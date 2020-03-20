Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Jamb result News: 10 trending Utme result news today, March 20, 2020 – The Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) 2020 registration have ended, as a result candidates and wards need to keep abreast of all the information and news about the examination.

We bring you top JAMB trending news for UTME 2020 as at today March 20, 2020:

JAMB releases another 450,000 candidates’ results – The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released another batch of results of about 450, 000 candidates who sat for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) on Tuesday.

Head of Media and Information Dr. Fabian Benjamin disclosed this yesterday in a statement.

He urged candidates who sat for the examination on Tuesday to check their results by sending ‘RESULT’ to 55019 and not on the board’s website.

Benjamin said the board has not cancelled the results of its examination conducted last Saturday as being speculated on the social media.

He said that the results of the first day of the examination were placed on its website, adding that some fraudulent individuals were copying and manipulating them to deceive unsuspecting candidates.

The JAMB spokesperson said this made the board to move the results to the mobile platform for candidates to use “their unique phone numbers used in registering for the examination to access their results.”

He urged the candidates to disregard rumours making the rounds that the results have been cancelled.

The statement reads: “The result of the over 450,000 candidates who sat for the exam on Tuesday will also be released before noon today. (Wednesday).

“To check their results, candidates are to send ‘RESULT’ to 55019 and not on the board’s website.

“We urge the public to always cross check information provided on the social media.

1) UTME 2020: New method to check JAMB results as portal shuts down – The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Wednesday urged candidates to check results using their telephone numbers because its portal has been shut down – Check here!

Recall that the board on Monday, released results of 312,000 candidates who sat for the exam on Saturday.

However, candidates were on Tuesday unable to check their results.

Speaking on the developments, Head, Media and Information, Dr Fabian Benjamin, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) said it had shut down its portal following attempt by some fraudsters to alter results of candidates.

”Results of the 469,000 candidates who wrote on Monday have been released and candidates are to check their results by typing ‘RESULT’ and sending to 55019 with their unique telephone numbers for their scores…Read more here!

2) Jamb speaks on cancelling 2020 Utme result – The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has distanced itself from rumours in some quarters that results of its 2020 UTME taken on Saturday, March 14 and Monday, March 16 had been cancelled.

Dr Fabian Benjamin, Head, Media and Information, made the clarification in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos.

According to him, such rumours are the handiwork of fraudsters and should be disregarded.

He described the rumour as wicked, malicious and misleading…Read more here!

3) 2020 UTME: JAMB releases results – The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released results of 312,000 candidates who sat for Saturday’s 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) – Check jamb result here!

Dr Fabian Benjamin, Board’s Head, Media, and Information, who made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday urged all concerned candidates to check their profiles for the results.

Benjamin said the board is optimistic that the entire exercise will be hitch-free, as it has worked assiduously to ensure that this year’s examination process becomes one of the best ever conducted in recent times.

4) UTME result: How to Check JAMB Result 2020| Jamb Result Checker – The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB Result for 2020. You can check your JAMB UTME Result online yourself without the use of scratch card. It’s EASY and FREE.

JAMB, has released the result of the Computer Based Test of the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME, for the candidates that wrote the examination on 14th March, 2020. Please see how to check your result below;

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Examination Board (JAMB) have said that the results for the 2020 UTME are now ready and available online. The JAMB UTME Results has been sent to your email and mobile phone numbers used during registrations. Also, you can check your Jamb Score using your Jamb RegNo only. Please see the link above or at the end of this post – Check jamb result here!

How to check JAMB CBT 2020 UTME Results Online

See How to Check Your Jamb UTME CBT Result Online for FREE. You can check your Jamb 2020 Result yourself with Mobile Phone or Laptop. Follow the Guide provided below…Read more here!

5) JAMB to provide sanitizers as 1.9m candidates begin sitting for 2020 UTME – The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says not less than 1,900,000 candidates will sit for the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The exam which begins on Saturday, March 14, 2020, will be written across over 600 Computer-Based Test centres nationwide.

JAMB says arrangement has been made to provide hand gloves and hand sanitisers for candidates and its workers taking part in the exam.

According to Punch, JAMB has also deployed operatives of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Department of State Services to CBT centres to monitor activities within each hall through the Closed-Circuit Television.

However, in the board’s weekly bulletin, 63 centres will not be participating in the 2020 UTME due to various infractions, adding that 16 of them suspended only after the February 18 mock examination.

6) JAMB 2020: Important update for UTME candidates as exam draws closer – The 2020 JAMB examination will hold approximately one week from now. Thus far, we have provided you with almost all the resources for you to prepare adequately for the exam. While you are preparing earnestly for the exam, there are few things we think you also need to keep in mind as the exam date approaches.

JAMB CBT Question Format

You will be given two hours to answer 180 questions; 60 for English, and 40 for each of the other subjects. Speed, and accuracy matter a lot. If you have been using the JAMB CBT Mobile App (for android mobile phones) and JAMB CBT Software (for Desktops and Laptops), the examination should be simple enough…Read more here!

7) JAMB Exam Slip Printing for 2020 UTME Begins March 7th – JAMB has disclosed that the printing of 2020 JAMB Exam Slip would commence March 7th, 2020; that is one week before the examination. The reprinted slips will bear candidates’ schedule for the examination: date, time and center as well as other necessary information about the examination.

According to the board, from March 7th, candidates will have their slips placed on their profiles. The board may also send messages to candidates, informing them when to reprint their e-slip.

We will also provide detailed steps for candidates to print their slips directly from the JAMB’s e-portal.

The date for the main examination remains March 14th – 4th April, 2020. Don’t fail to download the 2020 JAMB Mobile App and the 2020 JAMB CBT Software. These are tools you need to get yourself adequately ready for this exam…Read more here!

8) JAMB mock exam results released? – See How to Check JAMB Mock Result – The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) will soon release the results of its 2020 Mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) conducted on February 18, 2020 – Check here!

The optional mock examination of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for secondary school leavers will start on Tuesday with about 350,000 candidates participating across Nigeria.

“About 64 computer-based centres across the country will be used for mock examination and 350,000 candidates will be writing the examination,” the registrar of the examination body, Ishaq Oloyede, said.

9) JAMB begins mock examination Tuesday for 350,000 candidates – The optional mock examination of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for secondary school leavers will start on Tuesday with about 350,000 candidates participating across Nigeria.“About 64 computer-based centres across the country will be used for mock examination and 350,000 candidates will be writing the examination,” the registrar of the examination body, Ishaq Oloyede, said.

Mr Oloyede spoke in Abuja on Monday during the commissioning of the N230million Central Admission Processing System (CAPS) of JAMB.

10) JAMB CBT portal: Practice UTME CBT past questions & answers for free –

The Joint Admissions and matriculation board (JAMB) has intensified efforts in ensuring credible CBT centers for future UTME exams; as a result more candidates will partake in the examination through a computer based test (CBT) – CLICK HERE to take the test!