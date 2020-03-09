Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Airtel Nigeria Named Telecoms Company of the Year – Leading telecommunication services provider, Airtel Nigeria, has been named Telecommunications Company of the Year by Daily Independent Newspaper, a prominent and foremost news platform in Nigeria.

Steve Omanufeme, Managing Director & Editor in Chief, Daily Independent Newspaper presenting the Telecommunications Company of the Year Award to Airtel Nigeria’s Head of Public Relations, Erhumu Bayagbon, at the Daily Independent Awards, held yesterday (7/3/2020) at the Eko Hotel and Suites – Airtel won the category for Telecommunications Company of the Year. www.brandspurng.com

The telco was presented with the award at a star-studded award presentation ceremony, which held yesterday (8/3/2020) at the Eko Hotel & Suites in Lagos and attended by prominent personalities including the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki and the Cross Rivers State Governor, Professor Ben Ayade, among many other important dignitaries.

According to the award citation read at the ceremony, Airtel was declared Telecommunications Company of the year because it had set the pace in revolutionizing the super-fast mobile Internet services in the country.

“After launching its Fourth Generation Long Term Evolution (4G LTE) network in Lagos in 2018, the company arguably boast as the telecommunications firm with the largest 4G network in Nigeria, with constant coverage of cities across the country.

“Apart from Airtel’s wider coverage of superfast broadband, the company has made affordable data a cardinal point of its Internet services to its customers, with pocket-friendly plans at affordable rates.

“Today, Airtel is not only one of the best telecommunication companies in Nigeria but in Africa, as its seamless services have put it at par with what is obtainable in any part of the continent and globally.”

Steve Omanufeme, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Daily Independent Newspaper, presented the award plaque to Erhumu Bayagbon, Head: Public Relations/Communications, Airtel Nigeria, at the ceremony.

While commending the organizers of the award for instituting a credible and independent platform to promote and reward excellence, Airtel dedicated the award to its over 50 million customers, stating that it will not rest on its laurels but will continue to go the extra mile in delivering innovative, affordable and bespoke value offerings to Nigerians across the country.