2020 UTME: Jamb 18 banned items & 6 items candidates must have – The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the list of Prohibited items in both mock and the main examination hall.

The board has warned that candidates who breach the directive would be disallowed from taking the UTME. Candidates are hereby required to properly examine the list and take note of the prohibited items, in order to avoid complications during the UTME exercise.

Below is the complete list of Prohibited Items listed by JAMB:

Watches Pen/Biro Mobile Phones or Similar Electronic Devices Spy Reading Glasses Which Should be Scrutinized Calculators or Similar Electronic Devices USB, CD, Hard Disk, and or Similar Storage Devices Books and Any Reading/Writing Material Cameras Recorders Microphones Ear Pieces Ink/Pen Readers Smart Lenses Smart Rings/Jewellry Smart Buttons Bluetooth Devices Key Holders ATM Cards Erasers

Also, where examination official (board staff or ad hoc staff) or any authorized person is found with any of these prohibited items in the examination hall, such compromising action would be treated as a deliberate act of examination sabotage and necessary sanction will be applied.

Six things candidates must have:

However, 2020 Jamb Utme candidates are to have six important items before heading to the computer based center for the examination:

Jamb registration number

Your CBT Center

Your sit number

Registered phone number

Exam date/time

Four (4) subjects

In other news, some candidates of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) have expressed optimism in the conduct and outcome of the 2020 exercise.

The candidates spoke in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Saturday, during the 2020 UTME examination scheduled by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

NAN reports that JAMB had earlier scheduled the examination to commence from March 14 to April 4 in its over 600 accredited Computer Based Test (CBT) centres nationwide.

Roseline Abeh, a candidate at the JAMB CBT centre in Kogo, Bwari, said she was sure to do her best since she had acquired all necessary knowledge on especially, the use of computer.