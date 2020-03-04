One million farmers in Nigeria to get N2.5trn funding  

March 4, 2020 Haruna Magaji LATEST NEWS

One million farmers in Nigeria to get N2.5trn funding – Commodities Exchange Limited has initiated moves to raise N2.5 trillion for 1 million farmers in the next five years.

Addressing journalists at the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony in Abuja on Wednesday, Chief Executive Officer of AFEX, Ayodeji Balogun said “AFEX is on a path to building Africa’s second commodities derivative market,

The MoU was signed between AFEX, FMDQ and Dubai Gold and Commodity Exchange (DGCX).

Ayodeji Balogun noted that this partnership sets the tone for that journey.

He noted that AFEX develop product innovations that will unlock a wider range of products that are able to be traded within Nigeria’s capital markets to promote broad-based wealth creation that’s accessible to every Nigerian.”

About Haruna Magaji 2482 Articles
Haruna Magaji is a journalist, foreign policy expert and closet musician. He is a graduate of ABU Zaria and a member of the Nigerian union of journalists. JSA, as he is fondly called, resides in Suleja, Abuja. email him at - [email protected]
