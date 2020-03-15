BREAKING: Enugu state reports Suspected Case of Coronavirus

March 15, 2020 Sam Gabriel LATEST NEWS

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/  to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!




Coronavirus
Coronavirus

BREAKING: Enugu state reports Suspected Case of Coronavirus – The Enugu State Government has reported a fresh suspected case of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Permanent Secretary in the state’s Ministry of Health, Dr. Ifeanyi Agujiobi, made this known in a statement on Sunday.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said it is also monitoring the suspected case of the novel coronavirus in Enugu, South-Eastern part of Nigeria.

The agency in a post on its verified Twitter account early Sunday morning said the results of the case who is already in isolation will be ready on Monday.

Nigeria Confirms First Case of Coronavirus in Lagos
BREAKING: Enugu state reports Suspected Case of Coronavirus

The tweet reads: “The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control is aware of the patient in Enugu, suspected to have #COVID19.

“This is one of several alerts received daily at the National #COVID19 Emergency Operations Centre.

“The patient is in isolation, sample collected and results expected tomorrow.”

The suspected case, a female, has reportedly been in the UK in the last five months.

She came to Enugu through Owerri on March 11th to visit her son.

Dr Agujiobi adds that the suspect is being monitored and the results waited.

Do you need high paying jobs in Nigeria? If yes Submit your CV here and stand a chance of landing your dream job!




About Sam Gabriel 389 Articles
Samson Gabriel a graduate of mass communication from Auchi Polytechnic, he is a passionate writer with experience in radio scrip writing. He brings his experience from the broadcast media into play here as he continues to enjoy his passion as a journalist. He can be contacted via whats-app on: +234701105670

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*