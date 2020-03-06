JAMB Exam Slip Printing for 2020 UTME Begins March 7

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

JAMB Exam Slip Printing for 2020 UTME Begins March 7th – JAMB has disclosed that the printing of 2020 JAMB Exam Slip would commence March 7th, 2020; that is one week before the examination. The reprinted slips will bear candidates’ schedule for the examination: date, time and center as well as other necessary information about the examination.

According to the board, from March 7th, candidates will have their slips placed on their profiles. The board may also send messages to candidates, informing them when to reprint their e-slip.

We will also provide detailed steps for candidates to print their slips directly from the JAMB’s e-portal.

The date for the main examination remains March 14th – 4th April, 2020. Don’t fail to download the 2020 JAMB Mobile App and the 2020 JAMB CBT Software. These are tools you need to get yourself adequately ready for this exam.

Instructions: Printing Jamb Result Slip

You shall be required to create a profile via the Sign Up (New User) Page if you are a new user. For existing users, simply type in your login details. To create your profile, you will provide your valid email address, surname, first name, Mobile No, State and LGA of Origin and password, then click on the Sign-Up button. Each candidate is entitled to only one profile.

Subsequently, you shall use your email address and password to sign in.

Once logged in, you will be taken to the landing page where you will see all available services.

Select “Print Result Slip”. This is available on the sidebar or on the Home page.

Once you select this service, a Transaction ID is generated for this service. This will be displayed on the confirmation page screen.

Review the details displayed on the Confirmation Page. Also, note the Transaction ID displayed in a bold red font. The Transaction ID is useful for all future references concerning the Transaction. A copy of this transaction ID will be sent to your registered email address.

Click on the Continue button if you wish to pay with your card immediately. If you wish to use other payment channels like ATM, Cash at the Bank or Quickteller, please note the transaction ID as it will be required.

On the Interswitch Payment page, enter your card details and click on the Pay button.

The status of your payment will be displayed on the “My Payment Section”. An SMS and email containing your unique Transaction Identification and payment status will be sent to you after payment. Click on the Continue button.

Once payment is completed, you will be asked to provide the following:

Year of Exam and

JAMB Registration Number.

After entering the information correctly, you can now print the Result Slip as shown on your screen.

