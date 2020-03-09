Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

BREAKING: Kano state Government sacks Emir Sanusi from throne – At last, the Kano state Government has finally dethroned Muhammad Sanusi ll as the Emir of Kano.

The secretary to the state government (SSG), Alhaji Usman Alhaji in Press Statement, issued to newsman on Monday, said that, ” The Kano state executive council under the chairmanship of his Excellency, the Governor of Kano state, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has unanimously approved the immediate removal/dethronement of the Emir of Kano Emirate Muhammad Sanusi Ii”.

“The Emir of Kano is in total disrespect to lawful instruction from the office of the state Governor and other lawful authorities, including his persistent refusal to attend official meetings and program organised by the government without any lawful justification which amount to total insubordination.

“It is on record and in so many instances ,Malam Muhammad Sanusi II has been found breaching part 3 section 13 (a-e) of the Kano state emirate law 2019 and if left unchecked will destroy the good and established image of the Kano Emirate.

“This removal is made after due consultation with relevant stakeholders and in compliance with part 3 section of the Kano state emirate law 2019 and other reasons stated above.

“The removal was reached in order to safeguard sanctity, culture, tradition, religion and prestige of the Kano Emirate built over a thousand years.

The statement which was signed and read to newsmen at about 12.45 pm by the secretary to the state government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji before the state executive council meeting, further stated that “His Excellency Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje called on the general public to remain calm, law abiding and go about their normal businesses. While a new emir of Kano Emirate will soon be appointed”.

It could be recalled that the Crisis between Governor Ganduje and immediate past Emir of Kano has been raging for a long time.

Emir Sunusi has been consistently accused of dabbling into partisan politics against the interest of Ganduje, just as he has been accused of financial misappropriation by the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti Corruption Agency.

Security has been beefed up across the state, as people move about their normal business.