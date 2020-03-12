Chevron Graduate Program recruitment portal for 2020

Chevron Graduate Program recruitment 2020 Form is what this page is about. You can Apply for chevron graduates trainee job vacancies from http://careers.chevron.com/find-a-job/nigeria OR Apply here!
They are looking for graduates who:
- Completed their undergraduate degree
- graduated with a minimum 2:1 (Second Class Upper) degree
- have completed their National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme.
Course of Study
- Social Sciences
- Law
- Finance
- Mathematics
- Statistics
- Mechanical Engineering
- Chemical Engineering
- Petroleum Engineering
- Metallurgical Engineering
- Electrical Engineering
- Geology
- Geophysics
Roles Available
- Trainee Commercial Adviser
- Trainee Production Engineers
- Trainee Reservoir Engineers
- Human Resource Analyst
- Trainee Well Engineers
- Trainee Discipline Engineers
- Trainee Project Engineers
- Trainee Production Geologists
- Trainee Geophysicist
How To Apply to the chevron Graduate Programme
Whether you join the Technical or Commercial Functions area of the chevron Graduate Programme, you will receive unparalleled formal training that will enhance your career.
We’ve designed the programme to give remarkable candidates like you the business knowledge and training you’ll need to become a future leader.
Right from the start, you’ll embark on a comprehensive Onboarding Programme that systematically exposes you to all areas of the organisation.
Depending on your chosen path, you’ll participate in a two- to five-year development programme. This will include two or three rotations that combine on-the-job learning with formal training opportunities.
You’ll be given stimulating, hands-on roles, and have the opportunity to familiarise yourself with our company values.
Note:
Applicants who do not meet the above requirement will be regretted. Please be aware that multiple applications will be disqualified and candidate regretted.
Warning!:
Chevron Graduate Trainee recruitment programme is currently not yet available, kindly note that the form is Free.
Chevron Graduate recruitment 2020 Application portal opens soon.
