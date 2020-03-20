BREAKING: WAEC postpones May/June WASSCE over coronavirus

March 20, 2020 Sam Gabriel LATEST NEWS

WAEC Timetable for School Candidates (May/June Examinations) 2020/2021

BREAKING: WAEC postpones May/June WASSCE over coronavirus – The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has postponed the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates, 2020 indefinitely.

In a statement, WAEC Nigeria’s Head of National Office, Mr. Patrick Ehidiamen Areghan, said the examination scheduled to begin April 6, 2020 in member countries, was postponed as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.

The statement reads in part: “The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) in Nigeria, nay, the West African sub-region, has decided to put on hold the conduct of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination

(WASSCE) for School Candidates, 2020, earlier scheduled to commence on April 6, 2020.

“This is as a result of the impact of the novel and deadly Corona Virus pandemic (COVID-19) and the serious implications it has for the conduct of the WASSCE for school candidates, 2020, coupled with the anxieties it has generated among the populace.

“This decision is a demonstration of the organisation’s concern and support for the various protocols being put in place by the Federal and State Governments of Nigeria and the governments of the other member countries to check the spread of the disease.

Areghan said the timetable for the examination had been suspended and would be “reviewed once the health situation improves.”

