Enugu Rangers striker Ifeanyi George dies in road accident

March 23, 2020 Sam Gabriel LATEST NEWS

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/  to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!




Enugu Rangers striker Ifeanyi George dies in road accident
Enugu Rangers striker Ifeanyi George dies in road accident

Enugu Rangers striker Ifeanyi George dies in road accident – Enugu Rangers striker Ifeanyi George was today killed in road accident, his club announced.

“We just heard of this disturbing news,” said Rangers general manager Davidson Owumi.

“We call for prayers in this hour of pains.”

George was in the car along with several other Rangers teammates when it ran into what appeared to be stationary heavy duty truck Sunday morning along the Onitsha-Agbor-Benin road.

Enugu Rangers striker Ifeanyi George dies in road accident
Enugu Rangers striker Ifeanyi George dies in road accident

He was heading to Lagos from Enugu.

Rangers gave their players a break following the postponement of the NPFL in midweek on account of the Coronavirus Pandemic.

‘The Flying Antelopes’ are fourth on the NPFL table with 37 points.

Do you need high paying jobs in Nigeria? If yes Submit your CV here and stand a chance of landing your dream job!




About Sam Gabriel 407 Articles
Samson Gabriel a graduate of mass communication from Auchi Polytechnic, he is a passionate writer with experience in radio scrip writing. He brings his experience from the broadcast media into play here as he continues to enjoy his passion as a journalist. He can be contacted via whats-app on: +234701105670