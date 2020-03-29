Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Trader Moni 2020 Application Form Get Up N50,000 Free – Trader Moni 2020 is a government free empowerment programme that is aimed at giving free loan cash to traders, The scheme is initiated by the current president, Muhammadu Buhari, the scheme Trader Moni is to help petty-petty traders and artisans boost their business – Apply here!

Why Trader Moni 2020

Trader Moni is set up to help petty traders expand their trade through the provision of collateral free loans of N10,000 – N50,000.

Objective of the Scheme

Trader moni 2020 aim is to provide loans to market women and traders, artisans, enterprising youths and small scale farmers and agric workers nationwide… Trader Moni is aimed at funding micro businesses in Nigeria As soon as one applies for Trader Moni, Not too long, the Beneficiary receives the cash. Enumerators as well are spread across Nigeria to Register Traders From other beneficiaries, The excitement on their faces speaks volume

Requirement for Trader moni 2020 Application

Firstly, you must be a Nigerian You must be 18 years and above Also, you must be a business owner or a trader You must belong to a market cooperative union in your location Similarly, you must have a valid identification You must have a valid BVN Finally, you must have a valid SIM/phone number that is register with the service providers

How to Apply for Trader Moni 2020 Application form

Step one: Visit www.tradermoni.com.ng/ or www.tradermoni.ng Step two: Scroll down to see the application form or Click on APPLY NOW Step three: Fill the registration form Step four: Click on Register Step five: A text message with a code you will dial to get the funds will be sent to your phone number

Notice regarding to Trader Moni Application

The first amount to receive will be the sum of N10,000. Once this can be repaid, you will be granted access to receive N15,000 in your next application and later up-to N50,000. So wait for the turn of your state and find out more from your market cooperative unions or visit the Bank of industry website The loans are repayable within a period of six months.

With TraderMoni, you can receive interest-free loans starting from N10,000 and growing all the way to N100,000 as you pay back. You get N10,000 as the first loan.

Also, when you pay back the first loan, you immediately qualify for a second loan of N15,000. After payback of the second loan, you qualify for a N20,000 loan, and then N50,000, and then N100,000.