NIMASA Recruitment Portal 2020/2021 – Latest Application Updates

March 4, 2020 Sam Gabriel Careers

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/  to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!




federal government jobs in nigeria
federal government jobs in nigeria

NIMASA Recruitment Portal 2020/2021 – Latest Application Updates: NIMASA Recruitment 2020: Many are searching for information on how to apply for NIMASA jobs in Nigeria for graduate and undergraduate. No worries, you will learn about the NIMASA job description, application skills, requirements and qualifications – Apply here!

Interested applicant should follow the lead below for successful application.

This recruitment guide will give answers to questions like;

  • When is NIMASA Recruiting for 2020?
  • How to apply for NIMASA Graduate Recruitment 2020?
  • Has NIMASA Started Recruitment for 2020?
  • NIMASA Official Recruitment Portal 2020?
  • NIMASA Recruitment Guide and Requirement 2020?
  • NIMASA 2020 Recruitment Deadline

We understand that being an employer of choice goes beyond the regular pay package. It involves listening, training, mentoring, a genuine concern for what people really care about, and acting upon them. In essence, it involves connecting to people’s hearts.

IMPORTANT! Currently, NIMASA recruitment form 2020 is not yet out online, DISREGARD any form of advert you come across. This page will be updated immediately the form is out.

federal government jobs in nigeria
federal government jobs in nigeria

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) is the apex regulatory and promotional maritime agency. The Agency was created from the merger of the National Maritime Authority and Joint Maritime Labour Industrial Council (former parastatals of the Federal Ministry of Transport) on the 1st August 2006.

NIMASA Job Requirements:

  • Applicant must possess a degree or equivalent in engineering registrable with the council for the regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) in addition to Class 1
  • Certificate of Competency (Engineering) from a recognized institution with at least eighteen (18) years post qualification working experience.
  • Applicant must possess valid certificates, documentations and current certificates of medical fitness.
  • The applicant must be computer literate.
federal government jobs in nigeria
federal government jobs in nigeria

How to Apply

The mode of application is online, Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click here to apply

If you need us to help you with more updated information at the right time about Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency Recruitment 2020, kindly provide us your phone number and email address in the comment box below. Also, feel free to ask any questions pertaining to this guide.

Do you need high paying jobs in Nigeria? If yes Submit your CV here and stand a chance of landing your dream job!




About Sam Gabriel 359 Articles
Samson Gabriel a graduate of mass communication from Auchi Polytechnic, he is a passionate writer with experience in radio scrip writing. He brings his experience from the broadcast media into play here as he continues to enjoy his passion as a journalist. He can be contacted via whats-app on: +234701105670

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*