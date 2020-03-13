Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Airtel launches N10m ‘AirtelThanks’ to reward subscribers – Every customer of leading telecommunications services provider, Airtel Nigeria, now stands a chance of winning amazing cash rewards as the company announces its new CashToken rewards under the “The AirtelThanks” program.

AirtelThanks rewards customers with multiple tiered service benefits which include Invites to Special events, Birthday appreciation gifts, Priority Service access, Personalized Relationship Management, among other benefits.

CashToken Rewards is being offered as a new feature in the AirtelThanks program. Customers are now eligible for cash tokens that can be used to buy airtime and data as well as make purchases across 300 merchants.

Each CashToken offered means guaranteed cash-back and automatic qualification for the National CashToken draw with a chance to win from N5,000 (Five Thousand Naira) to N100,000, 000 (One Hundred Million Naira) weekly.

The weekly draws are televised every Saturday at 9.30 pm on AIT on the National CashToken Draw show.

The CashToken Reward scheme is aimed at giving Airtel customers the opportunity to earn cashback rather than just airtime and data bonuses, making the company the first telco to offer customers such reward. Airtel has stepped up the game as airtime bonuses alone are now behind the times.

Speaking on the initiative, the Chief Commercial Officer, Airtel Nigeria, Dinesh Balsingh, said AirtelThanks is a program that reflects the true DNA of Airtel Nigeria as it places the customer ahead of other stakeholders.

“As a customer-centric organization, we are committed to exploring opportunities and bespoke programs that will reward and honor our most important stakeholder, the customer. It is our belief that the CashToken initiative is a testament to our positioning as the preferred network for telecoms consumers in Nigeria.

“At Airtel Nigeria, we will not rest on our laurels, we will continue to go the extra mile to reward, appreciate and delight our customers,” he said.

With CashToken rewards, every customer can win cash with each purchase of data and airtime. To subscribe to the AirtelThanks CashToken Rewards scheme, customers are required to just dial *479# to get started. The CashToken Draw offers a chance to win big every week.