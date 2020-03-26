Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Nollywood actor, Alkali allegedly died of coronavirus – Nollywood actor, Alkali Matt, popularly known as Dareng, has died while he was filming on set on the 24th of March 2020.

Dimbo Atiya who shared the news of his demise on Facebook said Matt passed at around 7 pm “suddenly while he was filming on a set for an epic movie in a village near Keffi.”

He is popular for his role as Dareng in the African Magic series “Halita.”

Dimbo Atiya took to their page to share a series of tribute to him.

However, controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo is claiming the actor died because he had contact with someone who tested positive for Coronavirus at the AMVCA 7.

She wrote: “#Breaking, Dareng died today on the set of his movie. He was EXPOSED to someone with #Covid19. People are dropping like flies in NYC and Italy. I have warned and warned. Pls go into #selfisolation, stop filming at this time. Someone on that set was infected. I tweeted all day. Matt Alkali was only 36yo. A very careful autopsy should be done. Virus is always active and bodies should be cremated #RIP, young man. NOLLYWOOD #dosomething

#IJcovid19 #CommunityQuarantine #CoronaCrisis #coronavirusinnigeria”