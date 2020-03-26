Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

FCMB activates business continuity plans, assures prompt service delivery – First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has assured its customers of prompt and convenient financial services accessibility and delivery, despite the ongoing challenges posed by the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic in Nigeria.

The assurance follows the full activation of the bank’s Business Continuity plan and implementation of safety measures for customers and staff to contain the spread of the pandemic.

The action is in line with the customer-first approach philosophy of the bank and best practice international protocols, including the recommended measures by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the bank, part of the safety measures it has put in place is the cleaning of teller counters at all branches with disinfectants every hour.

This is, in addition to compulsory enforcement of temperature screening, the use of hand sanitisers for all those that must gain access to any of its business premises and keeping an eye on social distancing rules.

The bank said while majority of its branches would remain open to its customers who may require physical services, a few others from yesterday.

Based on this and other factors, FCMB has optimised its world-class alternate and digital banking channels to cater for transactions required by customers, thereby limiting the threat of inter-personal interaction. The lender urged customers to make use of its self-service channels, including internet banking, the new FCMB Mobile app, *329# USSD solution, automated teller machines, among others, to send money, pay bills, request for loans, purchase airtime, check account balance and carry out other transactions on the go.

The bank has changed its work structure by ensuring that some staff members work remotely to minimise physical interaction as well as adhere to social distancing guidelines.

This is to safeguard the institution’s stakeholders and its host communities against the threats posed by COVID-19, the bank said.