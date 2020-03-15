Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

BREAKING: Enugu state reports Suspected Case of Coronavirus – The Enugu State Government has reported a fresh suspected case of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Permanent Secretary in the state’s Ministry of Health, Dr. Ifeanyi Agujiobi, made this known in a statement on Sunday.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said it is also monitoring the suspected case of the novel coronavirus in Enugu, South-Eastern part of Nigeria.

The agency in a post on its verified Twitter account early Sunday morning said the results of the case who is already in isolation will be ready on Monday.

The tweet reads: “The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control is aware of the patient in Enugu, suspected to have #COVID19.

“This is one of several alerts received daily at the National #COVID19 Emergency Operations Centre.

“The patient is in isolation, sample collected and results expected tomorrow.”

The suspected case, a female, has reportedly been in the UK in the last five months.

She came to Enugu through Owerri on March 11th to visit her son.

Dr Agujiobi adds that the suspect is being monitored and the results waited.