No February salary for Lecturers without IPPIS as 55% registers

March 6, 2020 Sam Gabriel LATEST NEWS

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/  to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!




No February salary for Lecturers without IPPIS as 55% registers
No February salary for Lecturers without IPPIS as 55% registers

No February salary for Lecturers without IPPIS as 55% registers – The Federal Government has declared lecturers yet to be captured in the newly introduced Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) won’t be paid February salary.

It also disclosed that about 55 percent members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has so far registered in IPPIS.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed stated these while addressing reporters at the opening of the 2020 Management Retreat for Treasury Directors of Finance and Directors of Internal Audit in Kano on Thursday.

“Unfortunately most reforms that you undertake you come across resistance. We have had resistance from ASUU on the implementation of the IPPIS and I am happy to report that at least up to 55 percent of ASUU members are registered and the ones that are not are not getting their February salary,” the minister declared.

IPPIS
No February salary for Lecturers without IPPIS as 55% registers

Speaking on the need for the IPPIS system, the minister said it has helped in identifying over 70,000 ghost workers in the Federal civil service and is hoping to make the system free of ghost workers in future.

“It is in eliminating ghost workers because you register on the IPPIS using biometrics and we are currently working with the office of the head of service to link up the IPPIS HR management module with the payroll itself. It will help us better maximise the efficiency of the system.

“I know that we have up to 70,000 ghost workers that have been identified in this process and we hope that we will come to a time when we will say that we have no ghost workers,” she stated.

Do you need high paying jobs in Nigeria? If yes Submit your CV here and stand a chance of landing your dream job!




About Sam Gabriel 364 Articles
Samson Gabriel a graduate of mass communication from Auchi Polytechnic, he is a passionate writer with experience in radio scrip writing. He brings his experience from the broadcast media into play here as he continues to enjoy his passion as a journalist. He can be contacted via whats-app on: +234701105670

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*