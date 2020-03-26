Full List of markets shut down in Lagos over coronavirus

March 26, 2020 Sam Gabriel LATEST NEWS

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/  to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!




Eko Bridge Closure Lagos State govt announces Alternative Routes
Eko Bridge Closure Lagos State govt announces Alternative Routes

Full List of markets shut down in Lagos over coronavirus – In line with its directives to shut down non-essential markets in the State to control the spread of COVID-19, the Lagos State government has released the names of the markets to be closed.

According to the State Government, the following markets do not sell essential products like food items and medical supplies and will be shut down from Thursday 26th of March till further notice.

They include:

  1. GSM village, Airport road, Ikeja.
  1. Mandilaz market in Lagos island.
  1. Oluwole market in Lagos island.
  1. Ogba market.
  1. Ladipo Market.
  1. Arena market oshodi.
  1. Oshodi market.
  1. Lawason market.
  1. Kantangua market.
  1. Alaba international market.
  1. Trade fair market.
  1. Igando market, Alimosho, Abule-egba.
  1. Ebute ero market.
  1. Computer village, Ikeja.
  1. Balogun market in Lagos island.
  1. Iyana-ipaja.
  1. Agege market.

Do you need high paying jobs in Nigeria? If yes Submit your CV here and stand a chance of landing your dream job!




About Sam Gabriel 417 Articles
Samson Gabriel a graduate of mass communication from Auchi Polytechnic, he is a passionate writer with experience in radio scrip writing. He brings his experience from the broadcast media into play here as he continues to enjoy his passion as a journalist. He can be contacted via whats-app on: +234701105670