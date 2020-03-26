Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Full List of markets shut down in Lagos over coronavirus – In line with its directives to shut down non-essential markets in the State to control the spread of COVID-19, the Lagos State government has released the names of the markets to be closed.

According to the State Government, the following markets do not sell essential products like food items and medical supplies and will be shut down from Thursday 26th of March till further notice.

They include:

GSM village, Airport road, Ikeja.

Mandilaz market in Lagos island.

Oluwole market in Lagos island.

Ogba market.

Ladipo Market.

Arena market oshodi.

Oshodi market.

Kantangua market.

Alaba international market.

Trade fair market.

Igando market, Alimosho, Abule-egba.

Ebute ero market.

Balogun market in Lagos island.

Iyana-ipaja.