Utme 2020: Check JAMB Results Using JAMB Registration Number

March 18, 2020 Rita Fredrick education news

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/  to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!




JAMB Result checker 2020 out | www jamb org ng result checker
JAMB Result checker 2020 out | www jamb org ng result checker

Utme 2020: Check JAMB Results Using JAMB Registration Number – This is a comprehensive guide on how to check your JAMB UTME results; Utme result also called notification of result – this, you’re able to print as soon as JAMB releases the outcome of your CBT exams. The result will contain:

  • Name of the candidates
  • JAMB registration number
  • Candidate’s Date of Birth
  • State of Origin
  • Exams Number and
  • The name of the centre where you sat for the exams
  • List of the subjects written and score in each

JAMB notification of results will not detail you’re:

  • Passport photo
  • Schools of choice and courses chosen
Re-Print Jamb Slip for 2020 Utme To Show Your Center, Exam Date
Utme 2020: Check Results Using Registration Number

How to Check Utme Results Online

First, you will need any of the following to be able to check your score.

  • JAMB Registration number
  • Candidate’s email (used for the JAMB registration)
  • Candidate’s phone Number (used for the registration)

Follow the steps below to check and print your result

  1. Visit JAMB home page and click on Check UTME Results
  2. Or visit the result checking link straight https://www.jamb.org.ng/ExamSlipPrinting
  3. Enter any of your JAMB registration number, phone number or email.
  4. Click on check result.
  5. A pop window will open and display the result.
  6. Preview the result and print

Why You Need To Immediately Print Utme Result

We have a series of reports in the past regards JAMB changing the marks of some students after they’d already checked their results. Candidates, who have once checked the results on phones but never printed, later complained of reduction/increase in their scores after rechecking when they were ready to print out.

Most of these cases were confirmed true even though JAMB may deny it.

This is why you must check your result as soon as possible. Then, print it and keep your printout for record purpose.

List of JAMB Approved CBT Centres In Abia State 2020/2021 | Abia State Jamb Cbt Centres
Utme 2020: Check Results Using Registration Number

Print Original JAMB Results Online

There’s a big difference between Utme result (the one discussed above) and the one called ORIGINAL Utme RESULT.

Original JAMB result will display more information than notification of result. It will further show:

  • Passport photo
  • Schools of choice and courses chosen

While candidates usually print the Utme result for about N200 in the local cafes, printing Original result will cost around N1,700. This price change is because original result involves paying to JAMB N1,000 (excluding online/Remita charges). And note that it has to be printed in colour which will increase a café’s service charge.

See how Original Utme result look and how to print it here.

Printing Original JAMB result doesn’t have to be immediately. You will mostly need it when your post UTME registration and school’s admission exercise begins or after being offered admission.

Do you need high paying jobs in Nigeria? If yes Submit your CV here and stand a chance of landing your dream job!




About Rita Fredrick 35 Articles
Rita Frederick is a Graduate of mass communication from Michael Okpara University, Umudike. She is a career prose fiction writer with over three years’ experience in interpretative writing. She currently writes for this prestigious website and she does her job well by giving more insight to stories through her interpretative masterpieces. She can be contacted through her mobile line - +2347083600247

560 Comments

  13. Jamb,jamb,jamb,,,upgrade your result right away hurry up and contact Mr David for jamb upgrade,+2347037056969,the Jamb results is about to b released I advice you to to be very smart in all what you have to do good luck to all the candidates.

    Reply

  16. Jamb has disclosed that they will start releasing the results once the general examination is over. This is an opportunity for those who didn’t perform well during the exam and are scared of scoring below their cut off mark. Kindly contact Dr Sam Richards oJAMBn.09039478952 for your Jamb score upgrade before the result is published online. Once the Result has been Released Online and You can check it, it will be difficult to be Adjusted or Modify so this is the right time to upgrade*

    Reply

  30. HELLO WHOEVER THAT IS HAVING PROBLEM ON HIS/HER JAMB EXAMS OR RESULT, call office on +2348148391532

    YOUR SCORE IS LOW AND YOU WANT TO UPGRADE YOUR SCORE YOU CAN CONTACT THE OFFICE FOR HELP ON +2348148391532

    Reply

  60. Jamb has disclosed that they will start releasing the results once the general examination is over. This is an opportunity for those who didn’t perform well during the exam and are scared of scoring below their cut off mark. Kindly contact Dr Sam Richards oJAMBn 09039478952 for your Jamb score upgrade before the result is published online. Once the Result has been Released Online and You can check it, it will be difficult to be Adjusted or Modify so this is the right time to upgrade*

    Reply

  61. Jamb has disclosed that they will start releasing the results once the general examination is over. This is an opportunity for those who didn’t perform well during the exam and are scared of scoring below their cut off mark. Kindly contact Dr Sam Richards oJAMBn 09039478952 for your Jamb score upgrade before the result is published online. Once the Result has been Released Online and You can check it, it will be difficult to be Adjusted or Modify so this is the right time to upgrade*

    Reply

  62. Jamb,jamb,jamb,,,upgrade your result right away hurry up and contact Mr David for jamb upgrade,+2347037056969,the Jamb results is about to b released I advice you to to be very smart in all what you have to do good luck to all the candidates.

    Reply

  78. Jamb,jamb,jamb,,,upgrade your result right away hurry up and contact Mr David for jamb upgrade,+2347037056969,the Jamb results is about to b released I advice you to to be very smart in all what you have to do good luck to all the candidates.

    Reply

  79. Jamb,jamb,jamb,,,upgrade your result right away hurry up and contact Mr David for jamb upgrade,+2347037056969,the Jamb results is about to b released I advice you to to be very smart in all what you have to do good luck to all the candidates.

    Reply

  83. To whom it may concern jamb results are not yet out therefore, scammers should stop posting, jamb has finally release result for 2019 UTME. You are making people to be worried.

    Reply

  87. Jamb,jamb,jamb,,,upgrade your result right away hurry up and contact Mr David for jamb upgrade,+2347037056969,the Jamb results is about to b released I advice you to to be very smart in all what you have to do good luck to all the candidates.

    Reply

  89. Jamb result is out now
    Not sure about your written jamb exam don’t worry just a call through for assists
    UPGRADE YOUR JAMB CBT SCORE TO 250 AND ABOVE,CONTACT +2347062158633
    AND FOR ANY PROBLEM WITH CHECKING OF YOUR RESULT AND SECURING OF ADMISSION THROUGH JAMB INTO ANY UNIVERSITY INTERESTED CANDIDATE SHOULD KINDLY CONTACT OUR JAMB ADMIN HELP LINE MR LARRY +2347062158633 ONLY FOR INTERESTED CANDIDATE

    Reply

  101. FLIP CASH INVESTMENT NIGERIA LTD

    This Is a unique and legitimate platform that gives you double of your investment within 2hrs and after 2hrs you can do another one.
    Call or WhatsApp Me on 09063290619 to be a member
    No scam
    100% legit
    Here are the packages below:-
    5k and get 10k
    10k and get 20k
    20k and get 40k
    30k and get 60k
    40k and get 80k
    50k and get 100k
    60k and get 120k
    70k and get 140k
    80k and get 160k
    90k and get 180k
    100k and get 200k
    150k and get 300k
    200k and get 400k
    250k and get 500k
    300k and get 600k
    Call or WhatsApp Me on 09063290619 for registration and pledging

    BROUGHT TO YOU BY THE WESTERN UNION AND THE MONEY GRAM ®2019

    Reply

  102. FLIP CASH INVESTMENT NIGERIA LTD

    This Is a unique and legitimate platform that gives you double of your investment within 2hrs and after 2hrs you can do another one.
    Call or WhatsApp Me on 09063290619 to be a member
    No scam
    100% legit
    Here are the packages below:-
    5k and get 10k
    10k and get 20k
    20k and get 40k
    30k and get 60k
    40k and get 80k
    50k and get 100k
    60k and get 120k
    70k and get 140k
    80k and get 160k
    90k and get 180k
    100k and get 200k
    150k and get 300k
    200k and get 400k
    250k and get 500k
    300k and get 600k
    Call or WhatsApp Me on 09063290619 for registration and pledging

    BROUGHT TO YOU BY THE WESTERN UNION AND THE MONEY GRAM ®2019

    Reply

  103. FLIP CASH INVESTMENT NIGERIA LTD

    This Is a unique and legitimate platform that gives you double of your investment within 2hrs and after 2hrs you can do another one.
    Call or WhatsApp Me on 09063290619 to be a member
    No scam
    100% legit
    Here are the packages below:-
    5k and get 10k
    10k and get 20k
    20k and get 40k
    30k and get 60k
    40k and get 80k
    50k and get 100k
    60k and get 120k
    70k and get 140k
    80k and get 160k
    90k and get 180k
    100k and get 200k
    150k and get 300k
    200k and get 400k
    250k and get 500k
    300k and get 600k
    Call or WhatsApp Me on 09063290619 for registration and pledging

    BROUGHT TO YOU BY THE WESTERN UNION AND THE MONEY GRAM ®2019

    Reply

  104. FLIP CASH INVESTMENT NIGERIA LTD

    This Is a unique and legitimate platform that gives you double of your investment within 2hrs and after 2hrs you can do another one.
    Call or WhatsApp Me on 09063290619 to be a member
    No scam
    100% legit
    Here are the packages below:-
    5k and get 10k
    10k and get 20k
    20k and get 40k
    30k and get 60k
    40k and get 80k
    50k and get 100k
    60k and get 120k
    70k and get 140k
    80k and get 160k
    90k and get 180k
    100k and get 200k
    150k and get 300k
    200k and get 400k
    250k and get 500k
    300k and get 600k
    Call or WhatsApp Me on 09063290619 for registration and pledging

    BROUGHT TO YOU BY THE WESTERN UNION AND THE MONEY GRAM ®2019

    Reply

  105. FLIP CASH INVESTMENT NIGERIA LTD

    This Is a unique and legitimate platform that gives you double of your investment within 2hrs and after 2hrs you can do another one.
    Call or WhatsApp Me on 09063290619 to be a member
    No scam
    100% legit
    Here are the packages below:-
    5k and get 10k
    10k and get 20k
    20k and get 40k
    30k and get 60k
    40k and get 80k
    50k and get 100k
    60k and get 120k
    70k and get 140k
    80k and get 160k
    90k and get 180k
    100k and get 200k
    150k and get 300k
    200k and get 400k
    250k and get 500k
    300k and get 600k
    Call or WhatsApp Me on 09063290619 for registration and pledging

    BROUGHT TO YOU BY THE WESTERN UNION AND THE MONEY GRAM ®2019

    Reply

  112. oh may almighty Allah winning us leave talkative, but only pray for God solve our problem den we accomplish our ambition

    Reply

  116. I pray God should helpme for my result, I pray to almighty Allah bless my result for me, this pray is for my jamb result.

    Reply

  117. FLIP CASH INVESTMENT NIGERIA LTD

    This Is a unique and legitimate platform that gives you double of your investment within 2hrs and after 2hrs you can do another one.
    Call or WhatsApp Me on 09068454901 to be a member
    No scam
    100% legit
    Here are the packages below:-
    5k and get 10k
    10k and get 20k
    20k and get 40k
    30k and get 60k
    40k and get 80k
    50k and get 100k
    60k and get 120k
    70k and get 140k
    80k and get 160k
    90k and get 180k
    100k and get 200k
    150k and get 300k
    200k and get 400k
    250k and get 500k
    300k and get 600k
    Call or WhatsApp Me on 09068454901 for registration and pledging

    BROUGHT TO YOU BY THE WESTERN UNION AND THE MONEY GRAM ®2019

    Reply

  121. JAMB UPGRADING AND PROBLEM SOLVING IS CURRENTLY ON GOING#
    For all the CBT candidates
    Who are willing to upgrade their scores
    Seek admission information
    Or are having problem checking their scores
    Then you can reach us for assistance
    Call our centre or [email protected]
    P. S…. Jamb candidates only..

    Reply

  123. Do not fall for the scam called jamb upgrade…. Have you not heard of Photoshop?? /… Don’t be stupid…. And you guys should stop posting on how to check result,,, stop disturbing my soul…. Wait till the results are out before you post..

    Reply

  125. I thought Mr Rowland is fake. He’s real oh!!! I have tried him with my techniques of knowing fake people and he has proved himself. Please don’t fall for fake persons call him +2349065109463 for upgrading of scores and other problem. He’s the right person for help

    Reply

  128. Scammers, why na, telling people to upgrade they point, and you said your from jamb office hahaha 😁😁😁😁😁💖 well done oooo

    Reply

  129. What is still holding this result
    If the next snake has swallowed this one let us know
    Or if we are registering againg

    Reply

  130. Thank you Mr Rowland for upgrading my score. May God continue to strengthen you and bless your family. You can also call him on 09065109463

    Reply

  132. Jamb,jamb,jamb,,,upgrade your result right away hurry up and contact Mr David for jamb upgrade,+2349066619550,the Jamb results is about to b released I advice you to to be very smart in all what you have to do good luck to all the candidates.

    Reply

  133. #JAMB UPGRADING IS CURRENTLY ON GOING#
    For all the CBT candidates
    Who are willing to upgrade their scores
    Seek admission information
    Or are having a problem checking their scores
    Then you can reach us for assistance
    Call our centre or [email protected]
    P. S…. Jamb candidates only..

    Reply

  134. Jamb result is out now
    Not sure about your written jamb exam don’t worry just a call through for assists
    UPGRADE YOUR JAMB CBT SCORE TO 250 AND ABOVE,CONTACT +2348160012850
    AND FOR ANY PROBLEM WITH CHECKING OF YOUR RESULT AND SECURING OF ADMISSION THROUGH JAMB INTO ANY UNIVERSITY INTERESTED CANDIDATE SHOULD KINDLY CONTACT OUR JAMB ADMIN HELP LINE MR LARRY +2348160012850 ONLY FOR INTERESTED CANDIDATE

    Reply

  135. Jamb result is out now
    Not sure about your written jamb exam don’t worry just a call through for assists
    UPGRADE YOUR JAMB CBT SCORE TO 250 AND ABOVE,CONTACT +2348160012850
    AND FOR ANY PROBLEM WITH CHECKING OF YOUR RESULT AND SECURING OF ADMISSION THROUGH JAMB INTO ANY UNIVERSITY INTERESTED CANDIDATE SHOULD KINDLY CONTACT OUR JAMB ADMIN HELP LINE MR LARRY +2348160012850 ONLY FOR INTERESTED CANDIDATE

    Reply

  136. Jamb result is out now
    Not sure about your written jamb exam don’t worry just a call through for assists
    UPGRADE YOUR JAMB CBT SCORE TO 250 AND ABOVE,CONTACT +2348160012850
    AND FOR ANY PROBLEM WITH CHECKING OF YOUR RESULT AND SECURING OF ADMISSION THROUGH JAMB INTO ANY UNIVERSITY INTERESTED CANDIDATE SHOULD KINDLY CONTACT OUR JAMB ADMIN HELP LINE MR LARRY +2348160012850 ONLY FOR INTERESTED CANDIDATE

    Reply

  138. STOP DECEIVING PEOPLE PLEASE!!!!
    THE RESULT ISNT OUT YET,NEITHER IS THE PROCESS FOR CHECKING IT SPECIFIED YET.STOP SPREADING FAKE NEWS THAT THE RESULTS CAN BE CHECKED NOW,IT IS NOT RIGHT!!!!

    Reply

  141. Please I just want to thank Mr Rowland. I meant him today on this platform concerning upgrading of score. I hold back my fears and put a try on him. He really upgraded my score and post it on portal for me. He’s real I never thought he was so, but I believe him now. Get him to also upgrade your score for you. Call/ WhatsApp him on 09065109463

    Reply

  150. #JAMB UPGRADING IS CURRENTLY ON GOING#
    For all the CBT candidates
    Who are willing to upgrade their scores
    Seek admission information
    Or are having a problem checking their scores
    Then you can reach us for assistance
    Call our centre or [email protected]
    P. S…. Jamb candidates only..

    Reply

  151. *JAMB UPGRADING OF SCORES CURRENTLY ONGOING*
    Jamb cbt 2019/2020 examination score upgrading.Did you obtain 2019/20 jamb and you didn’t performed well or worried on your low score and how to upgrade it to 250 and above or do you have any problem you wish to correct in your jamb registration???

    worry no more, this is an opportunity to score high and come out in flying colours.contact MR ROWLAND,senior officer
    jamb i.c.t department Abuja.contact on his office line today 09065109463. ..this is a lifetime opportunity not to rewrite jamb.
    it is 100% guaranteed genuine.make the right choice today by calling him. Best of luck to Nigeria students

    Reply

  152. *JAMB UPGRADING OF SCORES CURRENTLY ONGOING*
    Jamb cbt 2019/2020 examination score upgrading.Did you obtain 2019/20 jamb and you didn’t performed well or worried on your low score and how to upgrade it to 250 and above or do you have any problem you wish to correct in your jamb registration???

    worry no more, this is an opportunity to score high and come out in flying colours.contact MR ROWLAND,senior officer
    jamb i.c.t department Abuja.contact on his office line today 09065109463. ..this is a lifetime opportunity not to rewrite jamb.
    it is 100% guaranteed genuine.make the right choice today by calling him. Best luck to we all

    Reply

  155. imagine idiotic scammers deceiving people here … James and his fellow scammers we have your number and we are working on your arrest expect to be in jail anytime soon .. barrister olanrewaju

    Reply

  156. Congratulations to those UTME candidates who have upgraded their results successfully the upgrading is still available for those interested.
    Contact Jamb UTME Officials to upgrade your 2019 Jamb cbt score before the portal is closed.
    WhatsApp or call 09034189914
    Note: you are free to call this number for help despite the state you are calling from .
    Please take note of the above phone numbers , any website using another number is trying to dupe you , please don’t fall for such act.
    Just ask yourself this questions
    1. Who are the people that program the questions?
    Answer : People like us , Web Masters , Hackers, Programmers , Government Officials.
    2. Who are the people that program computer to mark and send you exactly what you score ?
    Answer : People like us , Web Masters , Hackers, Programmers , Government Officials.
    3. If so , is it possible knowing one of them through top website that they provide us with information. . .
    Answer : Yes! we are here to help those who help them selves.
    Come to think of it , we provide you with pass questions , we provide those that are wise with Expo Runs And they all made it successfully with flying colours, finally we are here to help those that couldn ‘ t make it by Upgrading their jamb score/results and if you know, you don’t perform well in your jamb.. Subscribe now. please make sure you ask questions if you don’t understand anything or if their is something you got wrong. Notice:result will be upgraded within 15munite…

    Reply

  157. Congratulations to those UTME candidates who have upgraded their results successfully the upgrading is still available for those interested.
    Contact Jamb UTME Officials to upgrade your 2019 Jamb cbt score before the portal is closed.
    WhatsApp or call 09034189914
    Note: you are free to call this number for help despite the state you are calling from .
    Please take note of the above phone numbers , any website using another number is trying to dupe you , please don’t fall for such act.
    Just ask yourself this questions
    1. Who are the people that program the questions?
    Answer : People like us , Web Masters , Hackers, Programmers , Government Officials.
    2. Who are the people that program computer to mark and send you exactly what you score ?
    Answer : People like us , Web Masters , Hackers, Programmers , Government Officials.
    3. If so , is it possible knowing one of them through top website that they provide us with information. . .
    Answer : Yes! we are here to help those who help them selves.
    Come to think of it , we provide you with pass questions , we provide those that are wise with Expo Runs And they all made it successfully with flying colours, finally we are here to help those that couldn ‘ t make it by Upgrading their jamb score/results and if you know, you don’t perform well in your jamb.. Subscribe now. please make sure you ask questions if you don’t understand anything or if their is something you got wrong. Notice:result will be upgraded within 15munite…

    Reply

  158. Congratulations to those UTME candidates who have upgraded their results successfully the upgrading is still available for those interested.
    Contact Jamb UTME Officials to upgrade your 2019 Jamb cbt score before the portal is closed.
    WhatsApp or call 09034189914
    Note: you are free to call this number for help despite the state you are calling from .
    Please take note of the above phone numbers , any website using another number is trying to dupe you , please don’t fall for such act.
    Just ask yourself this questions
    1. Who are the people that program the questions?
    Answer : People like us , Web Masters , Hackers, Programmers , Government Officials.
    2. Who are the people that program computer to mark and send you exactly what you score ?
    Answer : People like us , Web Masters , Hackers, Programmers , Government Officials.
    3. If so , is it possible knowing one of them through top website that they provide us with information. . .
    Answer : Yes! we are here to help those who help them selves.
    Come to think of it , we provide you with pass questions , we provide those that are wise with Expo Runs And they all made it successfully with flying colours, finally we are here to help those that couldn ‘ t make it by Upgrading their jamb score/results and if you know, you don’t perform well in your jamb.. Subscribe now. please make sure you ask questions if you don’t understand anything or if their is something you got wrong. Notice:result will be upgraded within 15munite…

    Reply

  159. Congratulations to those UTME candidates who have upgraded their results successfully the upgrading is still available for those interested.
    Contact Jamb UTME Officials to upgrade your 2019 Jamb cbt score before the portal is closed.
    WhatsApp or call 09034189914
    Note: you are free to call this number for help despite the state you are calling from .
    Please take note of the above phone numbers , any website using another number is trying to dupe you , please don’t fall for such act.
    Just ask yourself this questions
    1. Who are the people that program the questions?
    Answer : People like us , Web Masters , Hackers, Programmers , Government Officials.
    2. Who are the people that program computer to mark and send you exactly what you score ?
    Answer : People like us , Web Masters , Hackers, Programmers , Government Officials.
    3. If so , is it possible knowing one of them through top website that they provide us with information. . .
    Answer : Yes! we are here to help those who help them selves.
    Come to think of it , we provide you with pass questions , we provide those that are wise with Expo Runs And they all made it successfully with flying colours, finally we are here to help those that couldn ‘ t make it by Upgrading their jamb score/results and if you know, you don’t perform well in your jamb.. Subscribe now. please make sure you ask questions if you don’t understand anything or if their is something you got wrong. Notice:result will be upgraded within 15munite…

    Reply

  160. Congratulations to those UTME candidates who have upgraded their results successfully the upgrading is still available for those interested.
    Contact Jamb UTME Officials to upgrade your 2019 Jamb cbt score before the portal is closed.
    WhatsApp or call 09034189914
    Note: you are free to call this number for help despite the state you are calling from .
    Please take note of the above phone numbers , any website using another number is trying to dupe you , please don’t fall for such act.
    Just ask yourself this questions
    1. Who are the people that program the questions?
    Answer : People like us , Web Masters , Hackers, Programmers , Government Officials.
    2. Who are the people that program computer to mark and send you exactly what you score ?
    Answer : People like us , Web Masters , Hackers, Programmers , Government Officials.
    3. If so , is it possible knowing one of them through top website that they provide us with information. . .
    Answer : Yes! we are here to help those who help them selves.
    Come to think of it , we provide you with pass questions , we provide those that are wise with Expo Runs And they all made it successfully with flying colours, finally we are here to help those that couldn ‘ t make it by Upgrading their jamb score/results and if you know, you don’t perform well in your jamb.. Subscribe now. please make sure you ask questions if you don’t understand anything or if their is something you got wrong. Notice:result will be upgraded within 15munite…

    Reply

  161. Please Admin stop sharing rumors about jamb results, if you don’t stop it we will stop visiting your site for anything else Thanks 😊.

    Reply

  166. The board said the 1.8 million candidates who sat for the examination results are still undergoing screening for malpractices and would be released any time “next week.”

    Reply

  169. This is a fraudulent site. How can you upgrade someone’s utme score?. The long arm of law will soon catch up with you.

    Reply

  173. jamb is now a business. guys find something and help yourself for Future.taste of education is off in Nigeria. wisdom A.

    Reply

  175. Stop posting this..you are misleading students…Results is not yet out …I know you are looking for traffic on your site

    Reply

  177. JAMB has disclosed that they will start releasing the results once the general examination is over. This is an opportunity for those who didn’t perform well during the exam and are scared of scoring below their cut off mark. Kindly contact Dr Sam Richards oJAMBn 09039478952 for your Jamb score upgrade before the result is published online. Once the Result has been Released Online and You can check it, it will be difficult to be Adjusted or Modify so this is the right time to upgrade

    Reply

  187. I wrote on 16th April and my result is not yet out,what is you guys self, I can’t wait to see my result oooo.

    Reply

  188. This site official should stop posting rubbish about our result pls just notify us when ever jamb release result stop wasting our mb

    Reply

  203. Plz i did my examination on 11th of april but i haven’t seen my result when will the result be out
    i can’t wait to see my result oooooooo

    Reply

  204. Plz i did my examination on 11th of april but i haven’t seen my result when will the result be ready
    i can’t wait to see my result oooooooo

    Reply

  205. JAMB has disclosed that they will start releasing the results once the general examination is over. This is an opportunity for those who didn’t perform well during the exam and are scared of scoring below their cut off mark. Kindly contact Dr Sam Richards on 09039478952 for your Jamb score upgrade before the result is published online. Once the Result has been Released Online and You can check it, it will be difficult to be Adjusted or Modify so this is the right time to upgrade*

    Reply

  229. Congratulations to those UTME candidates who have upgraded their results successfully the upgrading is still available for those interested.
    Contact Jamb UTME Officials to upgrade your 2019 Jamb cbt score before the portal is closed.
    WhatsApp or call 09034189914
    Note: you are free to call this number for help despite the state you are calling from .
    Please take note of the above phone numbers , any website using another number is trying to dupe you , please don’t fall for such act.
    Just ask yourself this questions
    1. Who are the people that program the questions?
    Answer : People like us , Web Masters , Hackers, Programmers , Government Officials.
    2. Who are the people that program computer to mark and send you exactly what you score ?
    Answer : People like us , Web Masters , Hackers, Programmers , Government Officials.
    3. If so , is it possible knowing one of them through top website that they provide us with information. . .
    Answer : Yes! we are here to help those who help them selves.
    Come to think of it , we provide you with pass questions , we provide those that are wise with Expo Runs And they all made it successfully with flying colours, finally we are here to help those that couldn ‘ t make it by Upgrading their jamb score/results and if you know, you don’t perform well in your jamb.. Subscribe now. please make sure you ask questions if you don’t understand anything or if their is something you got wrong. Notice:result will be upgraded within 15munite…

    Reply

  247. NEWAGE 🏦 INVESTMENT*
    *NO MORE EXCUSES*
    👈👈🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣
    👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇

    1. I don’t have money
    2. I can’t meet up with others
    3. I can’t cope with my bills
    4. I can’t improve on neccesary areas

    🔕🔕🔕🔔🔔🔔📣🔕
    Your excuses may be legit but they won’t improve your Life.

    •NEWAGE 🏦 INVESTMENT is Fully Registered with with GNI. with RC NO 563855 (For those Who Think GNI Insurance is Not Registered)* *for more explanation Watsapp Administrator Management On *(+2349013135413)*

    *NEWAGE INVESTMENT 🏦 is a platform network that deal with investing of money just within 40-45 minutes you will get back your money double*

    *NEWAGE INVESTMENT 🏦 PACKAGE’S
    *N5,000 =N10,000*🔂
    *N10,000=N20,000*🔂
    *N20,000=N40,000*🔂
    *N30,000=N60,000*🔂
    *N40,000=N80,000*🔂
    *N50,000=N100,000*🔂
    *N100,000=N200,000*🔂
    *N200,000=N400,000*🔂

    I know you are skeptical about this because of the negative experience a lot of issues as regards scamming in the global world.

    I assure you 101%that you won’t lose your money this is because I know the risk of this profit oriented business and I know how to avoid them using my trading skills and signals to make only wins and no losses.

    Are u a worker?
    Are u a student looking for your school fees?
    Are u a woman looking for money to pay your children school fees?

    Are u jobless and u need where u can make source of income?

    NEWAGE 🏦 INVESTMENT is here for you! With a little amount u can earn and make more more source of income.,,,,z

    Reply

  248. NEWAGE 🏦 INVESTMENT*
    *NO MORE EXCUSES*
    👈👈🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣
    👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇

    1. I don’t have money
    2. I can’t meet up with others
    3. I can’t cope with my bills
    4. I can’t improve on neccesary areas

    🔕🔕🔕🔔🔔🔔📣🔕
    Your excuses may be legit but they won’t improve your Life.

    •NEWAGE 🏦 INVESTMENT is Fully Registered with with GNI. with RC NO 563855 (For those Who Think GNI Insurance is Not Registered)* *for more explanation Watsapp Administrator Management On *(+2349013135413)*

    *NEWAGE INVESTMENT 🏦 is a platform network that deal with investing of money just within 40-45 minutes you will get back your money double*

    *NEWAGE INVESTMENT 🏦 PACKAGE’S
    *N5,000 =N10,000*🔂
    *N10,000=N20,000*🔂
    *N20,000=N40,000*🔂
    *N30,000=N60,000*🔂
    *N40,000=N80,000*🔂
    *N50,000=N100,000*🔂
    *N100,000=N200,000*🔂
    *N200,000=N400,000*🔂

    I know you are skeptical about this because of the negative experience a lot of issues as regards scamming in the global world.

    I assure you 101%that you won’t lose your money this is because I know the risk of this profit oriented business and I know how to avoid them using my trading skills and signals to make only wins and no losses.

    Are u a worker?
    Are u a student looking for your school fees?
    Are u a woman looking for money to pay your children school fees?

    Are u jobless and u need where u can make source of income?

    NEWAGE 🏦 INVESTMENT is here for you! With a little amount u can earn and make more more source of income…….real

    Reply

  259. Am so bordered about my result..please sir what’s going on? I want to see my result. can’t wait to see it

    Reply

  266. wot a scam
    una don come again, pls and pls,make una relax,once d result is out,everybody will know even d ants sef,so relax and pray
    Thank u

    Reply

  270. Jamb results are yet to be released.and pls and pls,don’t send anyone ur jamb reg no or money to upgrade ur result for u.wen results is released it will be annonced both on radio,television and even on newspaper.if urz is not gud den u sit for another next yr cus after trying to upgrade it,believe me ur money will just go and u will still find yourself writing it again next year.am done wit schooling already so I can proudly tell u I know wats involved.ntn like upgrading in jamb pls.
    Wish u all success

    Reply

  284. Hello, are you having issues with your jamb result or you need your score to be upgraded, kindly call Mr. Ben now for assistance 09050284055

    Reply

  285. this site is scam, they keep on telling us result is released so that people can visited their site because they get benefits for people visiting their site. They lie

    Reply

  288. Upgrade upgrade upgrade am Mr PAUl from Jamb office did you score low in jamb am here to give you all the help you need upgrade you score to 200/250/300/350 kindly call me with the office number 09037382306

    Reply

  294. JAMB! JAMB!! JAMB!!!
    DO YOU PARTICIPATE IN JAMB EXAM THIS YEAR?
    DO YOU SCORE BELOW YOUR CUT-OFF MARK?
    DO YOU KNOW IT CAN BE UPGRADED?
    WE ARE GIVING YOU 100% ASSURANCE UPGRADING BEFORE PAYMENT CONTACT THE JAMB OFFICIAL MR BALOGUN DAVID ON 09034189914 OR WHATSAPP IMMEDIATELY FOR MORE INFORMATION YOUR SUCCESS IS ASSURED.
    WE WILL GIVE YOU THE BEST RESULT FOR YOUR COURSE OF STUDY, WE CAN UPGRADE YOUR LOW SCORE TO 200,220,230,250 AND ABOVE. JAMB (2019/2020) UPGRADING IS AVAILABLE FOR THOSE WHO WANT’S TO UPGRADE THEIR SCORE IMMEDIATELY BEFORE THE PORTAL WILL BE FINALLY CLOSED.YOUR RESULTS WILL BE UPGRADED WITHIN 15MINS. CONTACT US ON (09034189914) FOR HELP YOUR SUCCESS IS SURE. WITH GOD ALL THINGS ARE POSSIBLE.

    Reply

  296. JAMB! JAMB!! JAMB!!!
    DO YOU PARTICIPATE IN JAMB EXAM THIS YEAR?
    DO YOU SCORE BELOW YOUR CUT-OFF MARK?
    DO YOU KNOW IT CAN BE UPGRADED?
    WE ARE GIVING YOU 100% ASSURANCE UPGRADING BEFORE PAYMENT CONTACT THE JAMB OFFICIAL MR BALOGUN DAVID ON 09034189914 OR WHATSAPP IMMEDIATELY FOR MORE INFORMATION YOUR SUCCESS IS ASSURED.
    WE WILL GIVE YOU THE BEST RESULT FOR YOUR COURSE OF STUDY, WE CAN UPGRADE YOUR LOW SCORE TO 200,220,230,250 AND ABOVE. JAMB (2019/2020) UPGRADING IS AVAILABLE FOR THOSE WHO WANT’S TO UPGRADE THEIR SCORE IMMEDIATELY BEFORE THE PORTAL WILL BE FINALLY CLOSED.YOUR RESULTS WILL BE UPGRADED WITHIN 15MINS. CONTACT US ON (09034189914) FOR HELP YOUR SUCCESS IS SURE. WITH GOD ALL THINGS ARE POSSIBLE.

    Reply

  297. JAMB! JAMB!! JAMB!!!
    DO YOU PARTICIPATE IN JAMB EXAM THIS YEAR?
    DO YOU SCORE BELOW YOUR CUT-OFF MARK?
    DO YOU KNOW IT CAN BE UPGRADED?
    WE ARE GIVING YOU 100% ASSURANCE UPGRADING BEFORE PAYMENT CONTACT THE JAMB OFFICIAL MR BALOGUN DAVID ON 09034189914 OR WHATSAPP IMMEDIATELY FOR MORE INFORMATION YOUR SUCCESS IS ASSURED.
    WE WILL GIVE YOU THE BEST RESULT FOR YOUR COURSE OF STUDY, WE CAN UPGRADE YOUR LOW SCORE TO 200,220,230,250 AND ABOVE. JAMB (2019/2020) UPGRADING IS AVAILABLE FOR THOSE WHO WANT’S TO UPGRADE THEIR SCORE IMMEDIATELY BEFORE THE PORTAL WILL BE FINALLY CLOSED.YOUR RESULTS WILL BE UPGRADED WITHIN 15MINS. CONTACT US ON (09034189914) FOR HELP YOUR SUCCESS IS SURE. WITH GOD ALL THINGS ARE POSSIBLE.

    Reply

  298. JAMB! JAMB!! JAMB!!!
    DO YOU PARTICIPATE IN JAMB EXAM THIS YEAR?
    DO YOU SCORE BELOW YOUR CUT-OFF MARK?
    DO YOU KNOW IT CAN BE UPGRADED?
    WE ARE GIVING YOU 100% ASSURANCE UPGRADING BEFORE PAYMENT CONTACT THE JAMB OFFICIAL MR BALOGUN DAVID ON 09034189914 OR WHATSAPP IMMEDIATELY FOR MORE INFORMATION YOUR SUCCESS IS ASSURED.
    WE WILL GIVE YOU THE BEST RESULT FOR YOUR COURSE OF STUDY, WE CAN UPGRADE YOUR LOW SCORE TO 200,220,230,250 AND ABOVE. JAMB (2019/2020) UPGRADING IS AVAILABLE FOR THOSE WHO WANT’S TO UPGRADE THEIR SCORE IMMEDIATELY BEFORE THE PORTAL WILL BE FINALLY CLOSED.YOUR RESULTS WILL BE UPGRADED WITHIN 15MINS. CONTACT US ON (09034189914) FOR HELP YOUR SUCCESS IS SURE. WITH GOD ALL THINGS ARE POSSIBLE.

    Reply

  299. JAMB! JAMB!! JAMB!!!
    DO YOU PARTICIPATE IN JAMB EXAM THIS YEAR?
    DO YOU SCORE BELOW YOUR CUT-OFF MARK?
    DO YOU KNOW IT CAN BE UPGRADED?
    WE ARE GIVING YOU 100% ASSURANCE UPGRADING BEFORE PAYMENT CONTACT THE JAMB OFFICIAL MR BALOGUN DAVID ON 09034189914 OR WHATSAPP IMMEDIATELY FOR MORE INFORMATION YOUR SUCCESS IS ASSURED.
    WE WILL GIVE YOU THE BEST RESULT FOR YOUR COURSE OF STUDY, WE CAN UPGRADE YOUR LOW SCORE TO 200,220,230,250 AND ABOVE. JAMB (2019/2020) UPGRADING IS AVAILABLE FOR THOSE WHO WANT’S TO UPGRADE THEIR SCORE IMMEDIATELY BEFORE THE PORTAL WILL BE FINALLY CLOSED.YOUR RESULTS WILL BE UPGRADED WITHIN 15MINS. CONTACT US ON (09034189914) FOR HELP YOUR SUCCESS IS SURE. WITH GOD ALL THINGS ARE POSSIBLE.

    Reply

  300. JAMB! JAMB!! JAMB!!!
    DO YOU PARTICIPATE IN JAMB EXAM THIS YEAR?
    DO YOU SCORE BELOW YOUR CUT-OFF MARK?
    DO YOU KNOW IT CAN BE UPGRADED?
    WE ARE GIVING YOU 100% ASSURANCE UPGRADING BEFORE PAYMENT CONTACT THE JAMB OFFICIAL MR BALOGUN DAVID ON 09034189914 OR WHATSAPP IMMEDIATELY FOR MORE INFORMATION YOUR SUCCESS IS ASSURED.
    WE WILL GIVE YOU THE BEST RESULT FOR YOUR COURSE OF STUDY, WE CAN UPGRADE YOUR LOW SCORE TO 200,220,230,250 AND ABOVE. JAMB (2019/2020) UPGRADING IS AVAILABLE FOR THOSE WHO WANT’S TO UPGRADE THEIR SCORE IMMEDIATELY BEFORE THE PORTAL WILL BE FINALLY CLOSED.YOUR RESULTS WILL BE UPGRADED WITHIN 15MINS. CONTACT US ON (09034189914) FOR HELP YOUR SUCCESS IS SURE. WITH GOD ALL THINGS ARE POSSIBLE.

    Reply

  305. Wow professor David Okojie is really the best jamb upgrade online I contacted him
    yesterday to help me upgrade my score he told me what to do and I did.
    Just in some few hours time my jamb score was upgraded from 176 to 254
    I don’t know how to thank him all I can say is thank you sir and God bless
    you. For those of you in need of upgrade call him now on +2349057815637
    because he is the only one that can help you. Once again thank you sir am
    grateful.

    Reply

  312. my jamb result has been finally upgraded
    thanks to you professor David Okojie

    good morning great Nigeria student,…..it my pleasure to meet you all so i want to use this wonderful opportunity to thank professor David Okojie because he has helped me so much in my jamb result, actually am student of [UNILAG] so i wrote my jamb result at 2019 and when the result came out the mark was too poor so in that case i was not happy with my result so i was afraid to inform my parents that my jamb result is out, so anytime they ask me i usually tell them that the result is not yet out so this get me crying and thinking on what i should do. so on a good afternoon i was on my way to the market then suddenly i saw an old friend of mine that we went to primary school together then we were happy seeing each other so we greeted and huge each other, then i asked her if she wrote jamb then she said that she wrote but the result was not ok, so i also told her that mine also was not good enough then she said that she have been hearing about upgrading of result but she did not believed it at first but she give a try and she melt a man called professor David Okojie that the man helped her to upgrade her result so i asked her if she is sure of what she is saying then she said that why we she be lieing that someone helped her to upgrade her result, so i said that she should give the mans contact then i collected it from her. so i called +2349057815637 professor David Okojie and explained to him then he said that i should not worry that he we help me out but firstly i should send my jamb details call him +2349057815637 +2349057815637 that was how my jamb result was upgraded all thanks to God

    Reply

  313. TESTIMONY TESTIMONY TESTIMONY
    +2349057815637
    Wow i am so so happy finally i make my jamb. i am from River state, i am one of the 2019 jamb-bite candidate. and i receive sms from jamb that i score 153 and my cut off mark is 250. i was so sad i could not tell my parent about it even when they asked me i told them that the result is not yet out.i was crying all day because i have being writing jamb for the past three years now.i was so worried i have no option than to go to the Internet and i saw a post that if i want to upgrade jamb score that i should contact the following number, and i collect the number and save it on my phone.after two hours i called the Man and i explain things to him. he told me not to worry that i should send him my details. after sending him my details, he told me to pay some amount of money that i will receive an sms from jamb, at first i was scared and i never believed him. i thought he was a scam but due to his advice, i later have little faith on him. i was so surprise that after i sent the money he asked me to pay, few hours time i saw jamb sms on my phone and i opened it with fear i saw that my score has being upgraded from 153 to 257…i share this testimony because of those who are having the same problem to please contact professor David Okojie Jamb official on +2349057815637 or whatsapp +2349057815637 sir you will forever be bless once again thanks. So Call +2349057815637 or whatsapp +2349057815637 now to score above 250 and for checking and upgrading of score, Jamb Expo, Pending Results Issues call jamb head office on +2349057815637 or whatsapp +2349057815637 for help This Is 100% Guaranteed

    Reply

  314. Hello on-line reader please read carefully my name Is Bisola from
    Ogun state I have been writing jamb for 2 years now until I met professor David Okojie direct from the jamb office he help me to make good grades. if
    you need an assistance or support on how to get an high score or
    upgrade after exam.call him now +2349057815637

    Reply

  315. 2019 Jamb Official”]This Is a Very Important
    Information to all jambites who scored below
    180. From our database, we found out that
    there was a massive failure this year, so due
    to this problem we are helping some students
    in upgrading their jamb result, so therefore If
    you are Interested in upgrading your Jamb
    result,call professor David Okojie head management +2349057815637 +2349057815637
    +2349057815637 abuja +2349057815637

    Reply

  316. JAMB! JAMB!! JAMB!!!
    DO YOU PARTICIPATE IN JAMB EXAM THIS YEAR?
    DO YOU SCORE BELOW YOUR CUT-OFF MARK?
    DO YOU KNOW IT CAN BE UPGRADED?
    WE ARE GIVING YOU 100% ASSURANCE UPGRADING BEFORE PAYMENT CONTACT THE JAMB OFFICIAL MR BALOGUN DAVID ON 09034446032 OR WHATSAPP IMMEDIATELY FOR MORE INFORMATION YOUR SUCCESS IS ASSURED.
    WE WILL GIVE YOU THE BEST RESULT FOR YOUR COURSE OF STUDY, WE CAN UPGRADE YOUR LOW SCORE TO 200,220,230,250 AND ABOVE. JAMB (2019/2020) UPGRADING IS AVAILABLE FOR THOSE WHO WANT’S TO UPGRADE THEIR SCORE IMMEDIATELY BEFORE THE PORTAL WILL BE FINALLY CLOSED.YOUR RESULTS WILL BE UPGRADED WITHIN 15MINS. CONTACT US ON (09034446032) FOR HELP YOUR SUCCESS IS SURE. WITH GOD ALL THINGS ARE POSSIBLE.

    Reply

  317. MY LIFE TESTIMONY

    WOW…i am very excited today. My name is Monday, from Lagos state, I have been a failure for the past 4yrs. I have been writing jamb but always failing it. But this year, a miracle happened in my life. I was going through the internet when I saw a comment on how professor David Okojie helped a guy last year to upgrade his jamb score, I was so astonished, so I also contacted professor David Okojie this year because my jamb score was too poor, I had 142, so professor David Okojie is a simple man. He upgraded my jamb score from that 142 to 275. He has done a wonderful work for me. God bless professor David Okojie for me. You can also contact professor David Okojie on; +2349057815637 +2349057815637
    Thank you very much professor David Okojie. God bless you and your family. (+2349057815637 +2349057815637)

    Reply

  318. Upgrading of JAMB Result is 100% real, because I just did mine
    today but what you need to know is that there are fraudsters out there
    who are to chop your money. But I did my own through professor David Okojie who helped me to release my withheld result and upgraded it for me now am very Happy, to tell you that he is real he have a prove for it. If u want him to help you the way he helped me call him on this number (+2349057815637 +2349057815637)

    Reply

  319. Wow professor David Okojie is really the best jamb upgrade online I contacted him
    yesterday to help me upgrade my score he told me what to do and I did.
    Just in some few hours time my jamb score was upgraded from 176 to 254
    I don’t know how to thank him all I can say is thank you sir and God bless
    you. For those of you in need of upgrade call him now on +2349057815637
    because he is the only one that can help you. Once again thank you sir am
    grateful.

    Reply

  320. JAMB! JAMB!! JAMB!!!
    DO YOU PARTICIPATE IN JAMB EXAM THIS YEAR?
    DO YOU SCORE BELOW YOUR CUT-OFF MARK?
    DO YOU KNOW IT CAN BE UPGRADED?
    WE ARE GIVING YOU 100% ASSURANCE UPGRADING BEFORE PAYMENT CONTACT THE JAMB OFFICIAL MR BALOGUN DAVID ON 09034446032 OR WHATSAPP IMMEDIATELY FOR MORE INFORMATION YOUR SUCCESS IS ASSURED.
    WE WILL GIVE YOU THE BEST RESULT FOR YOUR COURSE OF STUDY, WE CAN UPGRADE YOUR LOW SCORE TO 200,220,230,250 AND ABOVE. JAMB (2019/2020) UPGRADING IS AVAILABLE FOR THOSE WHO WANT’S TO UPGRADE THEIR SCORE IMMEDIATELY BEFORE THE PORTAL WILL BE FINALLY CLOSED.YOUR RESULTS WILL BE UPGRADED WITHIN 15MINS. CONTACT US ON (09034446032) FOR HELP YOUR SUCCESS IS SURE. WITH GOD ALL THINGS ARE POSSIBLE.

    Reply

  321. JAMB! JAMB!! JAMB!!!
    DO YOU PARTICIPATE IN JAMB EXAM THIS YEAR?
    DO YOU SCORE BELOW YOUR CUT-OFF MARK?
    DO YOU KNOW IT CAN BE UPGRADED?
    WE ARE GIVING YOU 100% ASSURANCE UPGRADING BEFORE PAYMENT CONTACT THE JAMB OFFICIAL MR BALOGUN DAVID ON 09034446032 OR WHATSAPP IMMEDIATELY FOR MORE INFORMATION YOUR SUCCESS IS ASSURED.
    WE WILL GIVE YOU THE BEST RESULT FOR YOUR COURSE OF STUDY, WE CAN UPGRADE YOUR LOW SCORE TO 200,220,230,250 AND ABOVE. JAMB (2019/2020) UPGRADING IS AVAILABLE FOR THOSE WHO WANT’S TO UPGRADE THEIR SCORE IMMEDIATELY BEFORE THE PORTAL WILL BE FINALLY CLOSED.YOUR RESULTS WILL BE UPGRADED WITHIN 15MINS. CONTACT US ON (09034446032) FOR HELP YOUR SUCCESS IS SURE. WITH GOD ALL THINGS ARE POSSIBLE.

    Reply

    • JAMB! JAMB!! JAMB!!!
      DO YOU PARTICIPATE IN JAMB EXAM THIS YEAR?
      DO YOU SCORE BELOW YOUR CUT-OFF MARK?
      DO YOU KNOW IT CAN BE UPGRADED?
      WE ARE GIVING YOU 100% ASSURANCE UPGRADING BEFORE PAYMENT CONTACT THE JAMB OFFICIAL MR BALOGUN DAVID ON 09034446032 OR WHATSAPP IMMEDIATELY FOR MORE INFORMATION YOUR SUCCESS IS ASSURED.
      WE WILL GIVE YOU THE BEST RESULT FOR YOUR COURSE OF STUDY, WE CAN UPGRADE YOUR LOW SCORE TO 200,220,230,250 AND ABOVE. JAMB (2019/2020) UPGRADING IS AVAILABLE FOR THOSE WHO WANT’S TO UPGRADE THEIR SCORE IMMEDIATELY BEFORE THE PORTAL WILL BE FINALLY CLOSED.YOUR RESULTS WILL BE UPGRADED WITHIN 15MINS. CONTACT US ON (09034446032) FOR HELP YOUR SUCCESS IS SURE. WITH GOD ALL THINGS ARE POSSIBLE.

      Reply

  327. JAMB! JAMB!! JAMB!!!
    DO YOU PARTICIPATE IN JAMB EXAM THIS YEAR?
    DO YOU SCORE BELOW YOUR CUT-OFF MARK?
    DO YOU KNOW IT CAN BE UPGRADED?
    WE ARE GIVING YOU 100% ASSURANCE UPGRADING BEFORE PAYMENT CONTACT THE JAMB OFFICIAL MR BALOGUN DAVID ON 09068454901 OR WHATSAPP IMMEDIATELY FOR MORE INFORMATION YOUR SUCCESS IS ASSURED.
    WE WILL GIVE YOU THE BEST RESULT FOR YOUR COURSE OF STUDY, WE CAN UPGRADE YOUR LOW SCORE TO 200,220,230,250 AND ABOVE. JAMB (2019/2020) UPGRADING IS AVAILABLE FOR THOSE WHO WANT’S TO UPGRADE THEIR SCORE IMMEDIATELY BEFORE THE PORTAL WILL BE FINALLY CLOSED.YOUR RESULTS WILL BE UPGRADED WITHIN 15MINS. CONTACT US ON (09068454901) FOR HELP YOUR SUCCESS IS SURE. WITH GOD ALL THINGS ARE POSSIBLE.

    Reply

  328. JAMB has disclosed that they will start releasing the results once the general examination is over. This is an opportunity for those who didn’t perform well during the exam and are scared of scoring below their cut off mark. Kindly contact Dr Sam Richards on 09039478952 for your Jamb score upgrade before the result is published online. Once the Result has been Released Online and You can check it, it will be difficult to be Adjusted or Modify so this is the right time to upgrade*

    Reply

  331. when will they release our result? because we are eager to know what we wrote.so as to get prepared to face post utme

    Reply

  344. Big scam! This blogger is an accomplice of these criminals talking about upgrade of jamb score. You can see another of their lies saying scores can increase of decrease after seeing them. This lie is the same as upgrading theory of their agent in comments. ALL BE WARNED!They are scammers.

    Reply

  354. Pls what was wrong that jamb with holds the result,let them try to resolve the issue. Before jamb candidate will react.my own Allah,I trust and through prayer.

    Reply

  363. Please nobody should be deceived by this thieves, there is no way jamb score can be upgraded if not there is no point trying to read and pass anymore. Please beware!

    Reply

  365. How many years will it take Jamb to compile the results of 1.8 millions students who sat the 2019 utme. I’m so much disappointed.

    Reply

  366. JAMB! JAMB!! JAMB!!!
    DO YOU PARTICIPATE IN JAMB EXAM THIS YEAR?
    DO YOU SCORE BELOW YOUR CUT-OFF MARK?
    DO YOU KNOW IT CAN BE UPGRADED?
    WE ARE GIVING YOU 100% ASSURANCE UPGRADING BEFORE PAYMENT CONTACT THE JAMB OFFICIAL MR BALOGUN DAVID ON 09068454901 OR WHATSAPP IMMEDIATELY FOR MORE INFORMATION YOUR SUCCESS IS ASSURED.
    WE WILL GIVE YOU THE BEST RESULT FOR YOUR COURSE OF STUDY, WE CAN UPGRADE YOUR LOW SCORE TO 200,220,230,250 AND ABOVE. JAMB (2019/2020) UPGRADING IS AVAILABLE FOR THOSE WHO WANT’S TO UPGRADE THEIR SCORE IMMEDIATELY BEFORE THE PORTAL WILL BE FINALLY CLOSED.YOUR RESULTS WILL BE UPGRADED WITHIN 15MINS. CONTACT US ON (09068454901) FOR HELP YOUR SUCCESS IS SURE. WITH GOD ALL THINGS ARE POSSIBLE.

    Reply

    • Yes, with God all things are possible and that’s why I believe that judgment will be served on all of you soon. So, stop deceiving people.

      Reply

  367. JAMB! JAMB!! JAMB!!!
    DO YOU PARTICIPATE IN JAMB EXAM THIS YEAR?
    DO YOU SCORE BELOW YOUR CUT-OFF MARK?
    DO YOU KNOW IT CAN BE UPGRADED?
    WE ARE GIVING YOU 100% ASSURANCE UPGRADING BEFORE PAYMENT CONTACT THE JAMB OFFICIAL MR BALOGUN DAVID ON 09068454901 OR WHATSAPP IMMEDIATELY FOR MORE INFORMATION YOUR SUCCESS IS ASSURED.
    WE WILL GIVE YOU THE BEST RESULT FOR YOUR COURSE OF STUDY, WE CAN UPGRADE YOUR LOW SCORE TO 200,220,230,250 AND ABOVE. JAMB (2019/2020) UPGRADING IS AVAILABLE FOR THOSE WHO WANT’S TO UPGRADE THEIR SCORE IMMEDIATELY BEFORE THE PORTAL WILL BE FINALLY CLOSED.YOUR RESULTS WILL BE UPGRADED WITHIN 15MINS. CONTACT US ON (09068454901) FOR HELP YOUR SUCCESS IS SURE. WITH GOD ALL THINGS ARE POSSIBLE.

    Reply

    • Big scam! This blogger is an accomplice of these criminals talking about upgrade of jamb score. You can see another of their lies saying scores can increase of decrease after seeing them. This lie is the same as upgrading theory of their agent in comments. ALL BE WARNED!They are scammers. Don’t use God’s name to perpetrate 😈 evil

      Reply

  368. JAMB! JAMB!! JAMB!!!
    DO YOU PARTICIPATE IN JAMB EXAM THIS YEAR?
    DO YOU SCORE BELOW YOUR CUT-OFF MARK?
    DO YOU KNOW IT CAN BE UPGRADED?
    WE ARE GIVING YOU 100% ASSURANCE UPGRADING BEFORE PAYMENT CONTACT THE JAMB OFFICIAL MR BALOGUN DAVID ON 09068454901 OR WHATSAPP IMMEDIATELY FOR MORE INFORMATION YOUR SUCCESS IS ASSURED.
    WE WILL GIVE YOU THE BEST RESULT FOR YOUR COURSE OF STUDY, WE CAN UPGRADE YOUR LOW SCORE TO 200,220,230,250 AND ABOVE. JAMB (2019/2020) UPGRADING IS AVAILABLE FOR THOSE WHO WANT’S TO UPGRADE THEIR SCORE IMMEDIATELY BEFORE THE PORTAL WILL BE FINALLY CLOSED.YOUR RESULTS WILL BE UPGRADED WITHIN 15MINS. CONTACT US ON (09068454901) FOR HELP YOUR SUCCESS IS SURE. WITH GOD ALL THINGS ARE POSSIBLE.

    Reply

  370. JAMB! JAMB!! JAMB!!!
    DO YOU PARTICIPATE IN JAMB EXAM THIS YEAR?
    DO YOU SCORE BELOW YOUR CUT-OFF MARK?
    DO YOU KNOW IT CAN BE UPGRADED?
    WE ARE GIVING YOU 100% ASSURANCE UPGRADING BEFORE PAYMENT CONTACT THE JAMB OFFICIAL MR BALOGUN DAVID ON 09034189914 OR WHATSAPP IMMEDIATELY FOR MORE INFORMATION YOUR SUCCESS IS ASSURED.
    WE WILL GIVE YOU THE BEST RESULT FOR YOUR COURSE OF STUDY, WE CAN UPGRADE YOUR LOW SCORE TO 200,220,230,250 AND ABOVE. JAMB (2019/2020) UPGRADING IS AVAILABLE FOR THOSE WHO WANT’S TO UPGRADE THEIR SCORE IMMEDIATELY BEFORE THE PORTAL WILL BE FINALLY CLOSED.YOUR RESULTS WILL BE UPGRADED WITHIN 15MINS. CONTACT US ON (09034189914) FOR HELP YOUR SUCCESS IS SURE. WITH GOD ALL THINGS ARE POSSIBLE.

    Reply

  371. JAMB! JAMB!! JAMB!!!
    DO YOU PARTICIPATE IN JAMB EXAM THIS YEAR?
    DO YOU SCORE BELOW YOUR CUT-OFF MARK?
    DO YOU KNOW IT CAN BE UPGRADED?
    WE ARE GIVING YOU 100% ASSURANCE UPGRADING BEFORE PAYMENT CONTACT THE JAMB OFFICIAL MR BALOGUN DAVID ON 09034189914 OR WHATSAPP IMMEDIATELY FOR MORE INFORMATION YOUR SUCCESS IS ASSURED.
    WE WILL GIVE YOU THE BEST RESULT FOR YOUR COURSE OF STUDY, WE CAN UPGRADE YOUR LOW SCORE TO 200,220,230,250 AND ABOVE. JAMB (2019/2020) UPGRADING IS AVAILABLE FOR THOSE WHO WANT’S TO UPGRADE THEIR SCORE IMMEDIATELY BEFORE THE PORTAL WILL BE FINALLY CLOSED.YOUR RESULTS WILL BE UPGRADED WITHIN 15MINS. CONTACT US ON (09034189914) FOR HELP YOUR SUCCESS IS SURE. WITH GOD ALL THINGS ARE POSSIBLE.

    Reply

  372. JAMB! JAMB!! JAMB!!!
    DO YOU PARTICIPATE IN JAMB EXAM THIS YEAR?
    DO YOU SCORE BELOW YOUR CUT-OFF MARK?
    DO YOU KNOW IT CAN BE UPGRADED?
    WE ARE GIVING YOU 100% ASSURANCE UPGRADING BEFORE PAYMENT CONTACT THE JAMB OFFICIAL MR BALOGUN DAVID ON 09034189914 OR WHATSAPP IMMEDIATELY FOR MORE INFORMATION YOUR SUCCESS IS ASSURED.
    WE WILL GIVE YOU THE BEST RESULT FOR YOUR COURSE OF STUDY, WE CAN UPGRADE YOUR LOW SCORE TO 200,220,230,250 AND ABOVE. JAMB (2019/2020) UPGRADING IS AVAILABLE FOR THOSE WHO WANT’S TO UPGRADE THEIR SCORE IMMEDIATELY BEFORE THE PORTAL WILL BE FINALLY CLOSED.YOUR RESULTS WILL BE UPGRADED WITHIN 15MINS. CONTACT US ON (09034189914) FOR HELP YOUR SUCCESS IS SURE. WITH GOD ALL THINGS ARE POSSIBLE.

    Reply

  373. JAMB! JAMB!! JAMB!!!
    DO YOU PARTICIPATE IN JAMB EXAM THIS YEAR?
    DO YOU SCORE BELOW YOUR CUT-OFF MARK?
    DO YOU KNOW IT CAN BE UPGRADED?
    WE ARE GIVING YOU 100% ASSURANCE UPGRADING BEFORE PAYMENT CONTACT THE JAMB OFFICIAL MR BALOGUN DAVID ON 09034189914 OR WHATSAPP IMMEDIATELY FOR MORE INFORMATION YOUR SUCCESS IS ASSURED.
    WE WILL GIVE YOU THE BEST RESULT FOR YOUR COURSE OF STUDY, WE CAN UPGRADE YOUR LOW SCORE TO 200,220,230,250 AND ABOVE. JAMB (2019/2020) UPGRADING IS AVAILABLE FOR THOSE WHO WANT’S TO UPGRADE THEIR SCORE IMMEDIATELY BEFORE THE PORTAL WILL BE FINALLY CLOSED.YOUR RESULTS WILL BE UPGRADED WITHIN 15MINS. CONTACT US ON (09034189914) FOR HELP YOUR SUCCESS IS SURE. WITH GOD ALL THINGS ARE POSSIBLE.

    Reply

  374. JAMB! JAMB!! JAMB!!!
    DO YOU PARTICIPATE IN JAMB EXAM THIS YEAR?
    DO YOU SCORE BELOW YOUR CUT-OFF MARK?
    DO YOU KNOW IT CAN BE UPGRADED?
    WE ARE GIVING YOU 100% ASSURANCE UPGRADING BEFORE PAYMENT CONTACT THE JAMB OFFICIAL MR BALOGUN DAVID ON 09034189914 OR WHATSAPP IMMEDIATELY FOR MORE INFORMATION YOUR SUCCESS IS ASSURED.
    WE WILL GIVE YOU THE BEST RESULT FOR YOUR COURSE OF STUDY, WE CAN UPGRADE YOUR LOW SCORE TO 200,220,230,250 AND ABOVE. JAMB (2019/2020) UPGRADING IS AVAILABLE FOR THOSE WHO WANT’S TO UPGRADE THEIR SCORE IMMEDIATELY BEFORE THE PORTAL WILL BE FINALLY CLOSED.YOUR RESULTS WILL BE UPGRADED WITHIN 15MINS. CONTACT US ON (09034189914) FOR HELP YOUR SUCCESS IS SURE. WITH GOD ALL THINGS ARE POSSIBLE.

    Reply

  375. JAMB! JAMB!! JAMB!!!
    DO YOU PARTICIPATE IN JAMB EXAM THIS YEAR?
    DO YOU SCORE BELOW YOUR CUT-OFF MARK?
    DO YOU KNOW IT CAN BE UPGRADED?
    WE ARE GIVING YOU 100% ASSURANCE UPGRADING BEFORE PAYMENT CONTACT THE JAMB OFFICIAL MR BALOGUN DAVID ON 09034189914 OR WHATSAPP IMMEDIATELY FOR MORE INFORMATION YOUR SUCCESS IS ASSURED.
    WE WILL GIVE YOU THE BEST RESULT FOR YOUR COURSE OF STUDY, WE CAN UPGRADE YOUR LOW SCORE TO 200,220,230,250 AND ABOVE. JAMB (2019/2020) UPGRADING IS AVAILABLE FOR THOSE WHO WANT’S TO UPGRADE THEIR SCORE IMMEDIATELY BEFORE THE PORTAL WILL BE FINALLY CLOSED.YOUR RESULTS WILL BE UPGRADED WITHIN 15MINS. CONTACT US ON (09034189914) FOR HELP YOUR SUCCESS IS SURE. WITH GOD ALL THINGS ARE POSSIBLE.

    Reply

  376. JAMB! JAMB!! JAMB!!!
    DO YOU PARTICIPATE IN JAMB EXAM THIS YEAR?
    DO YOU SCORE BELOW YOUR CUT-OFF MARK?
    DO YOU KNOW IT CAN BE UPGRADED?
    WE ARE GIVING YOU 100% ASSURANCE UPGRADING BEFORE PAYMENT CONTACT THE JAMB OFFICIAL MR BALOGUN DAVID ON 09034189914 OR WHATSAPP IMMEDIATELY FOR MORE INFORMATION YOUR SUCCESS IS ASSURED.
    WE WILL GIVE YOU THE BEST RESULT FOR YOUR COURSE OF STUDY, WE CAN UPGRADE YOUR LOW SCORE TO 200,220,230,250 AND ABOVE. JAMB (2019/2020) UPGRADING IS AVAILABLE FOR THOSE WHO WANT’S TO UPGRADE THEIR SCORE IMMEDIATELY BEFORE THE PORTAL WILL BE FINALLY CLOSED.YOUR RESULTS WILL BE UPGRADED WITHIN 15MINS. CONTACT US ON (09034189914) FOR HELP YOUR SUCCESS IS SURE. WITH GOD ALL THINGS ARE POSSIBLE.

    Reply

  377. JAMB! JAMB!! JAMB!!!
    DO YOU PARTICIPATE IN JAMB EXAM THIS YEAR?
    DO YOU SCORE BELOW YOUR CUT-OFF MARK?
    DO YOU KNOW IT CAN BE UPGRADED?
    WE ARE GIVING YOU 100% ASSURANCE UPGRADING BEFORE PAYMENT CONTACT THE JAMB OFFICIAL MR BALOGUN DAVID ON 09034189914 OR WHATSAPP IMMEDIATELY FOR MORE INFORMATION YOUR SUCCESS IS ASSURED.
    WE WILL GIVE YOU THE BEST RESULT FOR YOUR COURSE OF STUDY, WE CAN UPGRADE YOUR LOW SCORE TO 200,220,230,250 AND ABOVE. JAMB (2019/2020) UPGRADING IS AVAILABLE FOR THOSE WHO WANT’S TO UPGRADE THEIR SCORE IMMEDIATELY BEFORE THE PORTAL WILL BE FINALLY CLOSED.YOUR RESULTS WILL BE UPGRADED WITHIN 15MINS. CONTACT US ON (09034189914) FOR HELP YOUR SUCCESS IS SURE. WITH GOD ALL THINGS ARE POSSIBLE.

    Reply

  378. JAMB! JAMB!! JAMB!!!
    DO YOU PARTICIPATE IN JAMB EXAM THIS YEAR?
    DO YOU SCORE BELOW YOUR CUT-OFF MARK?
    DO YOU KNOW IT CAN BE UPGRADED?
    WE ARE GIVING YOU 100% ASSURANCE UPGRADING BEFORE PAYMENT CONTACT THE JAMB OFFICIAL MR BALOGUN DAVID ON 09034189914 OR WHATSAPP IMMEDIATELY FOR MORE INFORMATION YOUR SUCCESS IS ASSURED.
    WE WILL GIVE YOU THE BEST RESULT FOR YOUR COURSE OF STUDY, WE CAN UPGRADE YOUR LOW SCORE TO 200,220,230,250 AND ABOVE. JAMB (2019/2020) UPGRADING IS AVAILABLE FOR THOSE WHO WANT’S TO UPGRADE THEIR SCORE IMMEDIATELY BEFORE THE PORTAL WILL BE FINALLY CLOSED.YOUR RESULTS WILL BE UPGRADED WITHIN 15MINS. CONTACT US ON (09034189914) FOR HELP YOUR SUCCESS IS SURE. WITH GOD ALL THINGS ARE POSSIBLE.

    Reply

  383. JAMB! JAMB!! JAMB!!!
    DO YOU PARTICIPATE IN JAMB EXAM THIS YEAR?
    DO YOU SCORE BELOW YOUR CUT-OFF MARK?
    DO YOU KNOW IT CAN BE UPGRADED?
    WE ARE GIVING YOU 100% ASSURANCE UPGRADING BEFORE PAYMENT CONTACT THE JAMB OFFICIAL MR BALOGUN DAVID ON 09068454901 OR WHATSAPP IMMEDIATELY FOR MORE INFORMATION YOUR SUCCESS IS ASSURED.
    WE WILL GIVE YOU THE BEST RESULT FOR YOUR COURSE OF STUDY, WE CAN UPGRADE YOUR LOW SCORE TO 200,220,230,250 AND ABOVE. JAMB (2019/2020) UPGRADING IS AVAILABLE FOR THOSE WHO WANT’S TO UPGRADE THEIR SCORE IMMEDIATELY BEFORE THE PORTAL WILL BE FINALLY CLOSED.YOUR RESULTS WILL BE UPGRADED WITHIN 15MINS. CONTACT US ON (09068454901) FOR HELP YOUR SUCCESS IS SURE. WITH GOD ALL THINGS ARE POSSIBLE.

    Reply

    • JAMB! JAMB!! JAMB!!!
      DO YOU PARTICIPATE IN JAMB EXAM THIS YEAR?
      DO YOU SCORE BELOW YOUR CUT-OFF MARK?
      DO YOU KNOW IT CAN BE UPGRADED?
      WE ARE GIVING YOU 100% ASSURANCE UPGRADING BEFORE PAYMENT CONTACT THE JAMB OFFICIAL MR BALOGUN DAVID ON 09034189914 OR WHATSAPP IMMEDIATELY FOR MORE INFORMATION YOUR SUCCESS IS ASSURED.
      WE WILL GIVE YOU THE BEST RESULT FOR YOUR COURSE OF STUDY, WE CAN UPGRADE YOUR LOW SCORE TO 200,220,230,250 AND ABOVE. JAMB (2019/2020) UPGRADING IS AVAILABLE FOR THOSE WHO WANT’S TO UPGRADE THEIR SCORE IMMEDIATELY BEFORE THE PORTAL WILL BE FINALLY CLOSED.YOUR RESULTS WILL BE UPGRADED WITHIN 15MINS. CONTACT US ON (09034189914) FOR HELP YOUR SUCCESS IS SURE. WITH GOD ALL THINGS ARE POSSIBLE.

      Reply

  384. JAMB! JAMB!! JAMB!!!
    DO YOU PARTICIPATE IN JAMB EXAM THIS YEAR?
    DO YOU SCORE BELOW YOUR CUT-OFF MARK?
    DO YOU KNOW IT CAN BE UPGRADED?
    WE ARE GIVING YOU 100% ASSURANCE UPGRADING BEFORE PAYMENT CONTACT THE JAMB OFFICIAL MR BALOGUN DAVID ON 09068454901 OR WHATSAPP IMMEDIATELY FOR MORE INFORMATION YOUR SUCCESS IS ASSURED.
    WE WILL GIVE YOU THE BEST RESULT FOR YOUR COURSE OF STUDY, WE CAN UPGRADE YOUR LOW SCORE TO 200,220,230,250 AND ABOVE. JAMB (2019/2020) UPGRADING IS AVAILABLE FOR THOSE WHO WANT’S TO UPGRADE THEIR SCORE IMMEDIATELY BEFORE THE PORTAL WILL BE FINALLY CLOSED.YOUR RESULTS WILL BE UPGRADED WITHIN 15MINS. CONTACT US ON (09068454901) FOR HELP YOUR SUCCESS IS SURE. WITH GOD ALL THINGS ARE POSSIBLE.

    Reply

    • JAMB! JAMB!! JAMB!!!
      DO YOU PARTICIPATE IN JAMB EXAM THIS YEAR?
      DO YOU SCORE BELOW YOUR CUT-OFF MARK?
      DO YOU KNOW IT CAN BE UPGRADED?
      WE ARE GIVING YOU 100% ASSURANCE UPGRADING BEFORE PAYMENT CONTACT THE JAMB OFFICIAL MR BALOGUN DAVID ON 09034189914 OR WHATSAPP IMMEDIATELY FOR MORE INFORMATION YOUR SUCCESS IS ASSURED.
      WE WILL GIVE YOU THE BEST RESULT FOR YOUR COURSE OF STUDY, WE CAN UPGRADE YOUR LOW SCORE TO 200,220,230,250 AND ABOVE. JAMB (2019/2020) UPGRADING IS AVAILABLE FOR THOSE WHO WANT’S TO UPGRADE THEIR SCORE IMMEDIATELY BEFORE THE PORTAL WILL BE FINALLY CLOSED.YOUR RESULTS WILL BE UPGRADED WITHIN 15MINS. CONTACT US ON (09034189914) FOR HELP YOUR SUCCESS IS SURE. WITH GOD ALL THINGS ARE POSSIBLE.

      Reply

  386. JAMB! JAMB!! JAMB!!!
    DO YOU PARTICIPATE IN JAMB EXAM THIS YEAR?
    DO YOU SCORE BELOW YOUR CUT-OFF MARK?
    DO YOU KNOW IT CAN BE UPGRADED?
    WE ARE GIVING YOU 100% ASSURANCE UPGRADING BEFORE PAYMENT CONTACT THE JAMB OFFICIAL MR BALOGUN DAVID ON 09068454901 OR WHATSAPP IMMEDIATELY FOR MORE INFORMATION YOUR SUCCESS IS ASSURED.
    WE WILL GIVE YOU THE BEST RESULT FOR YOUR COURSE OF STUDY, WE CAN UPGRADE YOUR LOW SCORE TO 200,220,230,250 AND ABOVE. JAMB (2019/2020) UPGRADING IS AVAILABLE FOR THOSE WHO WANT’S TO UPGRADE THEIR SCORE IMMEDIATELY BEFORE THE PORTAL WILL BE FINALLY CLOSED.YOUR RESULTS WILL BE UPGRADED WITHIN 15MINS. CONTACT US ON (09068454901) FOR HELP YOUR SUCCESS IS SURE. WITH GOD ALL THINGS ARE POSSIBLE.

    Reply

  387. i wrote my exam on 12 april by 9:00 am 2019 but i did not see my result yet,and i hope all candidate will gate higher score from 200 to up.by the grace of god.

    Reply

  388. I haven’t seen my result yet, I wrote it on the 13th of April but in any attempt to check the select examination year only limits to 2018

    Reply

  391. Dear jambite this is to inform you of the latest jamb exams.If you want scored above 200 in this jamb and advice, contact Mr James Bayo via +2349056873597 and also to increase your jamb score [JAMB UPGRADE].

    Reply

  409. I wrote my jamb on 11, march 2019.
    Please, sir or ma help me to check my result and send it to me. Thanks

    Reply

  414. JAMB UPGRADE NOTIFICATION
    jamb CBT 2019 Result Score Upgrading is still going on. Upgarde your
    jamb low score result 135-250 now before the result correction portal
    close. Check & upgrade your
    2019 jamb CBT score now from official, result not yet out, interested
    Candidates should call result rectification/correction portal Mr
    MONDAY email us Info @: [email protected]
    Call: +2347010852818
    Whatsapp +2347010852818
    Mr Monday
    now for Assistance Mr MONDAY
    Abuja.

    Reply

  415. JAMB! JAMB!! JAMB!!!
    DO YOU PARTICIPATE IN JAMB EXAM THIS YEAR?
    DO YOU SCORE BELOW YOUR CUT-OFF MARK?
    DO YOU KNOW IT CAN BE UPGRADED?
    WE ARE GIVING YOU 100% ASSURANCE UPGRADING BEFORE PAYMENT CONTACT THE JAMB OFFICIAL MR BALOGUN DAVID ON 09034446032 OR WHATSAPP IMMEDIATELY FOR MORE INFORMATION YOUR SUCCESS IS ASSURED.
    WE WILL GIVE YOU THE BEST RESULT FOR YOUR COURSE OF STUDY, WE CAN UPGRADE YOUR LOW SCORE TO 200,220,230,250 AND ABOVE. JAMB (2019/2020) UPGRADING IS AVAILABLE FOR THOSE WHO WANT’S TO UPGRADE THEIR SCORE IMMEDIATELY BEFORE THE PORTAL WILL BE FINALLY CLOSED.YOUR RESULTS WILL BE UPGRADED WITHIN 15MINS. CONTACT US ON (09034446032) FOR HELP YOUR SUCCESS IS SURE. WITH GOD ALL THINGS ARE POSSIBLE.

    Reply

  417. I WANT TO TRAVEL TO USA, CANADA, UK AND SCHENGEN COUNTRIES, HERE IS THE OPPORTUNITY FOR YOU. CALL us <<Phone on 09068454901
    Our offer Packages are as follows:
    1: USA 2yrs VISA (Single Adults= N500,000, while Married couples with kids N800,000)
    2: UK 6Months Visa (Single Adults= N300,000, while Married couples with kids N600, 000)
    3: CANADA 6Months Visa (Single Adults=N400,000, while Married couples with kids N600,000)
    4: Schengen 3Months Visa (Single Adults=N500,000, while Married couples with kids N700,000)
    5: We also offer study packages to study in UK, CANADA AND NETHERLAND FOR B.SC , MASTERS, or CERTIFICATE short courses of your choice. (Tuition fees are very low!!! And you can be working while studying)
    Please note that in the ABOVE packages, there is no “DOWN PAYMENT”. The 100% ABOVE PAYMENT is to be paid after you VISA is out/confirmed to you. (NO BLIND BUSINESS/PAYMENT).
    Please only serious interested persons should contact us with below contacts info:

    Phone : 09068454901

    Reply

  418. JAMB! JAMB!! JAMB!!!
    DO YOU PARTICIPATE IN JAMB EXAM THIS YEAR?
    DO YOU SCORE BELOW YOUR CUT-OFF MARK?
    DO YOU KNOW IT CAN BE UPGRADED?
    WE ARE GIVING YOU 100% ASSURANCE UPGRADING BEFORE PAYMENT CONTACT THE JAMB OFFICIAL MR BALOGUN DAVID ON 09068454901 OR WHATSAPP IMMEDIATELY FOR MORE INFORMATION YOUR SUCCESS IS ASSURED.
    WE WILL GIVE YOU THE BEST RESULT FOR YOUR COURSE OF STUDY, WE CAN UPGRADE YOUR LOW SCORE TO 200,220,230,250 AND ABOVE. JAMB (2019/2020) UPGRADING IS AVAILABLE FOR THOSE WHO WANT’S TO UPGRADE THEIR SCORE IMMEDIATELY BEFORE THE PORTAL WILL BE FINALLY CLOSED.YOUR RESULTS WILL BE UPGRADED WITHIN 15MINS. CONTACT US ON (09068454901) FOR HELP YOUR SUCCESS IS SURE. WITH GOD ALL THINGS ARE POSSIBLE.

    Reply

  423. Wanna upgrade your jamb score text me on whatapps now 09021309382 to get your score text me for more details. If you find it hard to check your result text me or call me now

    Reply

  442. When I try to sign into the portal its not bringing up the print result icon,just an empty space but you can’t type in it

    Reply

  454. JAMB! JAMB!! JAMB!!!
    DO YOU PARTICIPATE IN JAMB EXAM THIS YEAR?
    DO YOU SCORE BELOW YOUR CUT-OFF MARK?
    DO YOU KNOW IT CAN BE UPGRADED?
    WE ARE GIVING YOU 100% ASSURANCE UPGRADING BEFORE PAYMENT CONTACT THE JAMB OFFICIAL MR BALOGUN DAVID ON 09034189914 OR WHATSAPP IMMEDIATELY FOR MORE INFORMATION YOUR SUCCESS IS ASSURED.
    WE WILL GIVE YOU THE BEST RESULT FOR YOUR COURSE OF STUDY, WE CAN UPGRADE YOUR LOW SCORE FROM 140 BELOW TO 200,220,230,250 AND ABOVE. JAMB (2019/2020) UPGRADING IS AVAILABLE FOR THOSE WHO WANT’S TO UPGRADE THEIR SCORE IMMEDIATELY BEFORE THE PORTAL WILL BE FINALLY CLOSED.YOUR RESULTS WILL BE UPGRADED WITHIN 15MINS. CONTACT US ON (09034189914) FOR HELP YOUR SUCCESS IS SURE. WITH GOD ALL THINGS ARE POSSIBLE.

    Reply

  455. JAMB! JAMB!! JAMB!!!
    DO YOU PARTICIPATE IN JAMB EXAM THIS YEAR?
    DO YOU SCORE BELOW YOUR CUT-OFF MARK?
    DO YOU KNOW IT CAN BE UPGRADED?
    WE ARE GIVING YOU 100% ASSURANCE UPGRADING BEFORE PAYMENT CONTACT THE JAMB OFFICIAL MR BALOGUN DAVID ON 09034189914 OR WHATSAPP IMMEDIATELY FOR MORE INFORMATION YOUR SUCCESS IS ASSURED.
    WE WILL GIVE YOU THE BEST RESULT FOR YOUR COURSE OF STUDY, WE CAN UPGRADE YOUR LOW SCORE FROM 140 BELOW TO 200,220,230,250 AND ABOVE. JAMB (2019/2020) UPGRADING IS AVAILABLE FOR THOSE WHO WANT’S TO UPGRADE THEIR SCORE IMMEDIATELY BEFORE THE PORTAL WILL BE FINALLY CLOSED.YOUR RESULTS WILL BE UPGRADED WITHIN 15MINS. CONTACT US ON (09034189914) FOR HELP YOUR SUCCESS IS SURE. WITH GOD ALL THINGS ARE POSSIBLE.

    Reply

  456. JAMB! JAMB!! JAMB!!!
    DO YOU PARTICIPATE IN JAMB EXAM THIS YEAR?
    DO YOU SCORE BELOW YOUR CUT-OFF MARK?
    DO YOU KNOW IT CAN BE UPGRADED?
    WE ARE GIVING YOU 100% ASSURANCE UPGRADING BEFORE PAYMENT CONTACT THE JAMB OFFICIAL MR BALOGUN DAVID ON 09034189914 OR WHATSAPP IMMEDIATELY FOR MORE INFORMATION YOUR SUCCESS IS ASSURED.
    WE WILL GIVE YOU THE BEST RESULT FOR YOUR COURSE OF STUDY, WE CAN UPGRADE YOUR LOW SCORE FROM 140 BELOW TO 200,220,230,250 AND ABOVE. JAMB (2019/2020) UPGRADING IS AVAILABLE FOR THOSE WHO WANT’S TO UPGRADE THEIR SCORE IMMEDIATELY BEFORE THE PORTAL WILL BE FINALLY CLOSED.YOUR RESULTS WILL BE UPGRADED WITHIN 15MINS. CONTACT US ON (09034189914) FOR HELP YOUR SUCCESS IS SURE. WITH GOD ALL THINGS ARE POSSIBLE.

    Reply

  457. JAMB! JAMB!! JAMB!!!
    DO YOU PARTICIPATE IN JAMB EXAM THIS YEAR?
    DO YOU SCORE BELOW YOUR CUT-OFF MARK?
    DO YOU KNOW IT CAN BE UPGRADED?
    WE ARE GIVING YOU 100% ASSURANCE UPGRADING BEFORE PAYMENT CONTACT THE JAMB OFFICIAL MR BALOGUN DAVID ON 09034189914 OR WHATSAPP IMMEDIATELY FOR MORE INFORMATION YOUR SUCCESS IS ASSURED.
    WE WILL GIVE YOU THE BEST RESULT FOR YOUR COURSE OF STUDY, WE CAN UPGRADE YOUR LOW SCORE FROM 140 BELOW TO 200,220,230,250 AND ABOVE. JAMB (2019/2020) UPGRADING IS AVAILABLE FOR THOSE WHO WANT’S TO UPGRADE THEIR SCORE IMMEDIATELY BEFORE THE PORTAL WILL BE FINALLY CLOSED.YOUR RESULTS WILL BE UPGRADED WITHIN 15MINS. CONTACT US ON (09034189914) FOR HELP YOUR SUCCESS IS SURE. WITH GOD ALL THINGS ARE POSSIBLE.

    Reply

  459. WARNING!!! PLEASE I ADVISE YOU ALL TO IGNORE THIS SCAMMY WEBSITE. THIS IS A PHOTOSHOPPED JAMB RESULT FROM AWAJIS WEBSITE. IGNORE. THIS IS A SPREADER OF FAKE NEWS. GOOGLE JAMB RESULT. GO TO IMAGES. CHOOSE JAMB RESULT AND YOU WILL SEE THE ORIGINAL. THIS IS THE LINK Jamb 2018 Result is OUT! How to Check JAMB Result 2018 … – Awajis
    https://awajis.com/jamb/result/

    Reply

  460. PLEASE I ADVISE YOU ALL TO IGNORE THIS SCAMMY WEBSITE. THIS IS A PHOTOSHOPPED JAMB RESULT FROM AWAJIS WEBSITE. IGNORE. THIS IS A SPREADER OF FAKE NEWS. GOOGLE JAMB RESULT. GO TO IMAGES. CHOOSE JAMB RESULT AND YOU WILL SEE THE ORIGINAL. THIS IS THE LINK Jamb 2018 Result is OUT! How to Check JAMB Result 2018 … – Awajis
    https://awajis.com/jamb/result/

    Reply

    • PLEASE I ADVISE YOU ALL TO IGNORE THIS SCAMMY WEBSITE. THIS IS A PHOTOSHOPPED JAMB RESULT FROM AWAJIS WEBSITE. IGNORE. THIS IS A SPREADER OF FAKE NEWS. GOOGLE JAMB RESULT. GO TO IMAGES. CHOOSE JAMB RESULT AND YOU WILL SEE THE ORIGINAL. THIS IS THE LINK Jamb 2018 Result is OUT! How to Check JAMB Result 2018 … – Awajis
      https://awajis.com/jamb/result/ LISTEN OOOH

      Reply

    • PLEASE I ADVISE YOU ALL TO IGNORE THIS SCAMMY WEBSITE. THIS IS A PHOTOSHOPPED JAMB RESULT FROM AWAJIS WEBSITE. IGNORE. THIS IS A SPREADER OF FAKE NEWS. GOOGLE JAMB RESULT. GO TO IMAGES. CHOOSE JAMB RESULT AND YOU WILL SEE THE ORIGINAL. THIS IS THE LINK Jamb 2018 Result is OUT! How to Check JAMB Result 2018 … – Awajis
      https://awajis.com/jamb/result/

      Reply

  469. @ Morenikeji Korede, as far you did not use d same password u used last year for your profile this year there is no need to be worry. I registered many students with such problem all I did was to choose a password different what that they used last year.

    Reply

  477. JAMB! JAMB!! JAMB!!!
    DO YOU PARTICIPATE IN JAMB EXAM THIS YEAR?
    DO YOU SCORE BELOW YOUR CUT-OFF MARK?
    DO YOU KNOW IT CAN BE UPGRADED?
    WE ARE GIVING YOU 100% ASSURANCE UPGRADING BEFORE PAYMENT CONTACT THE JAMB OFFICIAL MR BALOGUN DAVID ON 09034446032 OR WHATSAPP IMMEDIATELY FOR MORE INFORMATION YOUR SUCCESS IS ASSURED.
    WE WILL GIVE YOU THE BEST RESULT FOR YOUR COURSE OF STUDY, WE CAN UPGRADE YOUR LOW SCORE TO 200,220,230,250 AND ABOVE. JAMB (2019/2020) UPGRADING IS AVAILABLE FOR THOSE WHO WANT’S TO UPGRADE THEIR SCORE IMMEDIATELY BEFORE THE PORTAL WILL BE FINALLY CLOSED.YOUR RESULTS WILL BE UPGRADED WITHIN 15MINS. CONTACT US ON (09034446032) FOR HELP YOUR SUCCESS IS SURE. WITH GOD ALL THINGS ARE POSSIBLE.

    Reply

  478. Am in tears right now i wrote my exam yesterday hoping to get my result only to find out it was the same simcard i used for last year and this year’s profile code. Though i didnt gain admission last year.
    Is this year another waste? What can i do? Am i hopeless this year? Please what can i do everyone. I couldnt sleep all through the night thinking of how to break the ice to everyone around me.

    Reply

    • @ Morenikeji Korede, as far you did not use d same password u used last year for your profile this year there is no need to be worry. I registered many students with such problem all I did was to choose a password different what that they used last year.

      Reply

  487. I write my jamb on Friday which is on 12 and the result is not yet out please can u people do something about this result of ours

    Reply

  507. JAMB! JAMB!! JAMB!!!
    DO YOU PARTICIPATE IN JAMB EXAM THIS YEAR?
    DO YOU SCORE BELOW YOUR CUT-OFF MARK?
    DO YOU KNOW IT CAN BE UPGRADED?
    WE ARE GIVING YOU 100% ASSURANCE UPGRADING BEFORE PAYMENT CONTACT THE JAMB OFFICIAL MR BALOGUN DAVID ON 09034446032 OR WHATSAPP IMMEDIATELY FOR MORE INFORMATION YOUR SUCCESS IS ASSURED.
    WE WILL GIVE YOU THE BEST RESULT FOR YOUR COURSE OF STUDY, WE CAN UPGRADE YOUR LOW SCORE TO 200,220,230,250 AND ABOVE. JAMB (2019/2020) UPGRADING IS AVAILABLE FOR THOSE WHO WANT’S TO UPGRADE THEIR SCORE IMMEDIATELY BEFORE THE PORTAL WILL BE FINALLY CLOSED.YOUR RESULTS WILL BE UPGRADED WITHIN 15MINS. CONTACT US ON (09034446032) FOR HELP YOUR SUCCESS IS SURE. WITH GOD ALL THINGS ARE POSSIBLE.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*