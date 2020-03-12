Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Shell Nigeria Massive Graduate Trainees recruitment 2020 – The Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) is Nigeria’s oldest energy company, and has a long term and continuing commitment to the country, its people and the economy. As one of the world’s leading energy companies Shell plays a key role in helping to meet the world’s growing energy demand in economically, environmentally and socially responsible ways – Apply here!

Applications are invited from fresh graduates for the position below:



Title: GraduateTrainee Programme



Reference ID: 113786BR

Location: Nigeria



The Role

At Shell, we’re developing all kinds of ideas to help meet the growing demand for energy and we’re looking for ambitious students and graduates to help us do more.

Shell is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies, employing approximately 87,000 people and operating in more than 70 countries and territories.

Our aim is to meet the energy needs of our society in ways that are economically, socially and environmentally viable, now and in the future. Our focus on innovation and technology has made us a leading manufacturer, distributor and marketer of refined petroleum products.

Shell Graduate Programme

The Shell Graduate Programme is a development framework that enables new graduates to become fully independent Shell professionals in 2-5 years. At Shell, new graduates have access to an unparalleled range of roles and world-class training and development opportunities, including:

Leadership skills development

Networking, Coaching and Mentoring relationships

World class training (classroom based learning, e-learning modules, accreditation)

Job Rotations in different businesses

What we look for in Shell

Graduate Trainees who:

Completed their undergraduate degree not earlier than 2016

Graduated with a minimum 2:1 (Second Class Upper) degree

Have completed their Nigeria National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme with proof of discharge certificate

Applicants who do not satisfy the above requirements will be automatically regretted.



Courses of Study

Social Sciences

Law

Finance

Mechanical Engineering

Chemical Engineering

Civil Engineering

Structural Engineering

Metallurgical Engineering

Electrical Engineering

Electronics Engineering

Instrumentation Engineering

Geology

Geophysics

Mathematics

Marine Engineering

Accountancy

As part of our process to identify remarkable individuals, we use a competency-based assessment methodology which focuses on Capacity, Achievement and Relationships (CAR).

Capacity: We’re looking for people with the intellectual, analytical, and creative ability to learn quickly, identify issues, and propose innovative solutions.

Achievement: We want driven high-achievers full of curiosity, self-confidence and organizational skills.

Relationship: We’re searching for strong communicators who work well within a team, respect others and encourage and support colleagues.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should:

Note