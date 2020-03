Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Current Prices of Tokunbo Cars in Nigeria (2020) – Over the years, Nigeria has developed to be a great market for foreign used vehicles. Nigerians are generally lovers of cars and they tend to fall in love more with trendy, fashionable, efficient cars, depending on the purpose of the buyer

Getting brand new versions of these cars are generally over expensive and sometimes stressful. Why stress yourself when you can get a neatly used version of the same car you desire that is still very efficient, has same the same quality, features and at a cheaper price?

By the way, do you know you can become a big man in Nigeria today by venturing into car dealer business?

Do you also know how to import cars from USA to Nigeria? Ok, sit back as I take you through the simple process. USA and Canada are the best place to import cars any time any day, and the cars from those two countries the most desirable due to the America's specifications to auto mobile making companies.

A lot of Nigerians have come to this understanding and have opted for more foreign used cars. Tokunbo versions exist for almost all the cars available in the automobile market although getting latest brand versions might be quite difficult. The big question then is, how much do Tokunbo cars go for in Nigeria? This article help you answer this question.

The list below provides a detailed prices of foreign used cars in Nigeria. These cars are imported directly from Cotonou, Europe or America. This list focuses on car models between 2005 and 2018.

NOTE: The variations in these prices are largely due to some certain factors including;

The general condition of the car

Fuel economy

Year of production

Currency exchange rate

Custom clearance tariff, and other similar factors.

Prices of Tokunbo HONDA cars in Nigeria

Honda Accord

2005 (Honda End of Discussion/EOD): N1.8 million –N2.5 million

2006 – 2007 (Honda Discussion Continues): N1.6 million – N3 million

2008 – 2012 (Honda Evil Spirit/Anaconda): N3 million – N3.7 million

Honda City

2006 – 2007: N1.5 million – N1.8 million

2008 – 2011: N2 million – N2.7 million

Honda Civic

2005 – 2011: N1.95 million – N3 million

Honda CRV

2005 – 2006: N1.7 million – N2.8 million

2007 – 2012: N3.3 million – N4.6 million

Honda Crosstour

2010 – 2012: N5 million – N8.5 million

Prices of Tokunbo TOYOTA cars in Nigeria

Toyota 4runner

2000 – 2002: N1.8 million – N2.2 million

2003 – 2005: N2.5 million – N3.2 million

2006 – 2009: 5 million – N5 million

2010 – 2012: N7 million – N8.3 million

Toyota Hilux

2005 -2012: N2.7 million – N6 million

Toyota Avalon

2005 – 2008: N2.7 million – N5 million

2009 – 2012: N5 million – N7 million

2013 – 2016: N9 million – N15 Million

Toyota Avensis

2005 – 2007: N3 million – N4 million

2008 – 2009: N3.3 million – N4.5 million

2010 – 2013: N5 million – N8 million

2013 – 2016: N4 million – N9 million

Toyota Camry

2005 – 2006: N1.5 million – N2.3 million

2007 – 2011 (Camry Muscle): N2.7 million – N4 million

2012 – 2016: N4 million – N16 million

Toyota Corolla

2006 – 2008: N2.4 million – N3 million

2009 – 2012: N3.5 million – N4.5 million

2013 – 2015: N5 million – N7million

Toyota FJ Cruiser

2007 – 2010: N2.4 million – N4.2 million

Toyota Highlander

2005 – 2007: N3 million – N3.7 million

2008 – 2012: N5.3 million – N7.5 million

2013 – 2015: N8 million – N12 million

Toyota Hiace

2005 – 2008: N2.7 million – N4.2 million

2009 – 2012: N3 million – N6.5 million

Toyota Land Cruiser

2005 – 2007: N3 million – N4.5 million

2008 – 2012: 3 million – N10 million

2014 – 2016: N12 million – N28 million

Toyota Prado

2005 – 2009: N4.5 million – N7 million

2010 – 2012: N7.4 million – N15 million

2013 – 2016: N16 million – N28 million

Toyota Matrix

2005 -2008: N2.2 million – N2.8 million

2009 – 2012: N3.1 million – N4.4 million

Toyota RAV4

2005 – 2009: N2.5 million – N3.5 million

2010 – 2012: N4.5 million – N6.1 million

Toyota Sienna

2005 – 2007: N2 million – N2.7 million

2008 – 2010: N3.4 million – N5 million

2011 – 2012: N5 million – N6.9 million

Toyota Tacoma

2005 – 2012: N3.1 million – N8 million

Toyota Tundra

2005 – 2012: N3.7 million – N7.2 million

2012 – 2015: N14 million – N18 million

Toyota Venza

2009 – 2012: N5 million – N8 million

Toyota Yaris

2006 – 2010: N2 million – N3 million

2010 – 2012: N3 million – N3.75 million

2013 – 2015: N5 million – N7 million

Prices of Tokunbo MERCEDES cars in Nigeria

A140: N1.3 million – N2 million

C180, C200, C240, C320, 4Matic 2005 – 2007: N5.5 million – N7.5 million

C180, C200 Kompressor, C220, C230, C280, C350, 4Matic 2008 – 2012: N7.3 million – N9 million

E350, E500, E550, 2005 – 2009: N3.5 million – N7.5 million

E200, E230, E250, E350, 2010 – 2012: N7 million – N11 million

G Class Wagon (G55 AMG) 2005 -2006 :N17 million – N20 million

G Wagon 2007 – 2014: N30 million – N50 million

ML 350 4MATIC, ML 550 4MATIC, 2006 – 2008: N3.5 million – N5 million

ML 350 4MATIC, ML 550 4MATIC, 2009 – 2011: N7 million – N10 million

S250 CDI, S300, S350 (Blue EFFICIENCY, Blue TEC), S400 HYBRID, S450, S550 (500), S600, S320/S420 CDI, S63, S65; 2005 – 2012: N6 million – N13 million

Prices of tokunbo VOLKSWAGEN cars in Nigeria

Volkswagen Golf

Golf 5 2005 – 2008: N2 million – N2.2 million

Golf 6 2009 – 2012: N2.3 million – N2.7 million

Volkswagen Jetta

2005 – 2010: N1.6 million – N2.5 million

2011 – 2012: N3.5 million – N4.2 million

Volkswagen Touareg SUV/Jeep

2005 – 2006: N2 million – N2.6 million

2007 – 2010: N3 million – N4.75 million

Prices of tokunbo NISSAN cars in Nigeria

Nissan Altima

2005 – 2006: N1.4 million – N1.9 million

2007 – 2012: N2.7 million – N3.7 million

Nissan Armada/ Infiniti QX56

2005 – 2009: N3.3 million – N4.5 million

2010 – 2012: N5 million – N6.5 million

Nissan Maxima

2005 – 2008: N2 million – N2.5 million

2009 – 2012: 3 million – N4.5 million

Nissan Pathfinder/Infiniti QX4

2005 – 2008: N3 million – N4.1 million

2009 – 2012: N5.5 million – N6.8 million

Nissan Xterra

2005 – 2010: N2.7 million – N3.5 million

Nissan X-Trail

2005 – 2008: N2.8 million – N3.75 million

Prices of tokunbo BMW cars in Nigeria

BMW 3 Series

2005 – 2011: N3 million – N7.8 million

BMW 5 Series

2005 – 2009: N3 million – N5.2 million

BMW 7 Series

2005 – 2008: N2.4 million – N5.5 million

BMW X3

2005 – 2010: N2.7 million – N4.2 million

BMW X5

2005 – 2011: N4 million – N7 million

BMW X6

2009 – 2012: N7 million – N11 million

Prices of tokunbo FORD cars in Nigeria

Ford Focus

2005 – 2011: N2 million – N3.3 million

Ford Escape

2005 – 2007: N1.8 million – N2.3 million

2008 – 2012: N2.4 million – N4.1 million

2013 – 2016: N7 million – N10 million

Ford Explorer

2005 – 2012: N3 million – N13 million

Prices of tokunbo LAND ROVER cars in Nigeria

LR3 (Discovery)

2005 – 2010: N3.7 million – N6 million

LR4

2010 – 2012: N7.5 million – N11 million

Range Rover

2005 – 2012: N6 million – N15 million

2014 – 2016: N40 million – N50 million

Range Rover Sport

2006 – 2008: N6 million – N10 million

2009 – 2012: N13 million – N28 million

2013 – 2016: N30 million – N60 million

Range Rover Evoque

2011 – 2012: N8 million – N12 million

Prices of tokunbo MAZDA cars in Nigeria

Mazda Tribute

2001 – 2006: N1.5 million – N2.4 million

2008 – 2011: N3.7 million – N5 million

Prices of tokunbo MITSUBISHI cars in Nigeria

Mitsubishi Pajero

2005 – 2012: N2.1 million – N7 million

Mitsubishi Galant

2005 – 2009: N1.7 million – N2.1 million

Mitsubishi Lancer

2005 – 2012: N2.2 million – N3.8 million

Mitsubishi Outlander

2005 – 2013: N2 million – N4.5 million

2013 – 2015: N7 million – N10 million

Prices of tokunbo PEUGEOT cars in Nigeria

Peugeot 307

2005 – 2010: N2.1 million – N3 million

Peugeot 406

2005 – 2008: N1.3 – N1.5 million

Peugeot 407

2005 – 2010: N2.1 million – N4.2 million

Prices of tokunbo ACURA cars in Nigeria

Acura MDX

2005 – 2012: N2.3 million – N7 million

Acura RDX

2007 – 2012: N3.3 million – N6 million

Acura ZDX

2010 – 2012: N10 million – 11 million

Acura TL

2005 – 2008: N2.3 million – N3 million

2009 – 2012: N5.8 million – N7 million

Prices of tokunbo KIA cars in Nigeria

Kia Cerato

2005 – 2009: N1.45 million – N2.2 million

2010 – 2012: N2.5 million – N3.2 million

Kia Rio

2005 – 2014: N1.5 million – N2 million

Kia Picanto

2005 – 2012: N1 million – N1.5 million

Kia Soul

2009 – 2012: N2.1 million – N3 million

Kia Sportage

2005 – 2010: N1.9 million – N2.8 million

2011 – 2015: N4 million – N5 million

Kia Sorento

2006 – 2009: N2.5 million – N3 million

2010 – 2012: N4.2 million – N6 million

Prices of tokunbo HYUNDAI cars in Nigeria

Hyundai I10

2007 – 2012: N1 million – N2 million

Hyundai Accent

2005 – 2015: N1.6 million – N3 million

Hyundai Elantra

2007 – 2010: N2.2 million – N2.6 million

2011 – 2017: N3.6 million – N8.8 million

Hyundai Tucson

2005 – 2009: N2.3 million – N2.6 million

Hyundai Sonata

2005 – 2015: N1.2 million – N8 million

Prices of tokunbo LEXUS cars in Nigeria

Lexus RX

RX 330 2004 – 2006: N3.5 million – N5 million

RX350 2007 – 2009: N6 million – N8 million

Lexus GX

GX 470 2007 – 2009: N6 million – N8 million

Lexus LX

LX470 2005 – 2007: N6 million – N10 million

LX 570 2008 – 2011: N12 million – N16 million

LX570 2012 – 2016: N18.5 million – N27 million

Prices of tokunbo INFINITI cars in Nigeria

FX35/QX70/FX45

2005 – 2008: N3 million – N4 million

2009 – 2012: N6 million – N8 million

Prices of tokunbo AUDI cars in Nigeria

Audi A4

2005 – 2008: N2.4 million – N3.5 million

2009 – 2012: N3.5 million – N5 million

Audi A6

2006 – 2012: N4.3 million – N8.2 million

Audi Q7