What to do when your Application for NSCDC recruitment Not Successful – In this article, you will understand why the Civil Defence, Fire Service, Immigration and Prisons Service Board (CDFIPB) recruitment portal is showing a reddish notice when you try to update your NSCDC profile on cdfipb.careers for the Second Phase of the Civil Defence recruitment process.

Are you looking for solutions why the Civil Defence recruitment portal is showing “Sorry, Your application NSCDC-2019-2965807 was not successful? “, Do you want to know if you have been shortlisted to proceed with the second phase of the NSCDC recruitment 2020? If then, this page is the right place for you.

What to do when your Application for NSCDC recruitment Not Successful

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) hereby inform all NSCDC’s 2019 / 2020 applications to return to the website to update their profiles for the Second Phase of 2019/2020 Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps Recruitment process.

Recruitment Details

Having filtered out under-height and overage candidates, the remaining candidates are to update their details on the website

Requirements for Updating NSCDC Profile on cdfipb.careers.

NYSC Certificate Number and Year of Acquisation

NCE/ND Institution/Certificate Number and Year of Acquisation

WAEC Certificate Number and Year of Acquisation

NABTEB Certificate Number and Year of Acquisation

NECO Certificate Number and Year of Acquisation

GCE Certificate Number and Year of Acquisation

Application Closing Date

19th March, 2020.

Why is the Portal Showing Sorry, Your application NSCDC-2019-2965807 was not successful?

The reason why the NSCDC recruitment portal is showing you this kind of error message that, Sorry, Your application NSCDC-2019–2965807 was not successful, is simple.

It simply means that you were not successful/selected for the second phase of the Civil Defence recruitment process.

Consequently, you should continue to try checking the CDFIPB.careers Portal since it has been facing some challenges, you might be lucky to login thereafter.

How to Update NSCDC Profile on Cdfipb.careers portal

Interested and qualified candidates should visit https://www.cdfipb.careers/ to Update their Application

Note: Applicants with active Do Not Disturb (DND) features on their phone(s) may hinder communication. No stage of the process attract any charges.

Updating Your NSCDC Profile

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has commenced the updating of profile for all applicants, having filtered out many applicants for under-height and overage. We have noticed that many candidates are having difficulties login into the NSCDC Recruitment portal to complete their details.

What is NSCDC Application Number

The NSCDC Application Number gives candidates access to successful login and update their profile and also check if they have shortlisted.

Please note: The reference number on the acknowledgement slip you printed after successful submission of your application during the last recruitment exercise held in August 2019, is the same as your APPLICATION NUMBER. Example of what the Application Number should look like: NSCDC-2019-Unique Number, e.g NSCDC-2019-2000589.

How to Update Your NSCDC Profile

Step 1 – Log onto the NSCDC Recruitment Portal: www.cdfipb.careers

Step 2 – Enter your Email address in the first column, and your Unique application number / reference number in the second column.

Step 3 – Proceed to Sign in and you will be able to view your profile.

After a successful login, you will be able to see the relevant information that needed to be updated such as:

NYSC discharge certificate number and year acquired

O’level and year acquired

And other relevant updates.

Note: Failure to complete these updates, will lead to automatic disqualification. All applicants who have their correct details but can’t log in due to the Error Message on the Portal are to exercise patience. The NSCDC portal will close on the 19th of March, 2020.

How to Retrieve / Recover CDFIPB Application Number

The CDFIPB Application Number can be found on your printed NSCDC acknowledgement slip. It is same as the Reference number. Also check your registered email address for any email from Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps for it might contain your CDFIPB Application Number.