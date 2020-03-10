Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Nigerian Custom Service list of successful candidates Update 2020 – The attention of the Nigeria Customs Service has again been drawn to the unrepentant activities of internet fraudsters despite several scam alerts by NCS.

Recent activities of these elements show criminal ingenuity, presenting fake platforms that appears seemingly genuine to deceive and extort unsuspecting applicants that the Service has released short-listed names for recruitment examination/interview.

For the umpteenth time, NCS wishes to state that these recruitment websites/platforms are fake and should not be patronized.

Members of the public will recall that we denied several similar fake vacancies advertisement with a promise to properly inform the public whenever we are ready. A promise we kept by advertising the vacancies in seven (7) National newspapers.

Nigerian Custom Service Shortlisted Names Update 2020

NCS is again warning against patronage of any release of short-listed candidates with a promise of letting successfully short-listed candidates know through their email addresses and telephone numbers soon.

Additionally, such official release will be news item in all NCS programmes on TV and Radio stations. (Note that the internet fraudsters don’t normally use the TV and Radio).

Accordingly, all applicants are advised to disregard any invitation for recruitment examination/interview and wait patiently for the official release and invitation from the Service, please.

Kindly, note that we will never provide you with false information as regards to any recruitment exercise. We are kin to information sharing and you only get updated when the scheme officialy begins.