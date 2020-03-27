Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Delta state closes air, land entry points over COVID-19: Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa thursday announced lockdown of all activities in the state and closure of all borders as part of state government’s efforts to make the state free from COVID-19 pandemic.

In a broadcast in Asaba, who is the Chairman of the Central Committee on Managing and Containing the Coronavirus Pandemic in the state, stated that the lockdown would be effective from Wednesday, next week, while the closure of borders and other entry points into the state would commence at 6 a.m. on Sunday.

He also ordered the closure of Asaba airports to traffic from 6 p.m. on Friday (today).

He explained that the committee took the far- reaching decisions to further ensure that people in the state were safe.

“As promised, we have continued to monitor and review developments concerning this global pandemic on a daily, if not hourly basis.

“Although there has been no confirmed case in Delta, we deemed it fit to take further measures to avert any outbreak or contain its spread if it occurs.

“Consequently, after a meeting with the Central Committee on Managing/Containing the Coronavirus Pandemic headed by me, several far-reaching decisions were made and I hereby order that the Asaba airport should be closed to traffic effective from Friday, March 27, 2020 at 6 p.m.

“All land borders into and out of Delta are to be shut effective 6 a.m. on Sunday, March 29, 2020.

“All businesses – malls, supermarkets, markets and shops – are to close from Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

“All residents in the State are to stay at home from Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

“Food sellers are to conduct their businesses within the precinct of their homes and are