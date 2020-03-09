Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Npower payment: what to do if you didn’t receive your February stipend – The Senior special assistant to the president on job creation and youth empowerment, Afolabi Imokhuede has said that payment would commence this last Friday during his live Facebook chat with the npower volunteers and it was so.

Though the payment started as they promised on Friday, March 6, but majority of the beneficiaries cannot still get their alert on their phones and accounts.

The payment started late on that Friday but beneficiaries are experiencing issues about the payment.

N-power handlers have addressed this issue on their handles that the affected volunteers should not panic as payment is still ongoing.

They later stressed that bank like Heritage and access Diamond may experience the issue the more.

In addition, they said Npower official numbers will be calling the affected volunteers to let them know there is no issue. See the message below:

We implore the beneficiaries to conduct their selves peacefully and be attending their place of primary assignment within the shortest time when the payment issues will be sorted out.