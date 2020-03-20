Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Utme 2020: Check JAMB Results Using JAMB Registration Number – This is a comprehensive guide on how to check your JAMB UTME results; Utme result also called notification of result – this, you’re able to print as soon as JAMB releases the outcome of your CBT exams. The result will contain:

Name of the candidates

JAMB registration number

Candidate’s Date of Birth

State of Origin

Exams Number and

The name of the centre where you sat for the exams

List of the subjects written and score in each

JAMB notification of results will not detail you’re:

Passport photo

Schools of choice and courses chosen

How to Check Utme Results Online

First, you will need any of the following to be able to check your score.

JAMB Registration number

Candidate’s email (used for the JAMB registration)

Candidate’s phone Number (used for the registration)

Follow the steps below to check and print your result

Visit JAMB home page and click on Check UTME Results Or visit the result checking link straight https://www.jamb.org.ng/ExamSlipPrinting Enter any of your JAMB registration number, phone number or email. Click on check result. A pop window will open and display the result. Preview the result and print

Why You Need To Immediately Print Utme Result

We have a series of reports in the past regards JAMB changing the marks of some students after they’d already checked their results. Candidates, who have once checked the results on phones but never printed, later complained of reduction/increase in their scores after rechecking when they were ready to print out.

Most of these cases were confirmed true even though JAMB may deny it.

This is why you must check your result as soon as possible. Then, print it and keep your printout for record purpose.

Print Original JAMB Results Online

There’s a big difference between Utme result (the one discussed above) and the one called ORIGINAL Utme RESULT.

Original JAMB result will display more information than notification of result. It will further show:

Passport photo

Schools of choice and courses chosen

While candidates usually print the Utme result for about N200 in the local cafes, printing Original result will cost around N1,700. This price change is because original result involves paying to JAMB N1,000 (excluding online/Remita charges). And note that it has to be printed in colour which will increase a café’s service charge.

See how Original Utme result look and how to print it here.

Printing Original JAMB result doesn’t have to be immediately. You will mostly need it when your post UTME registration and school’s admission exercise begins or after being offered admission.