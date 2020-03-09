Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Nysc speaks on March 2020 recruitment – the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has given more details about the recruitment advert currently trending online, the statement released by the service reads:

The attention of the Management of the National Youth Service Corps has been drawn to a fraudulent advertorial, purportedly issued by the Scheme, calling on unsuspecting Nigerians to apply for recruitment.

Management wishes to state that the Scheme did not place the advert, and shall duly observe laid down rules for recruitment into the Public Service when the need arises.

Members of the public, particularly 2019 Batch “A” Corps Members that recently passed out from the Service are therefore admonished to disregard the phantom advert.

Below is the fake recruitment advert:

NYSC Recruitment 2020 has begun – National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) is currently recruiting candidates who want to work with them. Here is how you can apply for the ongoing National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) vacancies 2020.

Here, we point out the necessary methods that will aid you to get recruited in this ongoing recruitment process.

However, there are many things you need to understand about the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Recruitment before you apply.

In case you’ve not known before, the NYSC Recruitment 2020 application form is free

Latest Job Vacancies at National Youth Service Corps (NYSC)

They are currently recruiting candidates for the position shown below.

JOB TITLE Procter & Gamble National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Internship Program 2019 VIEW JOB NYSC HR Intern at Romanspage Global VIEW JOB Batch C Stream 1 – NYSC Intern VIEW JOB NYSC Graduate Intern at Sellafield Energy Resources Limited VIEW JOB ipNX Nigeria Limited NYSC, Pre-Service & I.T Internship Program 2019 VIEW JOB

Requirements:

Must be a graduate.

Analytical Skill: Has strong analytical skills that enable you to successfully implement change and drive long term innovation and cost-saving improvements.

Leadership qualities: Can demonstrate strong leadership and collaborative skills and the ability to engage an organization consisting of a different individual with different personalities. Previous people management experience is a plus.

How to Apply For NYSC Recruitment 2020 Latest vacancies

To apply for the ongoing NYSC recruitment 2020, ensure you have read all presented requirement. and be sure you fit in.

Next, click on ‘VIEW JOB‘beside any of the JOB TITLE.

When is the NYSC Application Closing date?

The NYSC job vacancies 2020 application closing date was not specified. We are going to inform you, once we get hold of the application closing date.