Nigerian Navy Recruitment 2020/2021 Portal – how to Apply Now!

The Nigerian Navy recruitment program is an exercise that occurs every year. Nigerians who are eager to get recruited into the Nigerian Navy tend to seek for accurate information on how to apply early and get selected to join the Nigerian Navy – Apply here!

That is why this article was posted, so as to keep you updated on the requirements, guidelines, qualifications, and how to be a successful applicant into the Nigerian Navy recruitment for the 2020 recruitment session.

The Nigerian Navy wishes to inform the general public and interested candidates that the official portal for registration and application is currently open, and registration is ongoing.

Nigerian Navy Recruitment 2020

To get full updates and guidelines on how to be a successful applicant in the Nigerian Navy recruitment exercise, keep reading this article, as we will breakdown down the processes bit by bit for easy digestion.

Please Note

The registration for the 2020 exercise for Nigerian Navy recruitment is usually done online. Important documents are required from applicants, and should be duly uploaded. Once registration is complete, the venue of your aptitude test will be communicated to you, via the Nigerian Navy recruitment portal; www.joinnigeriannavy.com.

GENERAL REQUIREMENTS FOR THE NIGERIAN NAVY RECRUITMENT EXERCISE 2020

The following requirements must be met, as it is one of the major steps to take to be successful in the Nigerian Navy Recruitment.

General requirements for the Nigerian Navy Recruitment includes:

The height requirement for the male applicants is a minimum of 1.68 meters, while the height requirement for the female applicants is a minimum of 1.65 meters.

2. If discovered, wrong input of information, forgery and manipulation of details will attract strict penalties.

3. All interested applicantsmust be inherent citizensof Nigeria.

4. Applicants must have a clean health sheet. Such that they must have never undergone any major orthopedic surgery.

5. The age range, required for all candidates is between the ages of eighteen (18) to twenty two (22) years, as at the time of entry into the Training School for O’level certificate holders, while twenty four (24) years of age is the acceptable limit for those with higher qualifications e.g. Nurses, ICT Professionals, NCE Holders, etc.

6. Candidates must be completely healthy, with no sign of deformity. Deformities including flat foot, fractures, color blindness, stammering, or any sign of physical challenge

7. The Nigerian Navy recruitment exercise concerns itself only at O’level & OND certificate holders. Therefore, Degree, HND holders or holders of other higher qualifications are strictly prohibited from applying.

8. The Nigerian Navy recruitment exercise is out of bound for pregnant women or nursing mothers.

9. Candidates must be able to provide the original copies of their first school leaving certificates, as well as their O’Level certificates. Along with other important certificates as per their qualifications.

10. Applicants are allowed to present any of the following certificates: West African School Certificates (WAEC, NECO, NABTEB, GCE), WAEC City & Guilds or London City & Guilds, Ordinary National Diploma (OND), General Certificate of Education (Ordinary Level), and other important certificates pertaining to the position they wish to apply for.

11. Ex-convicts are not permitted to apply for the Nigerian Navy recruitment Program.

12. Applicants must be single, prior to the time of this application.

HOW TO APPLY FOR THE NIGERIAN NAVY RECRUITMENT

The steps below talks exhaustively about the application processes concerning the Nigeria Navy recruitment for the 2020 session. Interested applicants are to carefully read through the steps to avoid making unnecessary mistakes. All candidates should note that the applications are free of charge. Submission of the application form should be done once, as multiple submission will nullify the entire application.

Below are the steps to take to ensure a successful registration and submission of your application into the Nigerian Navy.

Visit the official registrationportal of the Nigerian Navy recruitment, which is www.joinnigeriannavy.com, and click on the ‘register’ button found at the bottom of the page. Provide a valid Email address and password, which will be used as your details to log in, when next you visit the portal.

2. Ensure that you save your application. You may log in and log out at anytime before application portal closes to make changes to your saved application. Make sure you review your data carefully before submitting.

3. Changes are not allowed after submission. You will not be shortlisted if you do not submit your application. So changes should be carefully made before submission.

4. Once you are done submitting your application, make sure you download and print a copy of your completed application form, which must include the following parts:

⦁ Guarantor’s Form.

⦁ Local Government Area Certification Form.

⦁ Police Certification Form.

⦁ Applicant’s Declaration and Certification by Parent/Guardian form.

Qualifications Necessary for the Nigerian Navy Recruitment

First school leaving certificate is an important documentthat must be submittedby all applicants.

2. Applicants should note that WASSCE/SSCE or it’s equivalent is the entry requirement into the following categories, and any additional qualifications in these categories would give the applicant an edge. Categories such as A1, A2, A3, A4, A5, B1, B2, B3, B4, B5, C1, C2, C3, D1, D2, D4, D5, D6, E1, E2, E3, E4, E5, F1,F2, F3, G, H.

3. Any applicant that has high educational qualification, qualification higher than that stated in the second paragraph, are not permitted to apply. The Nigerian Navy (NN) strictly warns that forgery or declaration of false educational qualification will be dealt with accordingly.

4. Any qualification that is not submitted or declared and accepted during the recruitment exercise, will not be acceptable after the Nigerian Navy recruitment exercise is over. Such qualification cannot be presented for the purpose of change of branch while in the Naval service. Therefore, it is important to note that only qualifications obtained through proper service provisions are maintained after joining the Navy.

5. It is also important to note that applicants must be single, and without children, prior to the time of the application and recruitment exercise.

6. Please note that the official age range of applicants should be between eighteen and twenty two years (18 – 22) prior to the time of entry into the training school. While the accepted age of applicants with higher qualifications is twenty four years (24).

7. Only citizens of Nigeria are eligible to apply for this recruitment exercise.

8. Applicants must possess at least one of the following educational qualifications:

⦁ Ordinary National Diploma (OND).

⦁ WAEC City and Guilds or London City and Guilds.

⦁ West African School Certificate/Senior Secondary School Certificate.

⦁ General Certificate of Education Ordinary Level.

Entry Requirement

A1 – Marine Engineer Artificers

Applicants for this position should possess an OND in Marine Engineering or Mechanical Engineering (at least Lower Credit). And must also have an SSCE/WASSCE certificate, or it’s equivalent, with at least five (5) credits, including core subjects like English Language, Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry.

A2 – Weapon Electrical Artificers

Candidates should have an OND in Electrical Electronic Engineering (at least Lower Credit), and must also have an SSCE/WASSCE certificate, or it’s equivalent, with at least five (5) credits, including core courses like English Language, Maths, Physics and Chemistry.

A3 – Aircraft Engineering Artificers (Airframe Engine) Qualification

Interested applicants must have a Diploma in Airframe & Engine, recognized by ICAO. And must also have an SSCE/WASSCE certificate or it’s equivalent, with at least five (5) credits, including core subjects like English Language, Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry.

A4 – Aircraft Engineering Artificers (Avionics & Aircraft Electrics, Electrical / Electronics)

Candidates interested in this position must have a Certificate/Diploma in Aircraft Electrics & Avionics recognized by ICAO. They must have an SSCE/WASSCE certificate or it’s equivalent with at least five (5) credits, in core subjects, including English Language, Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry.

A5 – Hull Engineer Artificers

Applicants should have an OND in Marine or Mechanical Engineering (at least Lower Credit). Candidates must also possess an SSCE certificate or it’s equivalent with at least five (5) credits, including core courses like English Language, Maths, Physics and Chemistry.

B1 – Marine Engineer Mechanics

They must have an SSCE/WASSCE certificate or it’s equivalent with at least five (5) credits, in core subjects, including English Language, Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry. Also intermediate City & Guilds or Trade Test II could be considered. Possessing Technical biasness is an advantage.

B2 – Weapon Electrical Mechanics

Candidates applying for this postion must have an SSCE/WASSCE certificate or it’s equivalent with at least five (5) credits, in core subjects, including English Language, Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry. it shold also be noted that intermediate City & Guilds or Trade Test II could be considered, being technically biased is an great advantage.

B3 – Hull Mechanical/Fitters

Applicants must have an SSCE/WASSCE certificate or it’s equivalent with at least five (5) credits, in core subjects, including English Language, Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry. It is also necessary for them to have additional trade in plumbing, welding, machining or woodwork.

B4 – Automobile Mechanics

All the Entry requirements of B1 applies here as well.

B5 – Dockyard Mechanics

It should also be noted that the exact same Entry requirements of B1 applies here as well.

C1 – Communications

They must have an SSCE/WASSCE certificate or it’s equivalent with at least five (5) credits, in core subjects, including English Language, Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry.

C2 – Computer

Interested candidates should have an OND in Computer Studies/Computer Science (at least Lower Credit), Desktop Publishing, Office Suite. They must have an SSCE/WASSCE certificate or it’s equivalent with at least five (5) credits, in core subjects, including English Language, Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry.

C3 – Information and Communication Technology

Interested applicants must have an OND in Computer Studies or Computer Science, with at least Lower Credit. Computer literacy is compulsory in this field. They must have an SSCE/WASSCE certificate or it’s equivalent with at least five (5) credits, in core subjects, including English Language, Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry. Proficiency or industry certification in any of the following areas shall be an added advantage to the applicant:

Website Development and Management.

2. Database.

3. Programming.

4. Networking Fundamentals.

5. Computer-Aided Design.

6. Personal Computer Maintenance.

D2 – Survey Recorders

OND in Land Survey, Cartography, Geographic Information System with at least Lower Credit. They must have an SSCE/WASSCE certificate or it’s equivalent with at least five (5) credits, in core subjects, including English Language, Mathematics, Physics or Geography or Technical Drawing.

D3 – Physical Training Instructors

They must have an SSCE/WASSCE certificate or it’s equivalent with at least five (5) credits, in core subjects, including English Language, Mathematics, Physics. Deep dedication and proven talents in sports, as well as evidence of participation in sports at Secondary School/State/YSFON level is also required.

D4 – Chaplain Assistants

They must have an SSCE/WASSCE certificate or it’s equivalent with at least five (5) credits, in core subjects, including English Language, and Christian Religious Knowledge.

D5 – Mosque Assistants

They must have an SSCE/WASSCE certificate or it’s equivalent with at least five (5) credits, in core subjects, including English Language, Arabic, Islamic Religious Knowledge . Two years experience as a mosque attendant as well as letter of recommendation by at least two (2) Islamic organizations recognized by the Nigerian Navy.

D6 – Firemen

Applicants must have SSCE/WASSCE certificate or it’s equivalent with at least five (5) credits, in core subjects, including English Language is required.

E1 – Writers

They must possess an SSCE/WASSCE certificate or it’s equivalent with at least five (5) credits, in core subjects, including English Language, Maths, Accounts/Economics. You also have to be a Computer expert. Also, having an OND/NCE in Accounts or Secretariat Administration would be an added advantage.

E2 – Store Assistants

They must have an SSCE/WASSCE certificate or it’s equivalent with at least five (5) credits, in core subjects like English Language, Maths and Economics. Having computer skill will give you an edge.

E3 – Caterers

They must possess an SSCE/WASSCE certificate or it’s equivalent with at least five (5) credits, in core subjects including English Language and Home Management/Food Nutrition. Certificate or Navy proven experience as a Waiter or Steward will be an added advantage.

E4 – Ordinance

They must have an SSCE/WASSCE certificate or it’s equivalent with at least five (5) credits, in core subjects like English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and any other two (2) subjects.

E5 – Project Technicians

Applicants should have an OND in relevant discipline such as Urban and Regional planning, Architecture, Land Economy, Quantity Survey, Civil and Building technology, Estate Management, Electrical installation and Mechanical installation. They must have an SSCE/WASSCE certificate or it’s equivalent with at least five (5) credits, in core subjects like English Language, Mathematics, Physics.

F1 – Medical Assistants

They must have an SSCE/WASSCE certificate or it’s equivalent with at least five (5) credits, in core subjects like English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Health Science.

F2 – Medical Records/Health Administration

All candidates Should have an OND or any professional qualification in Medical Records or Health Administration with at least Lower Credit. They must have an SSCE/WASSCE certificate or it’s equivalent with at least five (5) credits, in core subjects like English Language, Mathematics, Physics and Biology and Health Science.

F3 – Physiotherapist, Dental Therapist, Public Health, Dental Lab Assistants and Occupational Therapist

All applicants for the position should have OND or any professional Qualification in relevant fields.They must have an SSCE/WASSCE certificate or it’s equivalent with at least five (5) credits, in core subjects like English Language, Mathematics, Biology and Health Sciences.

G – Bandsmen

Candidates must have an SSCE/WASSCE certificate or it’s equivalent with at least five (5) credits, in core subjects like English Language. Also, having a certificate in music and being an expert in any musical instrument will be an added advantage.

H – Drivers/Mechanics

Interested applicants must have an SSCE/WASSCE certificate or it’s equivalent with at least five (5) credits, in core subjects like English Language. Current Mechanic apprenticeship certificate as well as evidence of driving experience.

J – Journalists

Applicants should have an OND in the following fields:

Film Making

2. Cinematography

3. Public Relations

4. Printing Technology

5. Information Library

6. Mass Communication

7. Photography

8. Graphic Artsd

9. Journalism

They must also have an SSCE/WASSCE certificate or it’s equivalent with at least five (5) credits, in core subjects like English Language and Mathematics.

K – Nurses

Candidates applying for this position should possess a single qualification RN and double qualification in any relevant qualification such as Pediatric, Anesthetic, Occupational Health, RM, A&E, ENT, Psychiatric, Orthopedic/Trauma, Ophthalmic, Public Health, Dialysis.

They must have an SSCE/WASSCE certificate or it’s equivalent with at least five (5) credits, in core subjects like English Language, Mathematics, Biology and Health Sciences, Physics and Chemistry.

N – Education

Interested candidates should have an NCE in the following fields:

Science

2. Arts

3. Technical subjects

They must have an SSCE/WASSCE certificate or it’s equivalent with at least five (5) credits, in core subjects like English Language, Mathematics.

Hope We Satisfied Your Curiosity Concerning the Nigerian Navy Recruitment?

Check out the Video below On Nigerian Navy