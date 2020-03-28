Nigeria retains top spot for Africa in latest FIFA rankings

March 28, 2020 Sam Gabriel LATEST NEWS

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/  to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!




Nigeria retains top spot for Africa in latest FIFA rankings
Nigeria retains top spot for Africa in latest FIFA rankings

Nigeria retains top spot for Africa in latest FIFA rankings – Nigeria climbed one place in the latest FIFA Women’s World ranking, moving from 39 to 38 and thus retain its top spot in Africa.

Though Nigeria improved in the ranking, the team has not played a competitive game since last October’s Olympic qualifiers. The biggest mover in the latest ranking is Zambia, the Shepolopolo climbed six places to 100th globally.

Zambia has played twice since the turn of the year, facing Cameroon in an Olympic qualifying double header. The Shepolopolo qualified for their debut appearance in the football event of the Olympics with an aggregate victory over the Lionesses. Zambia lost the first leg 3-2 in Yaounde, but picked up a famous 2-1 win in the return leg.

super eagles players celebrating AFCON bronze medal
Nigeria retains top spot for Africa in latest FIFA rankings

Meanwhile, only two countries moved in Africa’s top five; Nigeria and South Africa, the latter stepping up two places.

World champions USA are still the highest ranked team in the world, while Germany, France, Netherlands and Sweden make up the top five.

Do you need high paying jobs in Nigeria? If yes Submit your CV here and stand a chance of landing your dream job!




About Sam Gabriel 423 Articles
Samson Gabriel a graduate of mass communication from Auchi Polytechnic, he is a passionate writer with experience in radio scrip writing. He brings his experience from the broadcast media into play here as he continues to enjoy his passion as a journalist. He can be contacted via whats-app on: +234701105670