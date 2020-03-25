Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

AMOTEKUN: How to apply for south west security service (salary structure inside): These below are the requirements and eligibility criteria to join the newly launched joint security outfit, Western Nigeria Security Network, tagged as Operation Amotekun – Apply here now!

However, the arguably ridiculous proposed monthly pay of ₦13,500 has totally jeopardized the success of the idea before it even takes off in full effect, as some existing paramilitary outfits have rejected the price. ₦13.500??? Haba!

Let’s go through the criteria first:

Candidates must possess:

First School Leaving Certificate (FSLC)

enior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) WAEC, NECO, GCE

NABTEB / A’level

National Diploma (ND)

Higher National Diploma (HND)

Bachelor Degree or it’s equivalent

Birth certificate from church, LGA or hospital

Certificate of identification

Letter of recommendation

Guarantors form to be filled and submitted;

Other supporting documents

It is important to note that your rank will solely depend on your qualifications. The employment/recruitment procedures will involve selection of candidates with best qualifications/certificates.

After the job application, best candidates will be shortlisted for screening and training.

Note: Amotekun is a Yoruba word meaning Leopard. The security operatives will also be allowed to carry weapons (guns), backed by state and regional legislation.

HOW TO APPLY

If you are from any of the southwest states (Ogun, Osun, Lagos, Oyo, Ekiti or Ondo), application will be very easy for you.

While waiting for the activation of the online portal for applications, you can right now visit any Operation Amotekun Zonal office, or the HQ in Ibadan to obtain the registration form.

Important Notice: Anyone from the southwest states (male/female) is eligible to apply.

NOTE: The management of the Operation Amotekun have stated that over 2000 security personnel slot, including male and female, are open to be filled. Also remember, the academic and experience levels in your application will determine your cadre.

ON THE PROPOSED ₦13,500 PAY

Some existing local security associations have rejected it, and rather proposed that the southwest Governors consider a ₦50,000 start at least for approved candidates for the job.

What do you think? Let’s know in the comments.