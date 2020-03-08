NSCDC Screening Nationwide Centers and Exam Schedule Date March 2020

NSCDC Screening Centers and Exam Schedule Date 2019/2020 | Nigeria Civil Defence Recruitment – Have you applied for the Nigeria Civil Defence Recruitment 2019?. If yes, kindly read this post further as it will help you have a clue on the NSCDC Screening date and centres nationwide – View shortlisted here!
All candidates who completed their application on the Civil Defence, Fire, Immigration, And Prisons Services Board (Cdfipb) portal www.cdfipb.careers are to take note of the applicants screening cenres/venues and schedule/date.
Civil Defence Shortlisted Candidates for Screening 2019
The screening of applicants is the next phase of the 2019 NSCDC Recruitment Exercise, only candidates candidates who submitted their applications with their correct credentials will be shortlisted to participate in the screening exercise.
When is Civil Defence Screening Date 2019?
The official closing date for submission of applications is 7th September 2019. Candidates awaiting the date for the screening exercise are to note that the date or schedule for the screening exercise will be determined after the application portal closes. Always check for the screening date here.
NSCDC Recruitment Screening Centers / Venue 2019.
If you applied for the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) 2019 Nationwide Civil Defence Recruitment, you should be aware of the their Screening Centres or Venue nationwide.
So we are updating the Screening Venues so you can know where you will be attending your screening exercise for the NSCDC Recruitment 2019.
Screening Centers and Venues Nationwide.
The Venues/Centres for the NSCDC Recruitment Screening Exercise will be nationwide, the screening, aptitude test and interview will take place in the below states.
Click on your state below to know the screening date and venue for each state.
Addresses for screening venues in all the states will be updated soon, kindly check this page from time to time.
Nigeria Civil Defence Screening Requirements.
On the day of the screening exercise, all applicants will be required to bring the following to the venue
- Your Referee Form
- Your application acknowledgement slip print out
- Writing materials, (pen, pencil and eraser)
- Other credentials and identity documents.
