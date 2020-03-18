Utme 2020: Check JAMB Results Using JAMB Registration Number – This is a comprehensive guide on how to check your JAMB UTME results; Utme result also called notification of result – this, you’re able to print as soon as JAMB releases the outcome of your CBT exams. The result will contain:
- Name of the candidates
- JAMB registration number
- Candidate’s Date of Birth
- State of Origin
- Exams Number and
- The name of the centre where you sat for the exams
- List of the subjects written and score in each
JAMB notification of results will not detail you’re:
- Passport photo
- Schools of choice and courses chosen
How to Check Utme Results Online
First, you will need any of the following to be able to check your score.
- JAMB Registration number
- Candidate’s email (used for the JAMB registration)
- Candidate’s phone Number (used for the registration)
Follow the steps below to check and print your result
- Visit JAMB home page and click on Check UTME Results
- Or visit the result checking link straight https://www.jamb.org.ng/ExamSlipPrinting
- Enter any of your JAMB registration number, phone number or email.
- Click on check result.
- A pop window will open and display the result.
- Preview the result and print
Why You Need To Immediately Print Utme Result
We have a series of reports in the past regards JAMB changing the marks of some students after they’d already checked their results. Candidates, who have once checked the results on phones but never printed, later complained of reduction/increase in their scores after rechecking when they were ready to print out.
Most of these cases were confirmed true even though JAMB may deny it.
This is why you must check your result as soon as possible. Then, print it and keep your printout for record purpose.
Print Original JAMB Results Online
There’s a big difference between Utme result (the one discussed above) and the one called ORIGINAL Utme RESULT.
Original JAMB result will display more information than notification of result. It will further show:
- Passport photo
- Schools of choice and courses chosen
While candidates usually print the Utme result for about N200 in the local cafes, printing Original result will cost around N1,700. This price change is because original result involves paying to JAMB N1,000 (excluding online/Remita charges). And note that it has to be printed in colour which will increase a café’s service charge.
See how Original Utme result look and how to print it here.
Printing Original JAMB result doesn’t have to be immediately. You will mostly need it when your post UTME registration and school’s admission exercise begins or after being offered admission.
I want to check but is not open
ok thank u
I want to check jamb result
96214756IH
Ha!
[email protected]
Ha!
Alright
Okay
check my result
Plc help me to check my result
I don’t see my result pls
please help me to check my jamb result
why are them really delay not to released the result for us?
please can you help me and check my result? reg 96663619FC
95494675ED
I want to see my results
use of English
government
Islamic studies
lit in English
I want to see my result
English
government
Islamic studies
lit in English
English
government
lit.in.English
Islamic study
Am dying I want my result
Moduumar.
pls help me check my jam result this my reg nu 97248597EC
pls help me check my result this my reg nu 97248597EC
pls help me check my result this my reg nu 97248597EC
I want to check my jamb result please
pls help me check my result this my reg 97248597EC
i need to see my result mr benjmen
please i want to see my result, why are u people this can of wickedness to us.
Please I want check my jamb result
I need to see my result
Pls I want to see my result!!!
pls Release our results now what wrong with you
result
checking result
jamb result 2019
as u guys have taken tym to release our result pls make sure dat we all pass
Why are they still wasting our time? They said that those who starts their exams on 11,12,13,14,15,16,17 April are not yet to print their result this all rubbish.
please check mine sir. reg no:97419786JA
They said the results will be out since yesterday but lies, y na
i want to chek my jamb resul
Our results have been delayed more than it should be, please and please, we wanna see our results.
Hello student
JUST RELEASE OUR RESULT AND STOP WASTING OUR TIME FOR GOD SAKE
OR ELSE!
JUST RELEASE OUR RESULT AND STOP WASTING OUR TIME FOR GOD SAKE
OR ELSE!
Looks pretty much like scam to me…..don’t be fooled..
Everyday y’all just keep wasting people’s time and sub please release the results now
We are tired of waiting, please release our jamb result.
Release our result i want 2 see my score
sir pls our result release it
Please help me with my jamb result registration number 95934794fA phone number 09085060043
why are u people doing this to us now release our result for us
I want to see my result
jamb result
Pls release our result
We are tired of waiting
[email protected]
I need my jam
[email protected]
u people should stop wasting people’s data its unfair
jamb 2019 results check
Show me my result
please we need our result, release it for us
[email protected]
Result verify
Please jamb i need my result
I want to see my result [email protected]
is d result out pls course my mind is not at rest
pls I need my results
I want check my results
[email protected]
I cant check my results
97204063HF
please sir let it be today
check my result for me my registration number is 96000854EB
scammers stop lying to people that results are out.
To whom it may concern jamb results are not yet out therefore, scammers should stop posting, jamb has finally release result for 2019 UTME. You are making people to be worried.
cant i check with my reg number
09021118038
check jamb result
[email protected]
my jamb result
Jamb result is out now
Not sure about your written jamb exam don’t worry just a call through for assists
Please my jamb result
[email protected]
97139786HA
Jamb be fast o… can’t wait to see my result
M very eager to see my result.. pls
Sahabi suleman
my jamb result
waiting 4 jamb result 2019 academiy session
abubakar
Adamu Maina [email protected]
I dnt need d hightest score bt pls let it b acceptd in school
I am very eager to see my jamb result.
Jamb My result nh…its Monday nu
Hope it is not what am thinking o
My result eh…its Monday nu
Hope it is not what am thinking o
plz jamb it’s 29 April
pls our result plz
may GOD help us
jamb I won’t sleep oh… is Monday already I need my result…
Jamb today is Monday am waiting
pls I need my results
may allah help us to pass the jamb
oh may almighty Allah winning us leave talkative, but only pray for God solve our problem den we accomplish our ambition
pls lord taught the mines of this people to release our result pls lord.
pls and pls jamb help me out form it’s
Wherever you go and whatever you do. May sunny days and happy times follow you.
I pray God should helpme for my result, I pray to almighty Allah bless my result for me, this pray is for my jamb result.
I pray God should helpme for my result, I pray to almighty Allah bless my result for me
God help does who struggle
cheak resuit
Pls released our result oho😳…Am tired oho😭…Abi we don pass ooo…🙌
I pray God should have me for my result, I pray to almighty Allah bless my result for me
Do not fall for the scam called jamb upgrade…. Have you not heard of Photoshop?? /… Don’t be stupid…. And you guys should stop posting on how to check result,,, stop disturbing my soul…. Wait till the results are out before you post..
pls releas our jamb result so we can be happy
PETER OFRE AFOR
Umar Hassan @t Gmail. Com
Scammers, why na, telling people to upgrade they point, and you said your from jamb office hahaha 😁😁😁😁😁💖 well done oooo
What is still holding this result
If the next snake has swallowed this one let us know
Or if we are registering againg
Jamb results
Jamb result is out now
Not sure about your written jamb exam don’t worry just a call through for assists
Jamb result is out now
Not sure about your written jamb exam don’t worry just a call through for assists
Jamb result is out now
Not sure about your written jamb exam don’t worry just a call through for assists
about my jamb result
STOP DECEIVING PEOPLE PLEASE!!!!
THE RESULT ISNT OUT YET,NEITHER IS THE PROCESS FOR CHECKING IT SPECIFIED YET.STOP SPREADING FAKE NEWS THAT THE RESULTS CAN BE CHECKED NOW,IT IS NOT RIGHT!!!!
[email protected]
[email protected].
SCAM!!!!!!!!
JAMB RESULT CANNOT BE UPGRADED,YOU HAVE BEEN HIGHLY DECEIVED!!!
DO NOT SPREAD FAKE NEWS!!!
When is 2019 jamb result be out pls
MY JAMB
are the result out
P/s does any one have an idea when the rest will be out? CU’s l can’t wait to see my result.
Please I want to see my results
Pls I want to see my result
95848327HD
I want to see my results here is my registration number 95103197AB
Please who has seen his result
Pls I want to see my result
Here is my registration number
9551610fI
Please when will our results come out
I have not check mine
imagine idiotic scammers deceiving people here … James and his fellow scammers we have your number and we are working on your arrest expect to be in jail anytime soon .. barrister olanrewaju
Duru
Please Admin stop sharing rumors about jamb results, if you don’t stop it we will stop visiting your site for anything else Thanks 😊.
I wrote my jamb on 13 I what to see my results
I have not check my
Help me
jamb result
The board said the 1.8 million candidates who sat for the examination results are still undergoing screening for malpractices and would be released any time “next week.”
Jamb result is out
have u check urs
Are you sure
Stop all these and post our correct results now haba
This is a fraudulent site. How can you upgrade someone’s utme score?. The long arm of law will soon catch up with you.
For how long will it take for us to see our jamb result?
I WANT TO SEE MY RESULT FOR ADMISSION
E no go better u all our stupid leaders
jamb is now a business. guys find something and help yourself for Future.taste of education is off in Nigeria. wisdom A.
Check my jamb result
Stop posting this..you are misleading students…Results is not yet out …I know you are looking for traffic on your site
Sir up now our results not yet out Sir any problem to our results please help ooooooooohhhhhhh
My registration number 95862765CB
jambu
jambu
PLS SIR IS THERE ANY PROBLEM THAT OUR RESULT IS NOT YET OUT? PLS WE NEED HELP THANKS
can somebody tell me what’s happening.°
I have to see my result, it’s too long a time
Pls hv any one seen their result..?
Cos i hvn’t…I wrote on d 11th but hv not seen na result..
I want to see my result
I wrote on 15 and still up till now i haven see my result, what is the problem pls me
I wrote on d 12 n my result is not yet out oooo…pls wats happening
jamb result
Naa thunder go fire you all.all our stupid leader.
I wrote on 16th April and my result is not yet out,what is you guys self, I can’t wait to see my result oooo.
This site official should stop posting rubbish about our result pls just notify us when ever jamb release result stop wasting our mb
pls releasing the result
for us we are begging you
Jamb should stop holding people result by now the purpose to be release, please release our result for us.
written on 12,that is getting 2 2weeks nd have seen no result yet,so what is happening.
written on 12,that is getting 2 2weeks nd have seen no result yet,so what is happening.
I’m so mad at all these things now
I wrote my exams on the 13th but still haven’t seen my results. When will it be released na
Dis year jamb is fucked up 💯
I wrote my exams on the 11 but I can’t see it myself
I did my exams 15th April but I haven’t seen my result yet
Please help me with my jamb result, I wrote my exam on April 11 by 9 am and I couldn’t find my result.
[email protected]
I did my exam April 15 by 7:00 have not seen my result ooooo and I can’t wait 2 see my r
ok
please when is the result coming out
Plz i did my examination on 11th of april but i haven’t seen my result when will the result be out
i can’t wait to see my result oooooooo
Plz i did my examination on 11th of april but i haven’t seen my result when will the result be ready
i can’t wait to see my result oooooooo
When wil it be out
Stop de delay and show us de result pls
Plz ooooo.
no do ojoro
I want to check my jamb result
achingideon
Why you no when Released Our Results
God will work for us, for he is able.
just keep on praying!!!
please I wants to see my Jamb result
In God all things are possible. think positive
Why delay of results
Only God knows d reason for dis delay
Ya Rabbi make it easy for us
We need to see our results
Pls, when are you release the utme result?
may Almighty Allah make it possible for us
Please I went to checky my result
Is the result not yet out???
Is the result not out yet???
hopefully after easter
I
Today complete a week have written my exams,but still no result… Pls release our results
Nice information and guide.
Its not out yet, you guys should stop spreading false news for clicks.
Please release our results
we are waiting 4 good result,that’s our prayer.
Release our result for God sake, watin be una problem sef.
my result plss
Pleas help me check my result for me my registration number is: 96721358
Make una give me my result nah
Our score please
I want know my result today
Pls I need my result
Pls our result ohh….
Pls my result
97447264AJ
pls release our result sir.
[email protected]
My resuit ooo
pls finish the ratification fast and give us our results we are begging oooo
Our results ooooo
96552040EC
We need our results oooooooo
Our result pls
Pls release our result we are beging u pls
my result please
96613090CI
My result ohhh 2019
96477292cc
sir result please Abi 🐍 don carry the result
When is result out
I need my JAMB2019 result
sir,we wait for long 😭
My results please 😥
jamb
Pls when ll d results ll b out
sir i want to see my result becouse my parent disturb me about my jamb result. sir abeg help us to reease our result to day or tomorrow
[email protected]
Am so bordered about my result..please sir what’s going on? I want to see my result. can’t wait to see it
We need ours results quickly plz now
my result pls
[email protected]
I wnt to see my result pls
96292538CG
My family are disturbing me about my jamb results. Plz what can I tell me so that they can leave me alone.
Make ona leave this matter, jamb say na sms dem go use
wot a scam
una don come again, pls and pls,make una relax,once d result is out,everybody will know even d ants sef,so relax and pray
Thank u
please sir what is problem my mom is asking of my jamb scores everyday
I want to see it plesae
plz I need my result
plsssssssssssssss
I want to check my jamb result I wrote on 12 ( Friday)
thanks God bless
This is a scam
Jamb results are yet to be released.and pls and pls,don’t send anyone ur jamb reg no or money to upgrade ur result for u.wen results is released it will be annonced both on radio,television and even on newspaper.if urz is not gud den u sit for another next yr cus after trying to upgrade it,believe me ur money will just go and u will still find yourself writing it again next year.am done wit schooling already so I can proudly tell u I know wats involved.ntn like upgrading in jamb pls.
Wish u all success
Because of what’ of to now no information about the JAMB pls what happen
my result sir I want to see it please
please sir I want to see my result people are saying that the result have come out
please sir I want to see my result
I hate this site, they always give fake information
U guys should better be careful
95648801GE pls my jamb result
sir pls I don’t see my results pls help me
this site is a scam
i want to see my jamb result
95323254BC
My jamb result
I want to see my jamb result that I sat on 11 of April 2019
sir please I want to see my jamb result on 11 of April 2019
this site is scam, they keep on telling us result is released so that people can visited their site because they get benefits for people visiting their site. They lie
sir pls l want see my jamb result
sir please I want to see my jamb result please
my jamb result
sir sent me my result pls
wanted to check my jamb result
big scammer eeeh
I can’t find the space for registration number on the jamb site please help me.
Chibundu victors result
have you released the jamb results my guys
Please stop all this scam,how can you upgrade jamb score? The so-called professor is a thief
Normal ok like normal
my jamb result
Scam,jamb has not released result yet
see thiefs oh,everyone pls beware.dnt allow her use ur head
JAMB Result Will soon be out for all those anticipating, so wait with patients.
Babangidaalhajinuchiya Gmail com
Scammers!!!!!
Is jamb out..?
When will 2019 jamb result would be released
Sorry when are they released the result of jamb 2019
I’M SCALED OF 2019 JAMB.WHEN IS RESULT WILL BE OUT PL’S.
SCAM SCAM SCAM!!!
JAMB! JAMB!! JAMB!!!
DO YOU PARTICIPATE IN JAMB EXAM THIS YEAR?
DO YOU SCORE BELOW YOUR CUT-OFF MARK?
DO YOU KNOW IT CAN BE UPGRADED?
Jamp
young shall grow
[email protected]
When are they releasing the jamb result….any idea Pls….
it’s okay
my JAMB result
when us the result coming out?
when will they release our result? because we are eager to know what we wrote.so as to get prepared to face post utme
When utme result is coming out
pls, when is d result coming outooo
Utme realise they result ?
The result iz nt out dat y it iz lyk dat
Yea iz bcuz it’s nt out
Plz when will dis result b out,I’m really anxious 2 see d outcome.
when are they going to relist jamb cause I want to be adapt hearing lies scam behind me
😢😢😯
i tried checking my results but the thing is not showing.. Is it from my browser or results are not yet out?
Pls i need a respond
I think it’s cos it’s not yet out
Plz when will dis result b out,I’m really anxious 2 see d outcome.
Checking result
When are they realising the results
When the result they come out ooo
Big scam! This blogger is an accomplice of these criminals talking about upgrade of jamb score. You can see another of their lies saying scores can increase of decrease after seeing them. This lie is the same as upgrading theory of their agent in comments. ALL BE WARNED!They are scammers.
95395366ID
Fraudsters: People Are Very Wise Nawadays
whata abaut result of jamb
check utme exam. result 2019
o heavens what is our offence towards jamb na
I am so tired of waiting, when will the jamb 2019 results be released
Me i dont even know whatsupp with jamb again, bring result out na, after a week fa
make then do fast Na am awaiting to c my score
when result will be release please
Pls what was wrong that jamb with holds the result,let them try to resolve the issue. Before jamb candidate will react.my own Allah,I trust and through prayer.
scammers
Ok
God bless utme
Is this real
Result never come out u dy tell us hw to check idiot. Jamb upgrades u r all senseless
jamb result
law
the result is taking forever í ½í¸
Please nobody should be deceived by this thieves, there is no way jamb score can be upgraded if not there is no point trying to read and pass anymore. Please beware!
hmmmm no body will score below his or her cutoff mark
Amen oooo
How many years will it take Jamb to compile the results of 1.8 millions students who sat the 2019 utme. I’m so much disappointed.
Yes, with God all things are possible and that’s why I believe that judgment will be served on all of you soon. So, stop deceiving people.
Big scam! This blogger is an accomplice of these criminals talking about upgrade of jamb score. You can see another of their lies saying scores can increase of decrease after seeing them. This lie is the same as upgrading theory of their agent in comments. ALL BE WARNED!They are scammers. Don’t use God’s name to perpetrate 😈 evil
For goodness sake Jamb score can’t be upgraded, stop deceiving these small children.😡😡😡😡
Congrats
Congrats
Ogbodo Blessing Ngozika
I HOPE TO SEEN MY RESUALT VERY NICE
i wrote my exam on 12 april by 9:00 am but i no see the result
i wrote my exam on 12 april by 9:00 am 2019 but i did not see my result yet,and i hope all candidate will gate higher score from 200 to up.by the grace of god.
I haven’t seen my result yet, I wrote it on the 13th of April but in any attempt to check the select examination year only limits to 2018
I wrote on the 12th but I HV nt seen my result
I have not seen mine
i wrote my exam aprii 13 i had not seen my resuit. 97117784bj
Hello, is the results out yet,wrote on 13/04/19
Check my result plz
I wrote my exam on 12 April 7:00am
I had not see the result
PLS I NEED TO SEE MY RESULT
I Wrote the exams on 13/4/19 and i hvn’t seen my result yet.
Are the results truelly out now?
96172034bj
JAMB RESULT
giftson
I wrote my jamb exam on 15/4/2019
check my scores pls, reg no 95367875Aj
I wrote my jamb on ,12 of April 2019 at 9:00pm.
I wrote my exam on 12 april 09:00am 2019 and I pray all candidate to score 25and above.
Sir please my result is not yet out, registration number 95329531jg
I wrote my exam on 12 april 09:00am 2019
I wrote my exam on 12 april 9:00am 2019.l have not seen it
Same wit me also
jamb is not good as will no see our results
I wrote my jamb on 11, march 2019.
Please, sir or ma help me to check my result and send it to me. Thanks
I wrote my exam on the 13th of April
95138531CA
I wrote on the 16
95771109JB
okay
When will my jamb result be out i wrote it on 16 April
95403164gg
I wrote my own on 13
when will the jamb result out? I wrote on 16 Tue Apr
96826896HB [email protected]
is jamb result out
Please when would the result be out?
I wrote my exam on 12th April
95145482cc
97072056EF i wrote mine on 11th of this month
My result
school 1 umuna
[email protected]
95530519lE
Is it out for 11th April, 2019
96729043BB
is my result out
Result is not out. This kind of tread is just for traffic and exploitation.
Don’t be a fool
97281117GE
[email protected]
96077
091fg
Pls I wrote my on the 12 is the result out
My result
When I try to sign into the portal its not bringing up the print result icon,just an empty space but you can’t type in it
Bays jerry ande my registration number is 97414514 jf
Baye jerry and my registration number is 97414514 jf
April15 9AM
[email protected]
9596485GI
same where do I check
Plss I wrote mine on the 15th
96529488IJ
Plss is the result not yet out
96539475AE
[email protected]
97426049cc
check result
Please my email is not working I don’t no why.please can you people do something about it,please.
my email is not working,am confused and I want to check my result is been three days since I wrote
PLS IS THE RESULT REALLY OUT I WROTE MINE ON 11TH APRIL 2019
I wrote on 15th pls I hvnet seen
My results
my jamb result
i wrote my exam on 12th and my is not yet out, hope they is no problem
check result
Pls is jamb result really out??
?I wrote on the 12th
yes
PLS. Where do I check
[email protected]
@ Morenikeji Korede, as far you did not use d same password u used last year for your profile this year there is no need to be worry. I registered many students with such problem all I did was to choose a password different what that they used last year.
I want to see my score please
follow me!:@
I wrote my exam on the 15th and my result is not yet out pls help me out
what time
Uche Felista Chiamaka 13 Apr 96412974ED
I write my own on Tuesday 11 of this month 1:30 bt are never see my result up till now and results is already Out🔭🔭
I want to check
My Email address is not working help me out
Pls…I wrote my exam on the 15..and the result is not out…plz am scared oooo
Am in tears right now i wrote my exam yesterday hoping to get my result only to find out it was the same simcard i used for last year and this year’s profile code. Though i didnt gain admission last year.
Is this year another waste? What can i do? Am i hopeless this year? Please what can i do everyone. I couldnt sleep all through the night thinking of how to break the ice to everyone around me.
same here……actually nothing is wrong ….its the same thing
I wrote mine on Thursday 11 of April by 9 o’clock am and I want to see my result because is already out
I wrote mine on Thursday 11april by 9oclock am and I want to see the result because is out
@ Morenikeji Korede, as far you did not use d same password u used last year for your profile this year there is no need to be worry. I registered many students with such problem all I did was to choose a password different what that they used last year.
I wrote mine on Thursday n I want to see the result because is out already
I want to know my jamb result I wrote it on 11 April by 9oclock am
Wishing us all d best
My email is not working can help me out
I want to know my jamb result i wrote on 15 april
[email protected]
pls help me to check my jamb result
I write my jamb on Friday which is on 12 and the result is not yet out please can u people do something about this result of ours
pls help me check my result
I wrote my jamb on 11th,
Is result out.
95773594AI
95760847DB
Pls what is happening?
Pls why is the JAMB result taking long to be out?
Please and please if my please can please you please I want to know my result of Jarm my registration number is 95438855IB
95804066GD
Why is it taking much longer than expected?
Jamb officials, how far nah!? No dey put us for suspense…
I need 300 score in jamb
David balogun u are a thief
Pls help me to check my resuit
same here
I want to know my jam result
I think for those that wrote on Thursday their result is out check now
I need my results as soon as possible oo. I wrote on 11th April😕
pls is ur result out ?
Pls for those of us that wrote on Thursday, 11 April. Pls is the results out???
mine is not out yet oo
No results yet from JAMB.
amen in shall Allah
Please is result out?
Please is result out
I want to check jamb result
I want to check jamb result 2019
I want to chack my result
David balogun you are a thief