Coronavirus: Access Bank to train doctors, build 1000-bed centres

March 26, 2020 Cynthia Charles BANKING

Access Bank
Access Bank branch

Coronavirus: Access Bank to train doctors, build 1000-bed centres: Access Bank is leading other corporate bodies to build four fully equipped 1000-bed centres. It also plans to fly in technical partners to train Nigerian doctors.

In a statement, the bank’s CEO, Herbert Wigwe, said: “In addition to the safety measures we have put in place and extending continuity,we are also bringing in mobilisation, support and thought leadership and resources.We are putting measures  in place to complement government efforts in the fight against Covid-19.

“We would be bringing in Chinese experts to provide technical and training support for our medical practitioners.

“We are working with Dangote Foundation and other organisations to drive this Initiative, he pointed out.’’

Access Bank
