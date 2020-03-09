Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

INEC Closes Recruitment Portal, Gives Directions for the Next Stage – The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) opened their recruitment portal for application since February 10 and was supposed to shut down the portal on 1st of March, 2020 but for some reasons extended it till yesterday the 8th of March, 2020.

Many Nigerians have reacted as it concerned the extension, For some it wasn’t necessary since a lot of people have already applied, while for some others it was a welcome development.

However, INEC has finally closed the recruitment portal for good and has given directions on what applicants should further expect.

INEC stated on their site that the application stage has ended and that shortlisted candidates for the next stage will be contacted through their various Emails and/or SMS. Here’s the screen shot below:

Everyone who applied are hereby strongly advised to keep checking their emails, SMS, as well as this website: http://apply.inecrecruitment.com for more information.

Explanation about INEC Shortlisting and Exam Date

Has INEC Actually Fixed Exam Date?

As at today 9th March 2020, INEC has neither released the list of shortlisted candidates for screening nor fixed the date of the exam. As a matter of fact the application phase is still ongoing to enable more Nigeria job seekers apply for the job vacancies.

However, we are constantly monitoring the trend of INEC recruitment as usual, immediately the list of shortlisted names are released we will update this article and publish it here together with the exam date.