial soundness and proactively recommends appropriate strategies to ensure the achievement of medium and long-term financial targets

Develop and implement strategies for capital & fund structure to support acquisition, divestment, and other shareholding arrangements.

Coordinate the capital deployment review process of the Authority.

Manages risk exposure in relation to the Authority’s investment and financing arrangements

Administer foreign exchange risk management and develops foreign exchange risk mitigation strategies

Oversee working capital funding and management

Utilise cash forecasting and budgeting tools to assist management in short and long-term strategic planning

Maintain a system of policies and procedures that afford an adequate level of control over treasury activities

Responsible for the setup of a robust treasury function

Support strategic business planning process of the Authority.

Partner with the various teams to formulate and appraise appropriate strategies for their respective areas and support delivery of the overall business strategy and long-range plans

Conduct financial analysis and business case development to support the corporate strategy on an ongoing basis

Perform scenario modelling for multiple initiatives and layering this into financial planning

Support fund growth through scenario planning and analysis of business opportunities

Qualifications, Experience and Attributes

Extensive experience in Assets and Liability Management

Extensive fund-raising experience

Knowledge of investment portfolio strategy and financial instruments

Advanced spreadsheet and modeling skills

Strong project management skills

Proven leadership, negotiating and influencing skills

Good understanding of the NSIA mandate, regulations and operating environment

Excellent interpersonal, organisation, networking and communication (verbal and written) skills

Able to break down problems into meaningful parts and came to rational and well-thought-out conclusions

Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting / Finance

MBA /Masters in finance-related field is desired

A minimum of 10 years cognate experience, must have spent at least 5 years running a sizeable treasury function

Extensive experience in preparing cash forecasts and cash flow analyses

Experience in the preparation of financial schedules

Experience in building complex financial models to evaluate various financial plans

Extensive experience in strategy planning

Job Title: Analyst, Nigeria Infrastructure Fund (NIF)

Reference Number: NS2O/3000

Location: Abuja

Description

Reporting to a Portfolio Manager under the Nigeria Infrastructure Fund, the successful candidate will support the Portfolio Manager in the investment of the Infrastructure Fund in projects within the following sectors – Power, Agriculture, Healthcare, Motorways and Gas Industrialization.

Responsibilities

Undertake research and analysis on prospective transactions to identify financial trends and potential deals.

Provide quantitative and qualitative analysis on proposed infrastructure projects and develops presentation materials for the Team Lead.

Proactively monitors and reports portfolio activities, provide up-to-date report to the Team Lead.

Manage NIF transaction pipeline and provide weekly deal log report

Support the Portfolio Manager in the planning and implementation of exit strategies from projects as directed by Management.

Develop relationships with external counter-parties (BPE, ICRC, State and Federal Ministries), investors and gain insight into market dynamics.

Perform other tasks as may be assigned by the Portfolio Manager.

Qualifications, Experience and Attributes

A degree in Economics, Finance, Engineering or any Business-related discipline

Maximum of three (3) years relevant experience post NYSC

Good knowledge of trends in the infrastructure sector (globally and locally), and practical experience in valuation, structuring, portfolio management and business strategy Experience in project finance and fund management.

Strong analytical skills with hands-on experience in financial modeling

Demonstrated commitment to ethical standards and high level of integrity

Analytical, interpersonal and organizational skills.

Advanced excel skills.

Excellent collaboration, verbal and written communication skills.

Ability to break down problems into meaningful parts and come to rational and well-thought out conclusions.

Attention to detail and accuracy.

Job Title: Portfolio Manager, Health Adviser

Reference Number: NS20 / 3006

Location: Abuja

Details

Reporting to the Head, Nigeria Infrastructure Funds, this Officer will ensure prudent investment of the infrastructure fund in healthcare focused areas by providing managerial and strategic oversight for the various healthcare portfolio projects.

Responsibilities

Lead the development of the healthcare strategy for the Nigeria Infrastructure Fund.

Develop medium- and long-term strategies and action plans to improve quality of the Authority’s healthcare portfolio and contribute to achievement of Corporate targets.

Liaise with the infrastructure risk management team to assess the inherent healthcare portfolio risks in order to define mitigating strategies.

Champion the valuation and structuring of healthcare deals.

Identify viable healthcare infrastructure projects and advises management on investment decisions.

Lead the negotiations of prospective investments with the aim of obtaining best returns on investment for the funds.

Build and manage a well-balanced healthcare infrastructure portfolio aimed at achieving target risk adjusted returns.

Monitor and supervise the various healthcare portfolio activities. providing up to date report to the management

Develop and manage relationships with external counterparts. co-investors, advisors and technical leaders.

Monitor the impact of the operating environment on assigned projects under implementation and informs the Management on any material potential risks that might arise.

Conducts analysis portfolio trends, drivers of investment return, draws and shares lessons from the portfolio analysis.

Qualifications, Experience and Attributes

MD, MBSS. PhD. Pharm.D or comparable advanced degree is preferred

Previous healthcare operational experience required

Good knowledge of heath sector trends Globally and within the Nigerian context)

Practical experience in valuation, structuring, portfolio management and business strategy

Relevant professional qualification in project management

Minimum of 12 years cognate experience

Expertise in negotiating complex transactions

Hands on experience in project finance and management of infrastructure funds

Expertise in financial modelling and structuring of infrastructure deals

Proven leadership, negotiating and influencing skills

Good understanding of the NSIA mandate, regulations and operating environment

Excellent Interpersonal, networking and communication skills (oral & written)

Job Title: Portfolio Manager

Reference Number: NS20 / 3007

Location: Abuja

Details

Reporting to the Head, Nigeria Infrastructure Funds, this Officer will assist in ensuring prudent investment of the Infrastructure fund in essential and efficient infrastructure such as power generation. distribution ,and transmission, agriculture, dams, roads, roil, airports etc.

Responsibilities

Lead the development of the power strategy for the Nigeria Infrastructure Fund

Develop medium- and long-term strategies and action plans to improve quality of the

Authority’s power portfolio and contribute to achievement of corporate targets.

Liaise with the infrastructure risk management team to assess the inherent power portfolio risks in order to define mitigating strategies.

Plan and implement exit strategies for all holdings in the portfolio to ensure the Authority can exit from its investment on timely basis.

Champion the valuation and structuring of power deals.

Identity viable power infrastructure projects and advises management on investment decisions

Build and manage a well-balanced power infrastructure portfolio aimed at achieving target risk adjusted returns.

Monitors and supervises the various power portfolio activities, providing up to date report to the management.

Develop and manage relationships with external counterparts. co-investors, advisors and technical leaders

Monitor the impact of the operating environment on assigned projects under implementation and informs Management on any material potential risks that might arise.

Conduct analysis of portfolio trends and drivers of investment return and draw and share lessons from the portfolio analysis.

Qualifications, Experience and Attributes

First Degree or equivalent in Engineering or related discipline Relevant professional qualification in project management

Minimum of 10 years cognate experience

Expertise in negotiating complex transactions

Hands on experience in project finance and portfolio management

Expertise in financial modelling and structuring of infrastructure deals

Practical experience in valuation, project & deal structuring and business strategy

Good knowledge of power sector trends (locally and globally)

Demonstrated analytical and problem-solving skills

Proven leadership, negotiating and influencing skills

Good understanding of the NSIA mandate, regulations and operating environment Excellent Interpersonal, networking and communication skills

Team building / conflict management

Job Title: Operational Risk and Compliance Officer

Reference Number: NS2O/3002

Location: Abuja

Description

This Officer shall be responsible for ensuring compliance with; the approved risk management framework, regulatory codes, policies and regulations.

He / She shall support the processes for identifying, controlling, managing and reporting operational risk.

Responsibilities

Operational Risk:

Support the planning, designing and implementation of the Authority’s overall risk management process.

Support the process for identifying critical business processes and relevant control mechanisms

Conduct periodic risk assessments to analyse, identify, describe and estimate the risks inherent in the Authority’s activities and provide recommendations to address identified weaknesses.

Liaise with the Unit Head to develop and implement the business continuity management framework for the Authority.

Support the process of designing and implementing recovery and crisis management plans a Promote awareness and assist in embedding an improved risk and compliance culture within the Authority.

Collaborate with other Unit Heads to address new and/or emerging risks that may occur as a result of changes in regulatory, government policy, NSIA’s strategy and business focus.

Document the occurrence at operational risks and investigate such incidences.

Support the implementation of a detailed emergency response and associated operational activities.

Support the implementation of techniques & methods of training, testing & maintaining business recovery plans.

Compliance:

Coordinate compliance monitoring and enforcement of set rules and regulations as defined within all applicable regulations guiding the Company’s operations e.g. AML/ CFT reporting etc.

Liaise with functional heads within the Company and support processes for ensuring full compliance across board with all applicable regulatory requirements.

Support the Head, Operational Risk & Compliance in managing relationships with regulators and other relevant statutory bodies to facilitate prompt and effective resolution of compliance-related issues.

Create company-wide awareness on key regulatory issues impacting on the company’s operations and liaise with Human Resources to organize compliance related trainings (e.g. periodic AML awareness exercises).

Conduct periodic compliance audit/ reviews in liaison with Legal and Internal Audit.

Support policies and procedures management.

Qualifications, Experience and Attributes

First Degree or equivalent in Law, Business Management or Finance related discipline

Relevant post-graduate/ professional qualification

Minimum of 5 years cognate experience

Experience in financial services, specifically operations or audit will be an added advantage

Knowledge of operational risk best practices

Good knowledge of operational risk measurement methodologies

Environmental / Industry Analysis

Knowledge of Investment / Portfolio Management, Assets & Liabilities Management and Financial analysis / interpretation will be an added advantage.

Job Title: Internal Audit Manager

Reference Number: NS2O/3003

Location: Abuja

Description

Under the supervision of the Head, Internal Audit, the successful candidate will provide assurance on internal controls adequacy and effectiveness through the conduct of risk-based audits and deputize in the absence of the Head of Internal Audit.

Responsibilities

Support the preparation and administration of annual audit plans

Conduct Internal audit of the Authority based on approved plan

Support the Institutionalizing of Internal control framework and continuously evaluate the adequacy of these controls

Support the maintenance of comprehensive systems for recording all audit plans, work papers, findings, reports and follow up audits

Conduct periodic physical verification of fixed assets.

Support the continual review and assessment of effectiveness and efficiency of policies, procedures and processes across the organization and identify improvement opportunities.

Work directly with other Unit Heads on the implementation of controls including business process redesign, policies and procedures documentation, evidence evaluation and systems enhancements.

Investigate violations of the Authority’s operational procedures and make recommendations on appropriate preventive / remedial action.

Support the provision of regular, accurate and objective reports / updates for management attention.

Liaise with the Unit Head and implement recommendations of the Audit Committee.

Support the Head, Internal Audit in managing relations with the Audit Committee, senior management, employees and other relevant external parties.

Support monitoring of the Authority’s compliance with all relevant lows and regulations (local and International).

Coordinate and interact with audit firms performing external audits of the Authority’s financial statements.

Support the review of the adequacy of controls established to ensure compliance with policies, plans, procedures, and business objectives.

Any other ad hoc task assigned by the Head of Internal Audit.

Qualifications, Experience and Attributes

First degree from a reputable institution.

Relevant professional qualification (s) i.e. ACA, ACCA.

Other additional qualification(s) i.e. MBA, CIA, CRMA, CCSA, CISA etc. will be an added advantage

A minimum of 8 years with a reputable organization, 6 of which must be in the Internal Audit/Control function

Experience in a reputable audit firm is an advantage

Appreciable understanding of the NSIA’s mandate

Good knowledge of Audit & Investigation

Financial and Data Analysis Skills

Demonstrated commitment to ethical standards and high level of integrity

Demonstrated analytical and problem-solving skills

Good interpersonal and negotiation skills

Knowledge of a risk-based internal audit approach covering planning fieldwork, reporting and follow up

Ability to build co-operation and collaboration between departments and other groups

Ability to manage projects within the internal audit activity or organization effectively

Good report writing and oral communications skills

Good understanding of risk management, control and governance through the delivery of assurance

Good appreciation and working knowledge of Microsoft Office tools.

Job Title: Administration Officer

Reference Number: NS20/3001

Location: Abuja

Description

Reporting to the Head, Administration, this Officer will provide support in carrying out administration functions ensuring provision of efficient and effective services to support NSIA’s core operations.

Responsibilities

Participate in vendor evaluation and selection processes ensuring consistent application and transparency.

Support the Head, Admin in monitoring the activities of vendors (facility managers, security services, estate agents etc.) to ensure adherence to agreed service levels.

Monitor the activities of service providers to ensure the provision of high quality and well- maintained utility services to support the Authority’s operations i.e. power, water, and general utilities.

Ensure timely and effective execution of general administration services e.g. mail dispatch, printing and distribution of complimentary cards etc.

Liaises with Travel Agents to ensure the provision of adequate travel/ transport logistics support.

Monitor the activities of the Authority’s drivers and briefs the Head, Admin accordingly.

Assist with the provision of protocol and consular services to the Authority’s Directors and other staff.

Participate in the procurement process for the Authority’s assets, office supplies and consumables.

Under the supervision of the Head Admin, conduct market surveys to ensure availability of up-to-date price intelligence.

Take periodic stock (for office equipment and supplies) and inform the Admin Manager on any identified issues,

Provide support on the review and assessment of the effectiveness and efficiency of the admin policies, procedures and processes and identify improvement opportunities.

Perform other duties as may be delegated by the Admin Manager.

Qualifications, Experience and Attributes

First Degree from a reputable institution

Minimum of 5 years cognate experience

Ability to think strategically and holistically and to appreciate the impact of various policies, issues and solutions.

Good communication skills

Appreciable understanding of the NSIA’s mandate.

Strong supervisory and people management skills.

Good relationship management skills.

Highly organized and extremely detailed orientation.

Good appreciation and working knowledge of Microsoft Office tools.

High level of pro-activity and ability to follow through on assigned tasks.

Job Title: Credit Risk Manager

Reference Number: NS20 / 3004

Location: Abuja

Details

Reporting to the Head, Infrastructure Risk, the successful candidate will ensure identification and evaluation of threats, develop alternative courses of actions to avoid, reduce, or transfer risks which will entail developing and implementing policies and procedures that help to reduce the credit risk of the Authority.

Responsibilities

Liaise with the Heads of the various Investment Groups in developing the Authority’s credit strategy plan.

Review credit portfolio for sustained quality, performance and compliance with approved terms and conditions as well as credit policies.

Develop periodical reviews and propose changes to existing credit policies.

Conduct monthly & quarterly portfolio reviews and determine impairment

Develop internal credit rating model and ensure that the ratings reflect the current condition of customers

Conduct periodic review of loan administration policy and procedures to streamline work flow.

Ensure compliance with the internal policy, credit approval terms and conditions regulatory ratios / policies etc.

Ensure all approved investments are administered in a safe and sound manner and in compliance with credit policies and procedures.

Manage daily administration for loan documentation in full compliance with the internal standards and external regulatory requirements.

Review loan documents and liaise with internal and external parties to ensure proper and efficient delivery of credit administration duties.

Liaise with the Legal Unit and ensure that all security documentations comply with terms of approval and are enforceable.

Ensures that contractual payment delinquencies are identified promptly, and emerging problem credits are classified on a timely basis

Review on a daily basis, the credit monitoring and management reports and identify non- performing accounts with irregularities and proactively follow-up to ensure corrective action is taken in line with credit policy.

Review existing credit portfolio for sustained quality, performance and compliance with approved terms and conditions as well as credit policy.

Qualifications, Experience, and Attributes

First Degree or equivalent in Finance or related discipline

Relevant post-graduate! professional qualification is desired

Minimum of 10 years cognate experience

Experience in financial services, specifically operations or audit will be an added advantage

Strong proficiency in analyzing and evaluating financial information

Computer proficiency particularly with spreadsheet

Attention to detail; thorough and accurate

Investment I Portfolio Management

Assets & Liabilities Management

Financial analysis / interpretation

Proven leadership, negotiating and influencing skills

Good understanding of the NSIA mandate, regulations and operating environment

Excellent interpersonal, organisation, networking and communication (verbal and written)

How to Apply

interested and qualified candidates should send their Curriculum Vitae (prepared as a Microsoft Word document, and saved with your full names) to: [email protected] please quote the role and appropriate reference number as the subject of your e-mail.

Application Deadline 13th March, 2020.

Note