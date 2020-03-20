JAMB Results 2020 Online Checking Steps at www.jamb.org.ng

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

JAMB Results 2020 Online Checking Steps | www.jamb.org.ng – First of all, I will like to wish every candidates that participated in the Joint Admission and Matriculations Board (JAMB) 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) a very big congratulations for successful release of results. Please you can proceed below for your UTME Results 2020 Online Checking

We understand the importance of checking your 2020 UTME Result because that happens to be the next thing that comes to every candidate’s mind after successful EXAM like this.

However, I guess you already know that You can now check your UTME Result online yourself without the use of a scratch card. It’s EASY and FREE!

So without taking much time here again, kindly follow the steps outlined below that will help you access your 2020 UTME Results or JAMB 2020 Result

UTME Results 2020 Online Checking Steps

Below are the 4 simple steps to check your 2020 JAMB UTME result online without scratch card i.e. FREE!

STEP 1.

Go to UTME result checking portal at https://www.jamb.org.ng/eFacility/CheckUTMEResults.

STEP 2.

Enter your JAMB Registration Number/Email Address in the required column.

STEP 3.

Click on ‘Check My Results’.

STEP 4.

The portal will load your result if it’s ready.

So here you go, with is STEPS UTME Results 2020 Online Checking will never be a problem for you. So you can use it to check yours or your Friend JAMB Results too.

In Summary

you must understand that UTME results are released in batches. If the portal returns with ‘You Do Not Have Any Result Yet’, that implies your result is not yet ready. So you have to check back later.

Remember to use the comment box below in asking any of your questions for possible solutions.