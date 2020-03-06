JAMB Exam Slip Printing for 2020 UTME Begins March 7

JAMB Exam Slip Printing for 2020 UTME Begins March 7th – JAMB has disclosed that the printing of 2020 JAMB Exam Slip would commence March 7th, 2020; that is one week before the examination. The reprinted slips will bear candidates’ schedule for the examination: date, time and center as well as other necessary information about the examination.
According to the board, from March 7th, candidates will have their slips placed on their profiles. The board may also send messages to candidates, informing them when to reprint their e-slip.
We will also provide detailed steps for candidates to print their slips directly from the JAMB’s e-portal.
The date for the main examination remains March 14th – 4th April, 2020. Don’t fail to download the 2020 JAMB Mobile App and the 2020 JAMB CBT Software. These are tools you need to get yourself adequately ready for this exam.
Instructions: Printing Jamb Result Slip
- You shall be required to create a profile via the Sign Up (New User) Page if you are a new user. For existing users, simply type in your login details. To create your profile, you will provide your valid email address, surname, first name, Mobile No, State and LGA of Origin and password, then click on the Sign-Up button. Each candidate is entitled to only one profile.
- Subsequently, you shall use your email address and password to sign in.
- Once logged in, you will be taken to the landing page where you will see all available services.
- Select “Print Result Slip”. This is available on the sidebar or on the Home page.
- Once you select this service, a Transaction ID is generated for this service. This will be displayed on the confirmation page screen.
- Review the details displayed on the Confirmation Page. Also, note the Transaction ID displayed in a bold red font. The Transaction ID is useful for all future references concerning the Transaction. A copy of this transaction ID will be sent to your registered email address.
- Click on the Continue button if you wish to pay with your card immediately. If you wish to use other payment channels like ATM, Cash at the Bank or Quickteller, please note the transaction ID as it will be required.
- On the Interswitch Payment page, enter your card details and click on the Pay button.
- The status of your payment will be displayed on the “My Payment Section”. An SMS and email containing your unique Transaction Identification and payment status will be sent to you after payment. Click on the Continue button.
- Once payment is completed, you will be asked to provide the following:
- Year of Exam and
- JAMB Registration Number.
After entering the information correctly, you can now print the Result Slip as shown on your screen.
Click HERE to follow the above instructions.
exams
*📢 SMILE2WEALTH INVESTMENT PLATFORM
*This is an investment package, where you donate any certain amount and earn double of it. We merge participants to donate to each other in order to achieve their financial aims*…
*WHY SOME PEOPLE STAY BROKE!*
1. *Full of Doubt*
2. *Fear of other failed businesses*
3. *Comfortable with being broke*
4. *Keep looking for proof / results*
5. *Always scared to take risk and always thinking negatively*
6. *Always waiting for someone else to succeed first before joining… *when they can be the successes themselves*
*Be positive dear!*
*The journey of a thousand mile begins with a *Step*.
*TAKE THAT BOLD STEP, START GET STARTED*
*JoinTodayAndSmileTomorrow*
*HOW IT WORKS*
👇 👇 👇
*Donate 10k and earn 20k*
*Donate 15k and earn 30k*
*Donate 20k and earn 40k*
*Donate 25k and earn 50k*
*Donate 30k and earn 60k*
*Donate 40k and earn 80k*
*Donate 50k and earn 100k*
*Donate 100k and earn 200k*
*Donate 200k and earn 400k*
*Donate 150k and earn 300k*
*Donate 400k and earn 800k*
*Donate 300k and earn 600k*
*Donate 500k and earn 1Million*
*All payments are gotten within every 45MINUTES to an hour from the time of confirmation of the payment. .* *You can gain for life if you multi invest and/or keep reinvesting. You will find out that no day will pass without you earning*.
*NO PONZI*
*NO REFERRAL*
*NO SCAM*
*Contact :MR BEST on * 2349034825617*.
Congratulations to those UTME candidates who have upgraded their results successfully the upgrading is still available for those interested.
Contact Jamb UTME Officials to upgrade your 2019 Jamb cbt score before the portal is closed.
WhatsApp or call 09034189914
Note: you are free to call this number for help despite the state you are calling from .
Please take note of the above phone numbers , any website using another number is trying to dupe you , please don’t fall for such act.
Just ask yourself this questions
1. Who are the people that program the questions?
Answer : People like us , Web Masters , Hackers, Programmers , Government Officials.
2. Who are the people that program computer to mark and send you exactly what you score ?
Answer : People like us , Web Masters , Hackers, Programmers , Government Officials.
3. If so , is it possible knowing one of them through top website that they provide us with information. . .
Answer : Yes! we are here to help those who help them selves.
Come to think of it , we provide you with pass questions , we provide those that are wise with Expo Runs And they all made it successfully with flying colours, finally we are here to help those that couldn ‘ t make it by Upgrading their jamb score/results and if you know, you don’t perform well in your jamb.. Subscribe now. please make sure you ask questions if you don’t understand anything or if their is something you got wrong. Notice:result will be upgraded within 15munite…
Congratulations to those UTME candidates who have upgraded their results successfully the upgrading is still available for those interested.
Contact Jamb UTME Officials to upgrade your 2019 Jamb cbt score before the portal is closed.
WhatsApp or call 09034189914
Note: you are free to call this number for help despite the state you are calling from .
Please take note of the above phone numbers , any website using another number is trying to dupe you , please don’t fall for such act.
Just ask yourself this questions
1. Who are the people that program the questions?
Answer : People like us , Web Masters , Hackers, Programmers , Government Officials.
2. Who are the people that program computer to mark and send you exactly what you score ?
Answer : People like us , Web Masters , Hackers, Programmers , Government Officials.
3. If so , is it possible knowing one of them through top website that they provide us with information. . .
Answer : Yes! we are here to help those who help them selves.
Come to think of it , we provide you with pass questions , we provide those that are wise with Expo Runs And they all made it successfully with flying colours, finally we are here to help those that couldn ‘ t make it by Upgrading their jamb score/results and if you know, you don’t perform well in your jamb.. Subscribe now. please make sure you ask questions if you don’t understand anything or if their is something you got wrong. Notice:result will be upgraded within 15munite…
NEWAGE 🏦 INVESTMENT*
*NO MORE EXCUSES*
👈👈🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣
👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇
1. I don’t have money
2. I can’t meet up with others
3. I can’t cope with my bills
4. I can’t improve on neccesary areas
🔕🔕🔕🔔🔔🔔📣🔕
Your excuses may be legit but they won’t improve your Life.
•NEWAGE 🏦 INVESTMENT is Fully Registered with with GNI. with RC NO 563855 (For those Who Think GNI Insurance is Not Registered)* *for more explanation Watsapp Administrator Management On *(+2349013135413)*
*NEWAGE INVESTMENT 🏦 is a platform network that deal with investing of money just within 40-45 minutes you will get back your money double*
*NEWAGE INVESTMENT 🏦 PACKAGE’S
*N5,000 =N10,000*🔂
*N10,000=N20,000*🔂
*N20,000=N40,000*🔂
*N30,000=N60,000*🔂
*N40,000=N80,000*🔂
*N50,000=N100,000*🔂
*N100,000=N200,000*🔂
*N200,000=N400,000*🔂
I know you are skeptical about this because of the negative experience a lot of issues as regards scamming in the global world.
I assure you 101%that you won’t lose your money this is because I know the risk of this profit oriented business and I know how to avoid them using my trading skills and signals to make only wins and no losses.
Are u a worker?
Are u a student looking for your school fees?
Are u a woman looking for money to pay your children school fees?
Are u jobless and u need where u can make source of income?
NEWAGE 🏦 INVESTMENT is here for you! With a little amount u can earn and make more more source of income.,,,,,f
JAMB! JAMB!! JAMB!!!
DO YOU PARTICIPATE IN JAMB EXAM THIS YEAR?
DO YOU SCORE BELOW YOUR CUT-OFF MARK?
DO YOU KNOW IT CAN BE UPGRADED?
WE ARE GIVING YOU 100% ASSURANCE UPGRADING BEFORE PAYMENT CONTACT THE JAMB OFFICIAL MR BALOGUN DAVID ON 09068454901 OR WHATSAPP IMMEDIATELY FOR MORE INFORMATION YOUR SUCCESS IS ASSURED.
WE WILL GIVE YOU THE BEST RESULT FOR YOUR COURSE OF STUDY, WE CAN UPGRADE YOUR LOW SCORE TO 200,220,230,250 AND ABOVE. JAMB (2019/2020) UPGRADING IS AVAILABLE FOR THOSE WHO WANT’S TO UPGRADE THEIR SCORE IMMEDIATELY BEFORE THE PORTAL WILL BE FINALLY CLOSED.YOUR RESULTS WILL BE UPGRADED WITHIN 15MINS. CONTACT US ON (09068454901) FOR HELP YOUR SUCCESS IS SURE. WITH GOD ALL THINGS ARE POSSIBLE.
JAMB! JAMB!! JAMB!!!
DO YOU PARTICIPATE IN JAMB EXAM THIS YEAR?
DO YOU SCORE BELOW YOUR CUT-OFF MARK?
DO YOU KNOW IT CAN BE UPGRADED?
WE ARE GIVING YOU 100% ASSURANCE UPGRADING BEFORE PAYMENT CONTACT THE JAMB OFFICIAL MR BALOGUN DAVID ON 09034446032 OR WHATSAPP IMMEDIATELY FOR MORE INFORMATION YOUR SUCCESS IS ASSURED.
WE WILL GIVE YOU THE BEST RESULT FOR YOUR COURSE OF STUDY, WE CAN UPGRADE YOUR LOW SCORE TO 200,220,230,250 AND ABOVE. JAMB (2019/2020) UPGRADING IS AVAILABLE FOR THOSE WHO WANT’S TO UPGRADE THEIR SCORE IMMEDIATELY BEFORE THE PORTAL WILL BE FINALLY CLOSED.YOUR RESULTS WILL BE UPGRADED WITHIN 15MINS. CONTACT US ON (09034446032) FOR HELP YOUR SUCCESS IS SURE. WITH GOD ALL THINGS ARE POSSIBLE.
JAMB! JAMB!! JAMB!!!
DO YOU PARTICIPATE IN JAMB EXAM THIS YEAR?
DO YOU SCORE BELOW YOUR CUT-OFF MARK?
DO YOU KNOW IT CAN BE UPGRADED?
WE ARE GIVING YOU 100% ASSURANCE UPGRADING BEFORE PAYMENT CONTACT THE JAMB OFFICIAL MR BALOGUN DAVID ON 09034446032 OR WHATSAPP IMMEDIATELY FOR MORE INFORMATION YOUR SUCCESS IS ASSURED.
WE WILL GIVE YOU THE BEST RESULT FOR YOUR COURSE OF STUDY, WE CAN UPGRADE YOUR LOW SCORE TO 200,220,230,250 AND ABOVE. JAMB (2019/2020) UPGRADING IS AVAILABLE FOR THOSE WHO WANT’S TO UPGRADE THEIR SCORE IMMEDIATELY BEFORE THE PORTAL WILL BE FINALLY CLOSED.YOUR RESULTS WILL BE UPGRADED WITHIN 15MINS. CONTACT US ON (09034446032) FOR HELP YOUR SUCCESS IS SURE. WITH GOD ALL THINGS ARE POSSIBLE.
JAMB! JAMB!! JAMB!!!
DO YOU PARTICIPATE IN JAMB EXAM THIS YEAR?
DO YOU SCORE BELOW YOUR CUT-OFF MARK?
DO YOU KNOW IT CAN BE UPGRADED?
WE ARE GIVING YOU 100% ASSURANCE UPGRADING BEFORE PAYMENT CONTACT THE JAMB OFFICIAL MR BALOGUN DAVID ON 09034446032 OR WHATSAPP IMMEDIATELY FOR MORE INFORMATION YOUR SUCCESS IS ASSURED.
WE WILL GIVE YOU THE BEST RESULT FOR YOUR COURSE OF STUDY, WE CAN UPGRADE YOUR LOW SCORE TO 200,220,230,250 AND ABOVE. JAMB (2019/2020) UPGRADING IS AVAILABLE FOR THOSE WHO WANT’S TO UPGRADE THEIR SCORE IMMEDIATELY BEFORE THE PORTAL WILL BE FINALLY CLOSED.YOUR RESULTS WILL BE UPGRADED WITHIN 15MINS. CONTACT US ON (09034446032) FOR HELP YOUR SUCCESS IS SURE. WITH GOD ALL THINGS ARE POSSIBLE.
JAMB! JAMB!! JAMB!!!
DO YOU PARTICIPATE IN JAMB EXAM THIS YEAR?
DO YOU SCORE BELOW YOUR CUT-OFF MARK?
DO YOU KNOW IT CAN BE UPGRADED?
WE ARE GIVING YOU 100% ASSURANCE UPGRADING BEFORE PAYMENT CONTACT THE JAMB OFFICIAL MR BALOGUN DAVID ON 09034446032 OR WHATSAPP IMMEDIATELY FOR MORE INFORMATION YOUR SUCCESS IS ASSURED.
WE WILL GIVE YOU THE BEST RESULT FOR YOUR COURSE OF STUDY, WE CAN UPGRADE YOUR LOW SCORE TO 200,220,230,250 AND ABOVE. JAMB (2019/2020) UPGRADING IS AVAILABLE FOR THOSE WHO WANT’S TO UPGRADE THEIR SCORE IMMEDIATELY BEFORE THE PORTAL WILL BE FINALLY CLOSED.YOUR RESULTS WILL BE UPGRADED WITHIN 15MINS. CONTACT US ON (09034446032) FOR HELP YOUR SUCCESS IS SURE. WITH GOD ALL THINGS ARE POSSIBLE.
JAMB! JAMB!! JAMB!!!
DO YOU PARTICIPATE IN JAMB EXAM THIS YEAR?
DO YOU SCORE BELOW YOUR CUT-OFF MARK?
DO YOU KNOW IT CAN BE UPGRADED?
WE ARE GIVING YOU 100% ASSURANCE UPGRADING BEFORE PAYMENT CONTACT THE JAMB OFFICIAL MR BALOGUN DAVID ON 09034446032 OR WHATSAPP IMMEDIATELY FOR MORE INFORMATION YOUR SUCCESS IS ASSURED.
WE WILL GIVE YOU THE BEST RESULT FOR YOUR COURSE OF STUDY, WE CAN UPGRADE YOUR LOW SCORE TO 200,220,230,250 AND ABOVE. JAMB (2019/2020) UPGRADING IS AVAILABLE FOR THOSE WHO WANT’S TO UPGRADE THEIR SCORE IMMEDIATELY BEFORE THE PORTAL WILL BE FINALLY CLOSED.YOUR RESULTS WILL BE UPGRADED WITHIN 15MINS. CONTACT US ON (09034446032) FOR HELP YOUR SUCCESS IS SURE. WITH GOD ALL THINGS ARE POSSIBLE.
Please how can I reach you
JAMB! JAMB!! JAMB!!!
DO YOU PARTICIPATE IN JAMB EXAM THIS YEAR?
DO YOU SCORE BELOW YOUR CUT-OFF MARK?
DO YOU KNOW IT CAN BE UPGRADED?
WE ARE GIVING YOU 100% ASSURANCE UPGRADING BEFORE PAYMENT CONTACT THE JAMB OFFICIAL MR BALOGUN DAVID ON 09034189914 OR WHATSAPP IMMEDIATELY FOR MORE INFORMATION YOUR SUCCESS IS ASSURED.
WE WILL GIVE YOU THE BEST RESULT FOR YOUR COURSE OF STUDY, WE CAN UPGRADE YOUR LOW SCORE TO 200,220,230,250 AND ABOVE. JAMB (2019/2020) UPGRADING IS AVAILABLE FOR THOSE WHO WANT’S TO UPGRADE THEIR SCORE IMMEDIATELY BEFORE THE PORTAL WILL BE FINALLY CLOSED.YOUR RESULTS WILL BE UPGRADED WITHIN 15MINS. CONTACT US ON (09034189914) FOR HELP YOUR SUCCESS IS SURE. WITH GOD ALL THINGS ARE POSSIBLE.
waiting for my results
I think this is a fake site, it keeps redirecting instead of taking me to jamb portal
April 13,2019 AT7:00AM
JAMB! JAMB!! JAMB!!!
DO YOU PARTICIPATE IN JAMB EXAM THIS YEAR?
DO YOU SCORE BELOW YOUR CUT-OFF MARK?
DO YOU KNOW IT CAN BE UPGRADED?
WE ARE GIVING YOU 100% ASSURANCE UPGRADING BEFORE PAYMENT CONTACT THE JAMB OFFICIAL MR BALOGUN DAVID ON 09034446032 OR WHATSAPP IMMEDIATELY FOR MORE INFORMATION YOUR SUCCESS IS ASSURED.
WE WILL GIVE YOU THE BEST RESULT FOR YOUR COURSE OF STUDY, WE CAN UPGRADE YOUR LOW SCORE TO 200,220,230,250 AND ABOVE. JAMB (2019/2020) UPGRADING IS AVAILABLE FOR THOSE WHO WANT’S TO UPGRADE THEIR SCORE IMMEDIATELY BEFORE THE PORTAL WILL BE FINALLY CLOSED.YOUR RESULTS WILL BE UPGRADED WITHIN 15MINS. CONTACT US ON (09034446032) FOR HELP YOUR SUCCESS IS SURE. WITH GOD ALL THINGS ARE POSSIBLE.
JAMB! JAMB!! JAMB!!!
DO YOU PARTICIPATE IN JAMB EXAM THIS YEAR?
DO YOU SCORE BELOW YOUR CUT-OFF MARK?
DO YOU KNOW IT CAN BE UPGRADED?
WE ARE GIVING YOU 100% ASSURANCE UPGRADING BEFORE PAYMENT CONTACT THE JAMB OFFICIAL MR BALOGUN DAVID ON 09034189914 OR WHATSAPP IMMEDIATELY FOR MORE INFORMATION YOUR SUCCESS IS ASSURED.
WE WILL GIVE YOU THE BEST RESULT FOR YOUR COURSE OF STUDY, WE CAN UPGRADE YOUR LOW SCORE TO 200,220,230,250 AND ABOVE. JAMB (2019/2020) UPGRADING IS AVAILABLE FOR THOSE WHO WANT’S TO UPGRADE THEIR SCORE IMMEDIATELY BEFORE THE PORTAL WILL BE FINALLY CLOSED.YOUR RESULTS WILL BE UPGRADED WITHIN 15MINS. CONTACT US ON (09034189914) FOR HELP YOUR SUCCESS IS SURE. WITH GOD ALL THINGS ARE POSSIBLE.
pls when will the result be placed cuz I really need to know my score very bad.
When will the result be release?
When will be he result be released?
how can I access my result, I wrote it on Saturday 13-04-201,
please I wrote my jamb on Saturday 13-04-2019, and I want to know my score if possible, how can I get it.
Yes