Trending headlines in Nigerian Newspapers Today Tuesday, March 10, 2020 – Emir Sanusi’s dethronement, second confirmed case of coronavirus in Nigeria, APC Adams chairman Oshiomole’s suspension, others top today’s headlines in Nigerian newspapers today Friday 21st of February, 2020 – This is the summary of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines today Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

Below are the headlines in Nigerian Newspapers today:

1) Nigeria confirms second case of Coronavirus – Nigeria confirms second case of Coronavirus

A second case of Coronavirus has been confirmed in Nigeria.

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire announced this on Monday at a press briefing in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

Ehanire briefed Journalists at the conference room of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, where he gave an update on the coronavirus infection in the country.

The minister, however, noted that the newly confirmed case was one of the contact persons of the index case and not an importation into the country.

2) Two suspected Coronavirus carriers declared wanted in Lagos – Lagos State has declared two persons who had contact with the nation’s index coronavirus case wanted.

They were identified by The Lagos State Ministry of Health as Enwelunta Obumnore Godfrey and Salami Abiodun Sadeeq.

Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, stated these on Monday during a briefing.

He further informed suspects who had been in contact with the secondary case of coronavirus will begin a 14-day isolation process.

The secondary case of coronavirus was the individual who had direct contact with index coronavirus case — a 44-year-old Italian male who is currently quarantined at the Mainland Hospital, an infectious disease facility in Yaba, Lagos State.

3) Kano Govt Removes Sanusi As Emir – The Kano State government has removed the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, from office.

The Secretary to the State Government, Usman Alhaji, announced this on Monday at the State Executive Council meeting which held at the Government House in Kano.

Alhaji explained that the state government took the decision to remove the traditional ruler over allegations of consistently refusing to abide by instructions given to him.

According to him, the removal was in line with the recommendation of the Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission which summoned the emir.

4) Aminu Ado Bayero is the new emir of Kano – Kano State governor Umaru Ganduje has announced Aminu Ado Bayero as the new emir of Kano, a few hours after Muhammadu Sanusi was deposed.

Aminu’s appointment came after Kano state government announced the dethronement of Muhammadu Sanusi II.

Announcing the new emir of Kano, secretary to the state government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji disclosed that the new appointment was in consonant with section 11 subsection 1 of deposition laws of 1999 as amended which empowers Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje to do so.

The SSG noted that the final choice of Aminu as new emir was based on the recommendation of Kano Kingmakers who had earlier submitted a list of potential replacement of former emir Sanusi.

Meanwhile, the dethroned emir, Sanusi has been vacated from the palace amidst heavy security guard.

5) Dethroned Sanusi won’t have access to visitors – Ganduje’s aide: The Director-General, Media and Communications, Kano State Government, Salihu Yakasai, has said the deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, won’t have access to visitors.

He said this while making clarification on the removal of Sanusi on Monday.

The Kano State Executive Council had on Monday approved the immediate removal of the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II.

The Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, announced the unanimous decision of the council at a news conference on Monday in Kano.

He said the removal of the monarch followed alleged disrespect to lawful instructions by the state governor.

After Sanusi’s removal, there were speculations that he could emerge as the presidential or governorship candidate of a political party in the 2023 general election.

6) Deposed Emir Sanusi: PDP faults timing, calls for calm – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Monday, faulted the time during which the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, was deposed.

It, however, called for calm, saying the timing was a big political blunder coming when the society was wobbling under the siege of insecurity, especially in a state such as Kano.

The opposition party’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan said this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja

Part of the statement reads, “The deposition of Emir Muhammad Sanusi II by the Kano state government, at the time that the nation is battling worsening insecurity challenges, shows the insensitivity and poor appraisal of core national stability issues by the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

“Without prejudice to the issues, the PDP described the timing of the action of the Kano state government, particularly as it relates to a very sensitive traditional institution like the Emir of Kano stool, is a big political blunder coming at a time our society is wobbling under the siege of insecurity, especially in a state such as Kano.

“The PDP however calls for calm and circumspection from all quarters, especially, given the security and political stability concerns in our nation”.

7) 80% House members with Oshiomhole, says Faleke – The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Finance, James Faleke, on Monday, has called for an end to the leadership currently crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Faleke, in a statement in Abuja, urged those plotting to remove Mr Adams Oshiomhole as the APC National Chairman, to rather focus on major issues facing the country.

He advised APC governors as well as leaders and members of the party not to take punitive action, but allow the matter to rest to give the president a very peaceful environment to operate.

Falake, a former Lagos State Director for Buhari/Osinbajo Campaign Organisation, pleaded with party stakeholders not to do anything that would worsen the crisis in the party.

The third term member of the Green Chamber assured that plots to destabilise the APC by detractors would not succeed.

8) APC South-South stakeholders insist on Oshiomhole’s removal – The All Progressives Congress (APC) South-south stakeholders under the auspecies of APC South-south Stakeholders Forum, has said that the region is fully in support of the plot for the removal of the party’s national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

Addressing newsmen on behalf of the stakeholders in Abuja on Monday, Ray Murphy, a former senatorial aspitrant and Media Adviser to John Odigie-Oyegun said that the region is fully in support of the emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting slated for 17th of March to appoint an Acting National Chairman to replace Oshiomhole.

He dismissed all the claims made by the National Vice Chairman, Hilliard Eta were his personal opinion, insisting that the region’s leaders have resolved that Oshiomhole should be removed.

“We are alarmed at the way and manner our party is losing its brand, integrity, seriousness and this is why we came today as South-south people to urge Nigerians to realise that APC is a party in power and everybody should do everything to support the president to bring good governance to the people.

9) FG proposes budget cut as projected oil price heads for $20 – With cost of governance remaining high and slump in revenue subsisting due to the volatility of oil prices at the international market, the Federal Government, yesterday, announced plans to cut its 2020 budget.

President Muhammadu Buhari, in December, signed a N10.59 trillion 2020 budget, on the assumption of oil production of 2.18 million barrels per day with an oil price benchmark of $57 per barrel.

However, oil prices had plummeted by over 25 percent, forcing future to its lowest in years, as Brent crude benchmark fell from $45 a barrel to $36.32 as at 6:00pm yesterday, while WTI fell from $40.45 to $32.97.

Latest projections by Goldman Sachs yesterday, showed that the oil market is heading into a whole different era now that Saudi Arabia and Russia are squaring off in an all-out oil price war following Friday’s failed OPEC+ agreement, thus making $20 Brent Crude a real possibility.

10) First Nigerian tests positive for COVID-19: The Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, yesterday confirmed that the second case of COVID-19 in the country is a Nigerian in Ogun State.

He said the patient is a contact of the index case, a 44-year-old Italian man, and has been in isolation since the first case was confirmed. Ihekweazu however declined to give more information about the new patient.

The NCDC boss also disclosed that for the first time in Africa, researchers have successfully performed the genome sequencing of the coronavirus strain brought to Nigeria by the index case and matched it with the strain circulating in Italy and Wuhan.

“The result has been shared with international authorities and the Director General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) has extended congratulations to Nigerian scientists for this achievement,” Ihekweazu said, noting that the feat was coordinated by the Lagos State Ministry of Health and NCDC.

Contrary to media reports, Ihekweazu said he has completed the WHO recommended 14-day self-isolation or quarantine for people who visited high-risk areas. He had been part of the Dr. Bruce Aylward-led WHO-China expert group that visited Wuhan early February. “I have completed the 14-day recommended period and resumed work today (on Monday),” he stated.

On the second COVID-19 case in Nigeria, Ihekweazu told The Guardian: “The source of infection of this case is known and we are working to manage the risk of spread. The case does not have any symptoms currently but has been placed under care at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Lagos.”

He said the details of the case could not be made public because “the government of Nigeria and health workers always have an obligation to ensure patient confidentiality.”