UTME candidates can now print examination slips anywhere —JAMB

UTME candidates can now print examination slips for CBT —JAMB: The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says prospective candidates for the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) are free to print their examination slips for the Computer Based Test – Click here to print!

The board’s UTME is scheduled to commence nationwide on Saturday, March 14.

The Head, Media and Information of the board, Dr Fabian Benjamin, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos that the examination slips could be printed anywhere.

According to him, candidates are expected to look out for the locations of their centres before their examination dates.

“This is in order to avoid running around on the examination day trying to locate the centres, and as a result, getting to the centre late.

“It should be stated clearly now that lateness to the examination will not be tolerated, no matter the excuse,” he said.

Benjamin said that come 2021, the board’s portal would be integrated into that of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC).

“Admission into our tertiary institutions are at the centre of national development, and therefore, any person or group of persons found to be truncating the national development process will not be assured.

“This integration will be done in such a way that anyone, be it from JAMB itself, institutions, the candidates or the general public, causing infractions of whatever type to our examination and its processes will be decisively dealt with immediately,” he said.

Benjamin assured of the board’s committment in improving on the examination process.

“The board will not relent in its effort, in ensuring that its processes are devoid of corrupt practices,” he assured.

NAN reports that no fewer than 1.9 million candidates registered for this year’s examination nationwide.

(NAN)

Steps To Re-Print JAMB 2020 Exam Slip Online

Jamb sometimes sends the slip through email. In this case, you will need to download the slip on your phone and print it out. But whether or not you get the slip via email, there are other ways to check and reprint your Jamb date slip.

Visit Jamb slip portal at jamb.org.ng/PrintExamslip/ Enter your Jamb registration number, Email or SMS Click on print examination slip.

How to reprint Jamb slip for Date and Venue

Alternatively:

Visit Jamb.org.ng/efacility Enter your Jamb email address Enter your Jamb password Click on Login Scroll to print UTME Main examination slip Write your JAMB registration number in the provided space and click ‘Re-Print’. Print out your slip Done

Has Jamb started sending exam date and venue via email and SMS? Click here to Check now. Any modification to how to reprint your Jamb slip for exam date and centre shown above shall be communicated…

How to Reprint Jamb Slip Through Email

Open your Email Check for Message from Jamb Open the message containing your Jamb slip Scroll to the end of the email to see attachment Click on the attachment and download Send the slip to a system connected to printer for Printing Done.

You would have seen the details below already in your Jamb print out:

Jamb registration number.

Examination town.

Your seat/center number

Date of Birth

Your full name and

Email address.

Note And Follow The Rules Below:

DO NOT Take Your Mobile Phone or Bag to the Jamb Exam Center.

Take your Jamb slip along to the examination venue.

Keep a copy of Jamb SLIP for reference purposes.

Your Biometric (Thumbprints) Verification is COMPULSORY at the Examination Centre.

You will be marked absent if you go to the center very late

NO Change of Subject in the Examination Center.

