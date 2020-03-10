Steps to apply for Oyo State Teaching Service Recruitment 2020

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Oyo State Teaching Service Recruitment 2020 – This is to inform all that H.E., Governor Seyi Makinde has directed that TEACHER RECRUITMENT FORMS should not be sold to the applicants. The forms is absolutely FREE – Apply here!

All application forms are to be submitted on or before Monday, 24th February, 2020. Thereafter, qualified shortlisted candidates would be invited for CBT test and interview at a date that will be announced later.

Visit: Room AG 39, Oyo State Post Primary Schools’ Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), Secretariat, Ibadan or the nearest TESCOM Zonal Offices in Saki, Oyo, Ogbomoso, Eruwa from Tuesday, 11th February, 2020 to Monday, 24th February, 2020 from 9:00am to 4:00pm.

This is an opportunity for those seeking for teaching jobs in Oyo State Primary and Secondary Schools, In this article, we will guide you through the process of applying successfully through the oyo state tescom online registration form portal.

Kindly take note of the following information before starting your application so that you can be fully prepared.

Note: Oyo State TESCOM Recruitment 2020/2021 is absolutely FREE of charge and applicants must submit their application form online through the official portal/website. Interested candidates/aspirants have been warned to be cautious of any recruitment scam activities.

The Oyo State Teachers Recruitment 2020 Application Form is open for B.Sc and NCE degree holders across the states.

Basic Requirements/Qualifications

Before filling the Oyo State Teachers Recruitment form, candidates are required to meet the following conditions:

Must reside and be a Nigerian citizen by birth

Applicants must have WASSCE/GCE/NECO/NABTEB certificates.

Additionally, candidates must meet the above-listed prerequisites

Must have completed National Youth Sercive (N.Y.S.C)

Age requirements: Candidates must be between 25-35 years old.

Successful applicants must be ready to serve in any schools in the rural area posted.

Candidates who are currently working and receiving salary or allowance from any organization should not apply.

How to Apply for Oyo State Teaching Service Recruitment 2020

