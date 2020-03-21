Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Jamb reveals when Utme results will be uploaded in candidates’ profiles – The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has given an update on when the 2020 UTME results will be uploaded in candidates’ profiles.

FINANCIAL WATCH gathered the Board said plans were already in place to forward the results of the 2020 UTME to individual candidate’s online registration profiles where they could view and have such printed.

The Board’s Head, Media and Information, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Lagos.

Benjamin, who said the Board, appreciated the concerns of those candidates who had challenges accessing their results, expressed the Board’s sincere apologies about the development.

He noted that the Board was partnering with the network providers in ensuring quality service in an attempt to forestall such occurrences in its subsequent examinations.

NAN reports that results for the 2020 UTME were released about two days after taking the CBT.

Over 1.9 million candidates registered for the examination, and JAMB says over 1.3 million of them have so far accessed their results using the result checker code 55019.