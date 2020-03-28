Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Davido announce fiancé Chioma Tests Positive for Coronavirus – Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido has announced that his fiancé Chioma has tested positive for the new coronavirus. Chioma, according to Davido, recently returned from the United Kingdom with their baby.

The baby tested negative, the singer said. In a series of tweets detailing the reveal, he stated that “he decided to take ourselves and our all close associates we’ve come in recent contact with for the COVID-19 test on the 25th of March.”

Hey everyone ! I came back recently from America after cancelling tour. My fiancé Chioma also came back from London recently with our baby. We had no symptoms and still both feel perfectly fine but because of our recent travel history we decided to take ourselves and our all close associates we’ve come in recent contact with for the COVID-19 test on the 25th of March. Unfortunately, my fiancé’s results came back positive while all 31 others tested have come back negative including our baby. We are however doing perfectly fine and she is even still yet to show any symptoms whatsoever. She is now being quarantined and I have also gone into full self isolation for the minimum 14 days. I want to use this opportunity to thank you all for your endless love and prayers in advance and to urge everyone to please stay at home as everyone to please stay at home as we control the spread of this virus! Together we can beat this! Love, D ❤️

With this, they become the first Nigerian celebrities to publicly confirm their statuses.

It should be recalled that Davido was at Ibadan, Oyo state where he performed and clubbed after his return to the country, a move that attracted attacks from social media users.

Three cases of the virus have been confirmed in the state since then, with two of them announced on Friday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

The virus has infected over 572, 040 people worldwide with more 26, 621 deaths recorded, according to an AFP tally on Friday evening. In Nigeria, 70 cases have been confirmed. Three of them have been discharged and only one death recorded.