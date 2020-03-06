Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

No February salary for Lecturers without IPPIS as 55% registers – The Federal Government has declared lecturers yet to be captured in the newly introduced Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) won’t be paid February salary.

It also disclosed that about 55 percent members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has so far registered in IPPIS.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed stated these while addressing reporters at the opening of the 2020 Management Retreat for Treasury Directors of Finance and Directors of Internal Audit in Kano on Thursday.

“Unfortunately most reforms that you undertake you come across resistance. We have had resistance from ASUU on the implementation of the IPPIS and I am happy to report that at least up to 55 percent of ASUU members are registered and the ones that are not are not getting their February salary,” the minister declared.

Speaking on the need for the IPPIS system, the minister said it has helped in identifying over 70,000 ghost workers in the Federal civil service and is hoping to make the system free of ghost workers in future.

“It is in eliminating ghost workers because you register on the IPPIS using biometrics and we are currently working with the office of the head of service to link up the IPPIS HR management module with the payroll itself. It will help us better maximise the efficiency of the system.

“I know that we have up to 70,000 ghost workers that have been identified in this process and we hope that we will come to a time when we will say that we have no ghost workers,” she stated.