Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB & Biafra news Today Friday, March 20, 2020 – one million man march in US, others top today’s Biafra news in Nigerian newspapers today Friday, March 20, 2020 – This is the summary of top 10 trending Nnamdi Kanu and Biafra news Today Friday, March 20, 2020.

Below are Nnamdi Kanu & Biafra news in Nigerian Newspapers today:

1) Struggle for Biafra will be accomplished in my time – Kanu: Leader of proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has said the struggle for the actualisation of sovereign state of Biafra will be accomplished in his life time.

He said this on Sunday in a recorded audio made available to the Nation in Owerri, Imo State.

Kanu said that those asking for Igbo presidency are wasting their time as such agitation was not what the Igbo need but actualisation of Biafra.

“Those asking for Igbo presidency are wasting their time. We don’t need your presidency, what we need is Biafra.”

He vowed that actualisation of sovereign state of Biafra would be realised in his life time as the IPOB was determined to liberate Biafraland from the clutches of darkness.

2) IPOB’s Nnamdi Kanu Accuses Britain Of Killing Biafra, Vows To Restore It – The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has accused Britain of being responsible for the ‘death’ of Biafra republic.

The secessionist leader in a claim on his Twitter account on Saturday, said the Republic of Biafra – which existed between 1967 and 1970 – was ‘unlawfully made defunct’ by Britain.

Recall that the period between 1967 and 1970 was Nigeria’s civil war period when federal forces engaged the Biafran forces who wanted to break away from the country.

It is believed Britain secretly provided support for the federal forces in terms of weapons and military intelligence during the civil war.

3) Biafra: Kanu to lead IPOB one million man march in US – Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu has disclosed the plan by his group to stage a million man march in Capitol Hill, Washington DC, USA for the agitation of Biafra and condemnation of various insecurity challenges in Nigeria, as well as the recent decisions of the Supreme Court.

Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful disclosed this in a press statement he made available to newsmen in Owerri, yesterday.

According to the statement, “the global and indomitable family of the Indigenous People of Biafra, ably led by our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu wish to humbly notify Biafrans, friends of Biafra, persecuted Judeo-Christian communities in Nigeria, victims of terrorism and state sponsored genocide, including all who are reeling from brutal land grabbing tendencies of the vandals from the Sahel, about the upcoming IPOB One Million Man Match scheduled to hold in Washington DC on 20th of June 2020.

4) ‘Biafra Is Buried’, Former Presidential Aspirant Tells Nnamdi Kanu, Other Agitators – “Biafra is buried“, a former Presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba has told Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and other pro-Biafra agitators agitating for the Republic of Biafra.

It was gathered that Garba, a former Presidential aspirant on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) made this comment on the micro-blogging site, Twitter, in response to Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe for speaking against the Senate’s approval of $22.79bn external loan requested for by President Muhammadu Buhari.

This online news platform understands that Senate President, Ahmad Lawan had approved the loan following a heated debate in the Nigerian Senate which ended up in a closed session that lasted for 30minutes.

Abaribe, a senator on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Nigeria’s main opposition party, had tackled Lawan for “shutting out the rest of the senate members out on the approval of the loan.”

“We are going to pass a loan of $22.7billion for which we are being denied the privilege to express our reservations. You are putting us in a very impossible position.

“There are some aspect of this loan that we object to. I want to ask on behalf of our colleagues here that we take these items one by one and vote on them.”

“I want to quote one popular saying that he who goes a borrowing, goes a sorrowing,” Abaribe had said.

5) Why it’s difficult for Ndigbo to forget Biafra –Nnabuife: Chairman, Anambra South Traditional Rulers Forum, His Royal Majesty, Igwe Emmanuel Nnabuife, Ezeoha of Isseke in Ihiala LGA, Anambra State has taken a critical look at the war against corruption under President Muhammadu Buhari’s watch, pointing out some loopholes.

What is your assessment of Buhari – led administration in terms of fight against corruption?

Well, the way to fight corruption or fighting corruption means more than the present government is doing. If the fight is selective, then it is counter productive. If on the other hand the fight is by lip service, it is also counter productive.

There are many ways of fighting corruption – increasing productivity and making sure that more jobs are created. If the vice of society becomes reduced. Fighting corruption should not only be talked about but also demonstrated in all strata of life in the country.

Fighting corruption means there won’t be anything that will be anti economic, anti government and anti society.

When your government is nepotic, you’re not fighting any corruption because you are aggravating the indices of corruption. You should put square peg in a square hole.

6) Insecurity: Biafra group rejects community policing, faults Southeast governors – Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL, has rejected a community policing format proposed by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP for the Southeast region.

The BNYL also faulted Southeast leaders for accepting the idea.

National leader of the group, Princewill Chimezie Richard while addressing reporters in Owerri, Imo State capital on Saturday, said that any security still controlled by the Federal government ends in futility.

He lamented decision of the Southeast governors to sideline Ohanaeze Ndigbo and other Pan Igbo organizations who have rejected the proposed community policing.

He said the leadership of Igboland and other areas in the east rest with these social-cultural organizations and not the political leaders

7) Killings: We’ll give herdsmen bloodiest retaliation – Biafra group vows: The Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL, has condemned the recent killing of seven villagers in Delta State by suspected Fulani herdsmen, vowing to retaliate.

Recall that the corpses of eight farmers, reportedly killed by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen at Uwheru in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, last Friday were recently exhumed by a search team made up of police personnel and representatives of the community for investigation.

Two of the corpses were exhumed on Sunday, while six others were exhumed on Monday afternoon.

BNYL Chief of General Staff, Linus Asuquo Essien, in a statement to DAILY POST on Friday blamed Southern leaders for the continuous attacks in the region.

8) Imo: Uzodinma must quit Govt House March 9 – Biafra Zionists: Members of the Biafra Zionists Federation, BZF, on Wednesday, issued a fresh ultimatum to the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

The pro-Biafra group said Uzodinma must quit the Imo Government House by March 9, 2020 for the sacked Hon. Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

This is also as they threatened to drag President Muhammadu Buhari and Service Chiefs to the International Criminal Court, ICC, over the latest killings across the country.

The group spoke in reaction to the reported killing and burying of 7 villagers in Delta State community by suspected herdsmen.

9) Nnamdi Kanu: Family commends police, journalists – Family of the Leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, has commended the Abia State Police Command and journalists for their contributions towards the peaceful burial of their parents.

Briefing newsmen at their country home at Isiama Afaraukwu, spokesman of the family, Kanunta Kanu, said their parents were embodiment of peace while they lived.

He explained that this accounted for why his father, as the traditional ruler of Afaraukwu, was given the title of Omeudo, stressing that he lived with that peaceful virtue till death.

Kanu said the family was grateful to journalists within and outside Abia for bringing what transpired at the burial to the entire world.

10) Insecurity: Only thriving industry is terrorism ― IPOB: The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Monday, condemned in its entirety the alleged killings of innocent people in Delta State by Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, saying that the only thriving and booming industry in the present administration is terrorism industry by herdsmen.

IPOB also said that with what the MACBAN is currently doing in Delta State only the actions by IPOB and its leaders Maxi Nnamdi Kanu’s counsel will save the people from being slaughtered like fowls in the state.

In a statement by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, the group while commending the bravery of Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, in condemning the alleged Nigerian Army involvement in the killing, asked him not yo relent in saving his people by encouraging them on the need for self-defence.