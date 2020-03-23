Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Coronavirus forces Access Bank to close branch in Lagos – Access Bank Plc has temporarily closed its Ligali Ayorinde branch in Victoria Island, Lagos after a visitor tested positive for coronavirus.

“We have confirmed that an individual who visited our Ligali Ayorinde branch on Monday 16th March 2020, has tested positive for coronavirus,” Access Bank said in a statement on Monday.

“He was symptom-free as at the time of visit and he is currently being monitored at an Isolation Centre in Yaba.”

A source told The Guardian that the visitor was a former staff of the banks who returned from the UK recently and that the branch was fumigated on Monday morning after the bank learned of him testing positive for coronavirus.

Group head, corporate communications at the bank, Amaechi Okobi told staff in an internal email sent at 12:14 on Monday that all gym, creche, staff canteens and lunchrooms will be closed from Monday. Staff were advised to bring their food from home.

Staff have also been barred from moving “across locations” and were told to stay on their respective floors.

Okobi also said all meetings will take place online. It also advised employees returning from leave “to self-report and/or self isolate as they resume using the Staff Travel Declaration” form.