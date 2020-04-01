Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) recruitment 2020 portal opens

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) recruitment 2020 application portal opens – The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) on Friday approved the 2020 recruitment into the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) – Apply here!

Mr Sunday James, the Service Public Relations Officer, who made this known in a statement on Friday said that the recruitment was approved by the board under its Chairman and Minister of Interior, Mr Rauf Aregbesola.

“The recruitment is going to be on for four weeks from the date of publication. Members of the public are advised to make use of the opportunity and apply,“ he said.

He advised the public against patronising fraudulent websites, pointing out that the authentic platform for the exercise has been created. He also warned the public to note the recruitment process is free of any charges, NAN reports.

About NIS Recruitment 2020

The Nigeria immigration service recruitment 2020 is a recruitment that takes place on cdfipb.careers the official site of Nigeria Immigration Service.

Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Recruitment Requirements 2020:

Are you really a Nigerian because you’ll have to be a citizen by birth or descent.

Secondly, your age have to be from 18 years to 35 years of age;

And for the height you must not be below 1.7 metres in height for male and 1.64 metres for female;

And again, you’ll have a full expanded chest measurement that is not below 0.87 metres;

Again are you really certified by a Government Medical Officer to be physically and mentally fit for appointment into the Service;

Very important, you don’t need to be suffering from any form of mental or physical disability;

There should be no trace or any form of financial embarrassment;

You’ve to be of good character and must not have any criminal case;

Are you among this candidates? with any of the following medical cases; This NIS Recruitment 2020 is not for you:

Sight problem;

Hearing difficulties;

Previous major orthopedic operation;

Flat foot;

Fracture, stammering or any other natural disability;

Pregnant women

NIS Academic Rquirements:

Section A:

You’ll definitely have to show WASC or SSSC, that will you have pass three subject including English and others.

Secondly, if you have your NECO/GCE. That you have passes in four (4) subjects obtained at one sitting or five (5) subjects obtained at two sittings including English Language.

Section B:

ND/NCE if available you’ll have to identified it and also, it should be from from a recognized institution.

General Certificate of Education (Advance Level) in two (2) subjects. Should be obtained at one sitting or three (3) subjects obtained at two sittings.

How to Apply for NIS Recruitment 2020

To apply for Nigeria Immigration Service 2020.

GOTO cdfipb.careers to APPLY.