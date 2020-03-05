Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Governors to sack Oshiomhole as APC Chair after NEC meeting – The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Jabi, Abuja, on Wednesday, ordered an interim suspension of Adams Oshiomhole as the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress.

Delivering a ruling on an application for interlocutory injunction, Justice Danlami Senchi said his order would subsist pending the determination of the main suit bordering on his suspension as a member of the party.

The order, which was given at 11pm, triggered a renewed battle for the control of the party by members loyal to Oshiomhole and governors, who were opposed to him.

The governors, with the assistance of anti-Oshiomhole forces in the party’s National Working Committee, it was learnt , might, in the next few days, call the party’s National Executive Council’s meeting where the embattled national chairman’s fate would be finally decided.

Justice Senchi, in his ruling earlier on Wednesday held that the party wrongfully continued to retain Oshiomhole as its national chairman while he was under suspension as a member of the party.

He, therefore, ordered Oshiomhole to stop parading himself as the national chairman of the party, and directed the party to cease acknowledging him in that regard.

Court orders police, DSS to block him from accessing his office

He also ordered the Inspector-General of Police and the Department of State Services to mobilise their operatives to prevent him from accessing his office at the party’s secretariat.

The suit was instituted by six applicants, including the Vice-Chairman of the party, North-East, Mustapha Salihu, and the Chairman of the party in Edo State, Anslem Ojezua.

The rest of the applicants are Alhaji Sani Gomna, Oshawo Steven, Fani Wabulari, and Princewill Ejogharado.