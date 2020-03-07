Nigeria Customs Test Result Checker – NCS Jamb Result 2020 out?

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Nigeria Customs Test Result Checker – When will NCS Jamb Result 2020 be out? – Want to know if the Nigeria Customs Service CBT result is out? Are you searching for the NCS exam result online? If then, you’re on the right page. You will get latest information on how to check Nigeria Customs exam result Computer Based Test (CBT) conducted by JAMB held across the nation. Check Customs recruitment examination result 2020 – Check NCS results here!

In this article, you will get information regarding Nigeria Customs Service Recruitment Screening Result 2020. The Nigeria Customs Service recruitment held its nationwide screening exercise for shortlisted candidates on 17th January, 2020. Hence, NCS screening result is now rolling out. You will learn how to check your result on the Customs Service Recruitment result checking portal www.ncsrecruitment.com.

This article will show you details on how to check Nigeria Customs Service Recruitment result 2020 online and other important information.

So many candidates that were shortlisted to participate in the Nigeria Customs Recruitment Screening Exercise / Aptitude Test which was conducted by JAMB, have been asking to know if the NCS Jamb result is out.

The goodnews is that, Nigeria Customs will soon commence releasing of its CBT exam results conducted nationwide.

How to Check NCS Jamb Result 2020

Candidates who participated in the Nigeria Customs Service aptitude test in their respective test locations, are advised to proceed to checking online if they were successful. See the instruction below.

To check your NCS recruitment Examination result, visit www.ncsrecruitment.com.

More so, the NCS exam result 2020 will be published online after the screening examination and possible compiling of necessary data by the Board in a few weeks.

Nigeria Customs Test Result Checker 2020.

In order to check the Nigeria Customs Service Recruitment Aptitude result 2020 online or through SMS as shown below;

You must have submitted a copy of your NCS examination slip at your exam centre

You must have submitted with a photocopy of your Identity card (ID).

You must have signed in and out of the examination centre after your examination

In order to be shortlisted for the Nigeria Customs Service next phase of recruitment, all candidates must at least have all the requirements. If you have all the requirements, you should be sure of seeing your name on the NCS exam result 2020.

