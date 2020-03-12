Total Nigeria Graduate Program Recruitment 2020 Form

March 12, 2020

Total Nigeria Graduate Program Recruitment 2020 Form – Total Nigeria Graduate Program recruitment 2020 Form is what this page is about. You can Apply for total graduates trainee job vacancies from http://m.total.com.ngApply here!

Let’s show you how to get Total Nigeria graduate recruitment form this year.

Just keep reading so you can find out more. You’ll find out about how to join other fresh graduates at total Nigeria.

Discover the advantages of the Total Graduate Programme. Learn more about applying and the opportunities that await you.

We are looking for graduates who:

  • Completed their undergraduate degree
  • graduated with a minimum 2:1 (Second Class Upper) degree
  • have completed their National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme.
Total Nigeria Graduate Program Recruitment 2020 Form

Course of Study

  • Social Sciences
  • Law
  • Finance
  • Mathematics
  • Statistics
  • Mechanical Engineering
  • Chemical Engineering
  • Petroleum Engineering
  • Metallurgical Engineering
  • Electrical Engineering
  • Geology
  • Geophysics

Roles Available

  • Trainee Commercial Adviser
  • Trainee Production Engineers
  • Trainee Reservoir Engineers
  • Human Resource Analyst
  • Trainee Well Engineers
  • Trainee Discipline Engineers
  • Trainee Project Engineers
  • Trainee Production Geologists
  • Trainee Geophysicist

How To Apply to the Total Graduate Programme

Whether you join the Technical or Commercial Functions area of the Total Graduate Programme, you will receive unparalleled formal training that will enhance your career.

We’ve designed the programme to give remarkable candidates like you the business knowledge and training you’ll need to become a future leader.

Right from the start, you’ll embark on a comprehensive Onboarding Programme that systematically exposes you to all areas of the organisation.

Note:

Applicants who do not meet the above requirement will be regretted. Please be aware that multiple applications will be disqualified and candidate regretted.

Total Nigeria Graduate Program Recruitment 2020 Form

Warning!:

Total Graduate Trainee recruitment programme is currently not yet available, kindly note that the form is Free.

Total Graduate recruitment 2020 Application portal opens and closes fast.

Note: This post is currently going to be updated soon. If you need updat from us, kindly comment below.

