Enugu Rangers striker Ifeanyi George dies in road accident – Enugu Rangers striker Ifeanyi George was today killed in road accident, his club announced.

“We just heard of this disturbing news,” said Rangers general manager Davidson Owumi.

“We call for prayers in this hour of pains.”

George was in the car along with several other Rangers teammates when it ran into what appeared to be stationary heavy duty truck Sunday morning along the Onitsha-Agbor-Benin road.

He was heading to Lagos from Enugu.

Rangers gave their players a break following the postponement of the NPFL in midweek on account of the Coronavirus Pandemic.

‘The Flying Antelopes’ are fourth on the NPFL table with 37 points.