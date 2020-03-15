NIMASA Recruitment March 2020 update – Requirements & how to apply

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

NIMASA Recruitment 2020… This page will guide you on latest information about how to apply for NIMASA job offers in Nigeria for graduate and undergraduate. In this article, you’ll learn about the NIMASA description, application skills, requirements and qualifications. Interested applicant should follow the lead below for successful application – Apply here now!

This recruitment guide will give answers to questions like;

When is NIMASA Recruiting for 2020?

How to apply for NIMASA Graduate Recruitment 2020?

Has NIMASA Started Recruitment for 2020?

NIMASA Official Recruitment Portal 2020?

NIMASA Recruitment Guide and Requirement 2020?

NIMASA 2020 Recruitment Deadline

We understand that being an employer of choice goes beyond the regular pay package. It involves listening, training, mentoring, a genuine concern for what people really care about, and acting upon them. In essence, it involves connecting to people’s hearts.

IMPORTANT! Currently, NIMASA recruitment form 2020 is not yet out online, DISREGARD any form of advert you come across. This page will be updated immediately the form is out.

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) is the apex regulatory and promotional maritime agency. The Agency was created from the merger of National Maritime Authority and Joint Maritime Labour Industrial Council (former parastatals of the Federal Ministry of Transport) on the 1st August 2006.

Requirements:

Applicant must possess a degree or equivalent in engineering registrable with the council for the regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) in addition to Class 1

Certificate of Competency (Engineering) from a recognized institution with at least eighteen (18) years post qualification working experience.

Applicant must possess valid certificates, documentations and current certificates of medical fitness.

Applicant must be computer literate.

How to Apply

The mode of application is online, Interested and qualified candidates should:

Click here to apply, however there are currently no vacancies according to their website.

