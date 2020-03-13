Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Jamb News: 10 trending Utme news today Friday, March 13, 2020 – The Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) 2020 registration have ended, as a result candidates and wards need to keep abreast of all the information and news about the examination.

We bring you top JAMB trending news for UTME 2020 as at today Friday, March 13, 2020:

1) JAMB 2020: Important update for UTME candidates as exam draws closer – The 2020 JAMB examination will hold approximately one week from now. Thus far, we have provided you with almost all the resources for you to prepare adequately for the exam. While you are preparing earnestly for the exam, there are few things we think you also need to keep in mind as the exam date approaches.

JAMB CBT Question Format

You will be given two hours to answer 180 questions; 60 for English, and 40 for each of the other subjects. Speed, and accuracy matter a lot. If you have been using the JAMB CBT Mobile App (for android mobile phones) and JAMB CBT Software (for Desktops and Laptops), the examination should be simple enough…Read more here!

2) JAMB Exam Slip Printing for 2020 UTME Begins March 7th – JAMB has disclosed that the printing of 2020 JAMB Exam Slip would commence March 7th, 2020; that is one week before the examination. The reprinted slips will bear candidates’ schedule for the examination: date, time and center as well as other necessary information about the examination.

According to the board, from March 7th, candidates will have their slips placed on their profiles. The board may also send messages to candidates, informing them when to reprint their e-slip.

We will also provide detailed steps for candidates to print their slips directly from the JAMB’s e-portal.

The date for the main examination remains March 14th – 4th April, 2020. Don’t fail to download the 2020 JAMB Mobile App and the 2020 JAMB CBT Software. These are tools you need to get yourself adequately ready for this exam…Read more here!

3) JAMB mock exam results released? – See How to Check JAMB Mock Result – The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) will soon release the results of its 2020 Mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) conducted on February 18, 2020 – Check here!

The optional mock examination of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for secondary school leavers will start on Tuesday with about 350,000 candidates participating across Nigeria.

“About 64 computer-based centres across the country will be used for mock examination and 350,000 candidates will be writing the examination,” the registrar of the examination body, Ishaq Oloyede, said.

4) JAMB begins mock examination Tuesday for 350,000 candidates – The optional mock examination of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for secondary school leavers will start on Tuesday with about 350,000 candidates participating across Nigeria.

“About 64 computer-based centres across the country will be used for mock examination and 350,000 candidates will be writing the examination,” the registrar of the examination body, Ishaq Oloyede, said.

Mr Oloyede spoke in Abuja on Monday during the commissioning of the N230million Central Admission Processing System (CAPS) of JAMB.

5) JAMB CBT portal: Practice UTME CBT past questions & answers for free –

The Joint Admissions and matriculation board (JAMB) has intensified efforts in ensuring credible CBT centers for future UTME exams; as a result more candidates will partake in the examination through a computer based test (CBT) – CLICK HERE to take the test!

6) No extension for 2019 UTME – The 2020 UTME and DE registrations exercises started on January 13 and will end on February 17 across the country.

The UTME examination will be held between March 14 and April 4.

Mr Oloyede said over 1.9 million candidates registered for the UTME examination, while ‘200,000 registered for direct entry’.

He said there will be no extension of registration for the examination.

“We have been saying it since the first day of registration that there will not be an extension,” he said.

7) UTME 2020: JAMB Recommended Books for Physics 2020 –

If you have been searching for JAMB Recommended Books for Physics 2020, best physics textbook for jamb, recommended textbook for jamb 2020, jamb recommended textbooks for 2020, books to read for jamb, best chemistry textbook in Nigeria, jamb use of English textbook, physics textbook for jamb pdf, jamb recommended text for English, then you are in the right place – See full list of recommended text books for physics.

8) UTME 2020: JAMB Recommended Books for Mathematics 2020 –

If you have been searching for JAMB Recommended Books for Mathematics 2020, recommended textbook for jamb 2020, jamb recommended textbooks for biology, jamb recommended textbooks for physics, books to read for jamb, jamb recommended textbooks for 2020 jamb, recommended textbooks 2020, jamb recommended books for literature, jamb recommended text for english, then you are in the right place – See full list of recommended text books for physics.

9) UTME 2020: JAMB Recommended Books for Use of English 2020

– If you have been searching for JAMB Recommended Books for Use of English 2020, jamb recommended textbooks for English, jamb recommended textbooks for physics, jamb recommended books for literature, jamb recommended textbooks for 2020, the recommended textbook for jamb 2020, books to read for jamb, jamb recommended textbooks 2020, best chemistry textbook in Nigeria, then you are in the right place – See full list of recommended text books for physics.

10) Current JAMB Syllabus for all Subjects 2020/2021 (Pdf Download) –

One of the problems i found among JAMB candidates who make use of JAMB syllabus, is that they tend to make the syllabus their main study material. In fact, most of them even forget to study their books and focus on the syllabus – Download Syllabus PDF here!