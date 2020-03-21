Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

How to Check JAMB Utme Result 2020 via SMS – Would you want to check your JAMB 2020 result? It’s quite impossible using the normal way since jamb has officially blocked their Portal for checking results for free. Before you can check your scores, you’ll need to spend N50 through SMS.

Quite commendable from JAMB, this new method.

How to Check JAMB Result 2020 via SMS

It’s quick and easy. Simply send Result to 55019.

You will be charged N50.

Please take note that before sending it, you must have up to N50 balance on your simcard.

HOW TO CHECK UTME RESULT WITH SMS:

Here is how you can quickly and easily check your UTME result via SMS using this short guide below.

Type ‘RESULT’ followed by candidate’s surname, first name, and middle name, and then send to the shortcode, “55019”

Example: Result Chimela Musa Tayo and send it to 55019

Please take note that the service costs N50.

The JAMB Registrar today in FCT Abuja, Prof. Ishaq shared this new method disclosing to newsmen that this new way of checking results was to prevent candidates from paying cyber cafe operators huge amount of money for checking results.

How to check JAMB CBT 2020 UTME Results Online

See How to Check Your Jamb UTME CBT Result Online for FREE. You can check your Jamb 2020 Result yourself with Mobile Phone or Laptop. Follow the Guide provided below.

But before you proceed to check your Utme Result, note that as of now, you are limited to only 5 TIMES of checking your result after which you will be asked to purchase Jamb e-facility card.

Step 1. Go to JAMB UTME e-Registration Portal here: http://www.jamb.org.ng/eFacility

Step 2. When the page loads up, Login and click on the box”Check 2020 UTME Examination Results”

Step 3. Your score will be displayed on your computer screen or it will display “You Do Not Have Any Result Yet“.